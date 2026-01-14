Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5 - page 198
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2016.11.10 08:02
NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: RBNZ Official Cash Rate and 121 pips range price movement
2016-11-09 20:00 GMT | [NZD - Official Cash Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for NZD in our case)
[NZD - Official Cash Rate] = Interest rate at which banks lend balances held at the RBNZ to other banks overnight.
==========
From official report:
==========
NZD/USD M5: 121 pips range price movement by RBNZ Official Cash Rate news event
Sergey Golubev, 2016.11.10 08:58
USD/CAD Technical Analysis: bullish reanging for the bullish continuation or to the correction to be started (based on the article)
The daily price is located above Ichimoku cloud in the bullish area of the chart: price is on ranging within 1.3464 resistance level for the bullish trend to be resumed and 1.3263 support level for the secondary correction to be started.
If D1 price breaks 1.3263 support level on close bar so the local downtrend as the secondary correction within the primary bullish trend will be started.
If D1 price breaks 1.2999 support level on close bar so we may see the reversal of the price movement from the ranging bullish to the primary bearish market condition.
If D1 price breaks 1.3464 resistance level on close bar from below to above so the primary bullish trend will be resumed with 1.3524 nearest bullish target.
If not so the price will be on bullish ranging within the levels.
SUMMARY: ranging
TREND: bullish
Sergey Golubev, 2016.11.10 15:24
Trump Wins: EUR/USD A 'Confusing Story' - What's Next? - SocGen (based on the article)
Daily price is located below Ichimoku cliud and below Senkou Span line which is the virtual border between the primary ebarish and the primary bullish trend on the chart. The price is on bearish ranging within the following support/resistance levels:
Chinkou Span line of Ichimoku are evaluating the future trend as the bearish, and Absolute Strength indicator is estimating the trend as the ranging bearish in the near future.
"EUR/USD by contrast is a more confusing story. Relative real yields aren’t moving significantly in support of the dollar here, but pretty much every meeting I have been in today has seen clients express concern about the spread of populism to European voters in the months ahead, starting with the Italian referendum.. My hopes of EUR/USD testing the upper end of its current range before that vote on 4 December are taking a battering."
If D1 price breaks 1.1243 resistance level on close bar from below to above so we may see the reversal of the daily price movement from the ranging bearish to the primary bullish market condition with 1.1298 nearest bullish target to re-enter.
If not so the price will be on bearish ranging within the levels.
SUMMARY: bearish
TREND: ranging
Sergey Golubev, 2016.11.11 09:02
EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: FOMC Member Bullard Speaks and 34 pips price movement
2016-11-10 14:15 GMT | [USD - FOMC Member Bullard Speaks]
[USD - FOMC Member Bullard Speaks] = Speech about the US economic outlook at the Commerce Bank conference, in St. Louis.
==========
From RTT News article: ECB's Coeure Says Too Early To Say If Trump Win Would Impact December Decision
==========
EUR/USD M5: 34 pips price movement by FOMC Member Bullard Speaks news event
Sergey Golubev, 2016.11.11 13:03
Trading News Events: University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment (adapted from dailyfx)
Bullish USD Trade: U. of Michigan Confidence Survey Climbs to 87.9 or Greater
Bearish USD Trade: U.S. Household Sentiment Continues to Deteriorate
- "Need red, five-minute candle following the report to consider a short EUR/USD trade."
- "If market reaction favors a bullish dollar trade, sell EUR/USD with two separate position."
- "Set stop at the near-by swing high/reasonable distance from cost; at least 1:1 risk-to-reward."
- "Move stop to entry on remaining position once initial target is met, set reasonable limit."
Daily price is bloke 200-day SMA to below to be reversed to the primary ebarish market condition. Developing retracement bearish pattern was formed by the price together with descending triangle pattern for the bearish trend to be continuing.
EUR/USD M5: 29 pips price movement by UoM Consumer Sentiment news event
EURUSD Technical Analysis 2016, 13.11 - 20.11: daily bearish breakdown
Sergey Golubev, 2016.11.12 11:31
Daily price is on bearish breakout by 1.0850 support level to be testing to below for the bearish trend to be continuing with 1.0821 nearest target to re-enter. Chinkou Span line of Ichimoku indicator is located below the price indicating the bearish breakout to be continuing, Trend Strength indicator and Absolute Strength indicator are estimating the trend as the bearish breakout to be continuing.
