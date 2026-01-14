Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5 - page 194
Sergey Golubev, 2016.10.21 11:19
Trading the News: Canada Consumer Price Index (CPI) (adapted from the article)
Bullish CAD Trade: Canada CPI Rebounds in September
Bearish CAD Trade: Headline & Core Inflation Fall Short of Market Forecast
- "Need green, five-minute candle to favor a long USD/CAD trade."
- "If market reaction favors a long loonie trade, sell USD/CAD with two separate position."
- "Set stop at the near-by swing low/reasonable distance from entry; look for at least 1:1 risk-to-reward."
- "Move stop to entry on remaining position once initial target is hit, set reasonable limit."
Daily price is located near and above 200-day SMA (200 SMA) for the primary bullish market condition.
Sergey Golubev, 2016.10.21 14:48
USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada's Consumer Price Index and 92 pips range price movement
2016-10-21 12:30 GMT | [CAD - CPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for CAD in our case)
[CAD - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.
From official report:
Seasonally adjusted monthly Consumer Price Index:
USD/CAD M5: 92 pips range price movement by Canada's Consumer Price Index news event
EURUSD Technical Analysis 2016, 23.10 - 30.10: bearish breakdown to be continuing with 1.08 target
Sergey Golubev, 2016.10.23 16:29
Daily price is on located to be below Ichimoku cloud in the bearish area of the chart: the bearish breakdown will be continuing for the week in the secondary ranging way - price is breaking 1.0911 support level to below for 1.0814 bearish daily target.
Chinkou Span line is located below the price for the bearish breakdown, and Absolute Strength indicator is evaluating the trend as a ranging bearish market condition in the near future.If D1 price breaks 1.0911 support level on close bar so the primary bearish trend will be continuing with 1.0814 bearish target.
If D1 price breaks 1.0968 resistance level on close bar from below to above so the local uptrend as the bear market rally will be started.
If D1 price breaks 1.1141 resistance level on close bar from below to above so we may wee the reversal of the daily price movement from the bearish to the primary bullish market condition.
If not so the price will be on bearish ranging within the levels.
SUMMARY : bearish
TREND : breakdown
Sergey Golubev, 2016.10.25 08:00
USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: BoC Gov Poloz Speaks and 112 pips range price movement
2016-10-24 19:30 GMT | [CAD - BoC Gov Poloz Speaks]
[CAD - BoC Gov Poloz Speaks] = speech before the House of Commons Standing Committee on Finance, in Ottawa.
From official report:
USD/CAD M5: 112 pips range price movement by BoC Gov Poloz Speaks news event
Sergey Golubev, 2016.10.25 15:30
EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: German Ifo Business Climate and 20 pips range price movement
2016-10-25 08:00 GMT | [EUR - German Ifo Business Climate]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for EUR in our case)
[EUR - German Ifo Business Climate] = Level of a composite index based on surveyed manufacturers, builders, wholesalers, and retailers.
From official report:
EUR/USD M5: 20 pips range price movement by German Ifo Business Climate news event
Sergey Golubev, 2016.10.25 19:20
Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD and USD/JPY : The Conference Board Consumer Confidence
2016-10-25 14:00 GMT | [USD - CB Consumer Confidence]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - CB Consumer Confidence] = Level of a composite index based on surveyed households.
From official report:
"Consumer confidence retreated in October, after back-to-back monthly gains,” said Lynn Franco, Director of Economic Indicators at The Conference Board. “Consumers’ assessment of current business and employment conditions softened, while optimism regarding the short-term outlook retreated somewhat. However, consumers’ expectations regarding their income prospects in the coming months were relatively unchanged. Overall, sentiment is that the economy will continue to expand in the near-term, but at a moderate pace."
EUR/USD M5: 43 pips range price movement by The Conference Board Consumer Confidence news events
USD/JPY M5: 74 pips range price movement by The Conference Board Consumer Confidence news events
Sergey Golubev, 2016.10.26 05:52
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australia Consumer Price Index (CPI) and 20 pips range price movement
2016-10-26 00:30 GMT | [AUD - CPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers. Consumer prices account for a majority of overall inflation. Inflation is important to currency valuation because rising prices lead the central bank to raise interest rates out of respect for their inflation containment mandate.
From official report:
AUD/USD M5: 20 pips range price movement by Australia Consumer Price Index (CPI) news event
Sergey Golubev, 2016.10.26 16:33
EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: New Home Sales and 14 pips range price movement
2016-10-26 14:00 GMT | [USD - New Home Sales]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - New Home Sales] = Annualized number of new single-family homes that were sold during the previous month.
From market watch article: New-home sales run at annual 593,000 rate in September as market grinds slowly higher
EUR/USD M5: 14 pips range price movement by New Home Sales news event
Sergey Golubev, 2016.10.27 08:05
NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: NZ Overseas Merchandise Trade and 12 pips range price movement
2016-10-26 21:45 GMT | [NZD - Trade Balance]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for NZD in our case)
[NZD - Trade Balance] = Difference in value between imported and exported goods during the reported month.
From official report:
NZD/USD M5: 12 pips range price movement by New Zealand Trade Balance news event
Sergey Golubev, 2016.10.27 09:54
Trading the News: U.K. Gross Domestic Product (GDP) (adapted from the article)
Bullish GBP Trade: U.K. GDP Expands Annualized 2.1% or Greater
Bearish GBP Trade: 3Q Growth Report Falls Short of Market Expectations
- "Need a green, five-minute candle following the report to favor a long GBP/USD trade."
- "If market reaction favors a long sterling trade, buy GBP/USD with two separate position."
- "Set stop at the near-by swing low/reasonable distance from entry; look for at least 1:1 risk-to-reward."
- "Move stop to entry on remaining position once initial target is hit, set reasonable limit."
Daily price is located below 100-day SMA (100 SMA) and 200-day SMA (200 SMA) for the bearish area of the chart for the ranging within the narrow support/resistance levels. Descending triangle pattern was formed by the price with 1.2081 support level to be crossed for the bearish trend to be resumed.
GBP/USD M5: 31 pips range price movement by U.K. Gross Domestic Product news event: