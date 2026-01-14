Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5 - page 200
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2016.11.19 07:40
Weekly Outlook: 2016, November 20 - November 27 (based on the article)
The US dollar continued marching forward, accompanied by clear hints of a rate hike. US Durable Goods Orders, UK GDP and the all-important FOMC Meeting Minutes stand out in the week of Thanksgiving. These are the major events on forex calendar.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2016.11.19 08:09
Weekly EUR/USD Outlook: 2016, November 20 - November 27 (based on the article)
EUR/USD continued its deep dive and hit new lows as the dollar rally continued and euro-zone data was mixed. Another public appearance from Draghi and fresh PMIs stand out now. Here is an outlook for the highlights of this week.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2016.11.19 09:32
OPEC might agree to limit production cuts at the end of the month boosted sentiment (adapted from the article)
Brent Crude Oil daily price is located below Ichimoku cloud in the bearish area of te chart with the secondary bear market rally. The price is trying to break 48.31 resistance level to above for the bullish reversal to be started. Alternative, if the daily price breaks 44.76 and 44.18 support levels to below on close bar so the primary beaish trend will be resumed.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
EURUSD Technical Analysis 2016, 20.11 - 27.11: bearish breakdown with 1.0567 key support level
Sergey Golubev, 2016.11.20 11:10
Daily price is on bearish breakdown located below Ichimoku cloud in the bearish area of the chart. The price broke 1.0619 support level to below for the bearish breakdown to be continuing with 1.0567 target to re-enter.If D1 price breaks 1.0567 support level on close bar so the bearish trend will be continuing.
If D1 price breaks 61.8% Fibo resistance level at 1.1019 on close bar from below to above so the reversal of the price movement from the primary bearish to the primary bullish trend willbe started.
If not so the price will be on bearish ranging within the levels.
SUMMARY: bearish
TREND: breakdown
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
USDCAD Technical Analysis 2016, 20.11 - 27.11: ranging bullish with 1.3551 resistance to be broker for 1.3588 re-enter target
Sergey Golubev, 2016.11.20 11:41
Daily price is located above Ichimoku cloud in the bullish area of the chart. The price is on ranging within the following support/resistance levels:
Trend Strength indicator is evaluating the trend as a bullish, and Absolute Strength indicator is estimating the future trend as the ranging bullish.
If D1 price breaks 1.3399 support level on close bar so the local downtrend as the secondary correction within the primary bullish trend will be started.
If D1 price breaks 1.2999 support level on close bar so we may see the reversal of the price movement from the ranging bullish to the primary bearish market condition.
If D1 price breaks 1.3551 resistance level on close bar from below to above so the primary bullish trend will be resumed with 1.3588 nearest daily target to re-enter.
If not so the price will be on bullish ranging within the levels.
SUMMARY: bullish
TREND: ranging
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2016.11.21 07:47
USD/JPY Intra-Day Fundamentals: Adjusted Merchandise Trade Balance and 28 pips range price movement
2016-11-20 23:50 GMT | [JPY - Trade Balance]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for JPY in our case)
[JPY - Trade Balance] = Difference in value between imported and exported goods during the reported month.
==========
From forexlive article: Japan Trade balance for October: Y496.2bn (expected Y610bn)
Trade balance (adjusted): Y 474.3bn
- expected Y 610bn, prior was Y 497.6bn
==========
USD/JPY M5: 28 pips price movement by Japan Trade Balance news event
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2016.11.21 17:47
EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: ECB President Draghi Speaks and 13 pips range price movement
2016-11-21 16:20 GMT | [EUR - ECB President Draghi Speaks]
[EUR - ECB President Draghi Speaks] = Speech about the European Central Bank's Annual Report before the European Parliament, in Strasbourg.
==========
From official report:
==========
EUR/USD M5: 13 pips price movement by ECB President Draghi Speaks news event
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2016.11.21 19:44
Brent Crude Oil: intra-day bullish breakout (adapted from the article)
H4 oil price is on bullish market condition with the breakout by the 49.93 resistance level to be broken for the intra-day bullish breakout to be continuing. Alternative, if the price breaks 46.73 support level to below on close bar so the bearish reversal will be started.
Daily price is breaking Ichimoku cloud on open bar for now for the possible bullish reversal. If the price breaks 61.8% Fibo level at 50 to above so the reversal of the daily price movement will be started, otherwise - ranging to be inside the cloud.
Most likely scenario: the price will be bounced from 50.0/61.8 resistance level to below for the ranging condition to be started.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2016.11.22 09:32
Trading News Events: Canada Retail Sales (adapted from dailyfx)
Bullish CAD Trade: Retail Spending Rebounds 0.6% or Greater
Bearish CAD Trade: Canada Household Spending Disappoints
Daily price is on bullish are of the chart located to be above Ichimoku cloud. The price is on secondary correction to be started on open daily bar by 1.3386 support level to be broken for the correction to be continuing.
------
USD/CAD M5: range price movement by Canada Retail Sales news event
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2016.11.22 10:20
Technical Targets for EUR/USD by United Overseas Bank (based on the article)
H4 price is located below 100 SMA/200 SMA on the bearish area of the chart. The price is on ranging within narrow support/resistance levels:
Daily price. United Overseas Bank is expecting for this pair to be bearish trend to be continuing:
"The lack of follow through despite the overall bearish indications coupled with the rather strong rebound yesterday suggests that the odds for further EUR weakness have diminished. A prolonged consolidation above 1.0540 would lead to a rapid loss in downward momentum and increase the risk of a short-term low."