By the way, the fast non-lagging signals of Kijun-sen line/Tentan-sen line are estimating the future trend as the ranging so the most likely scenarios in this case are the following:
If D1 price breaks 1.0821 support level on close bar so the primary bearish trend will be continuing with 1.0814 bearish target.
- the price breaks 1.0821 support to below for the primary bearish continuation, or
- the price will be on bearish ranging within the levels.
If D1 price breaks 1.1243 resistance level on close bar from below to above so we may see the reversal of the daily price movement from the ranging bearish to the primary bullish market condition with 1.1283 target.
If not so the price will be on bearish ranging within the levels.
SUMMARY: bearish
TREND: breakdown
USDCAD Technical Analysis 2016, 13.11 - 20.11: bullish breakout to be continuing with 1.3551 resistance
Sergey Golubev, 2016.11.12 12:04
Daily price is above Ichimoku cloud in the bullish area of the chart. The price is on bullish breakout which was started in the beginning of the last week with 1.3524 resistance level to be tested above for 1.3551 bullish target to re-enter for the bullish breakout to be continuing. Chinkou Span line of Ichimoku indicator is located above the price indicating the future trend as the bullish, Absolute Strength indicator is evaluating the future trend as the bullish breakout, and Trend Strength indicatorn is estimating the ranging condition to be started in the future.
By the way, Tenkan Sen line (moving average of the highest high and lowest low over the last 9 trading days. (Highest high + Lowest low) / 2 over the last 9 trading days) was crossed with Kijun Sen line (moving average of the highest high and lowest low over the last 26 trading days. (Highest high + Lowest low) / 2 over the last 26 trading days) two weeks ago for the bullish trend to be continuing with good breakout possibility for the week.
If D1 price breaks 1.3263 support level on close bar so the local downtrend as the secondary correction within the primary bullish trend will be started.
If D1 price breaks 1.2999 support level on close bar so we may see the reversal of the price movement from the ranging bullish to the primary bearish market condition.
If D1 price breaks 1.3551 resistance level on close bar from below to above so the primary bullish trend will be continuing.
If not so the price will be on bullish ranging within the levels.
SUMMARY: bullish
TREND: breakout
Sergey Golubev, 2016.11.14 09:49
The U.S. Energy Information Administration’s Forecasts: $51 Per Barrel in 2017 (adapted from the article)
Daily price is located within 100-day SMA/200-day SMA ranging area of the chart: the price is on testing 44.76 support level to below for the reversal from the ranging bullish to the primary ebarish market condition. Alternative, if the price breaks 38.2% Fibo level at 48.18 to above on close daily bar so the primary bullish trend will be resumed.
Weekly price is located inside Ichimoku cloud for the ranging condition and above Senkou Span line (which is the virtual border between the primary bearish and the primary bullish trend on the chart) for the bullish trend so we are having ranging bullish market condition on weekly Ichimoku chart. If the price breaks 41.49 support level to below so we may get long-tern nearish reversal, alternarive - if the price breaks 53.71 resistance to above so the primary long-tern bullish trend will be resumed.
"The U.S. Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO) released on November 8 forecasts that North Sea Brent crude oil prices will average $43 per barrel (b) in 2016 and $51/b in 2017. EIA expects that West Texas Intermediate (WTI) prices will average $43/b in 2016 and $50/b in 2017."Most likely scenario for the price movement in 2017: the ranging trend within 54/41 levels.
Sergey Golubev, 2016.11.14 16:50
EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: ECB President Draghi Speaks and 16 pips range price movement
2016-11-14 15:00 GMT | [EUR - ECB President Draghi Speaks]
[EUR - ECB President Draghi Speaks] = Speech at the Italian Treasury, in Rome.
==========
From Forex Crunch article: EUR/USD finds support only at 2016 lows – why and what’s next
==========
EUR/USD M5: 16 pips range price movement by ECB President Draghi Speaks news event
Sergey Golubev, 2016.11.15 08:43
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: RBA Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes and 28 pips range price movement
2016-11-15 00:30 GMT | [AUD - Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes]
[AUD - Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes] = It's a detailed record of the RBA Reserve Bank Board's most recent meeting, providing in-depth insights into the economic conditions that influenced their decision on where to set interest rates.
==========
From Econotimes article: RBA likely to stay on hold for sometime on domestic, global uncertainty
==========
AUD/USD M5: 28 pips range price movement by RBA Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes news event