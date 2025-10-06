Press review - page 444
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Trading News Events: U.K. Consumer Price Index (CPI) (adapted from the article)
Bullish GBP Trade: Headline & Core CPI Pick Up in September
Bearish GBP Trade: U.K. Inflation Report Falls Short of Market Forecast
- "Need green, five-minute candle following the print to consider a long GBP/USD trade."
- "If market reaction favors long sterling, buy GBP/USD with two separate position."
- "Set stop at the near-by swing low/reasonable distance from entry; look for at least 1:1 risk-to-reward."
- "Move stop to entry on remaining position once initial target is hit, set reasonable limit."
Daily price is located below 200-day SMA (200 SMA) and 100-day SMA (100 SMA) for the primary bearish market condition with the ranging within the narrow support/resistance levels.
GBP/USD M5: 47 pips range price movement by U.K. Consumer Price Index news event
EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: U.S. Consumer Price Index and 32 pips range price movement
2016-10-18 12:30 GMT | [USD - Consumer Price Index]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Consumer Price Index] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.==========
From official report:
==========
EUR/USD M5: 32 pips range price movement by U.S. Consumer Price Index news event
USD/JPY Intra-Day Fundamentals: U.S. Consumer Price Index and 36 pips range price movement
2016-10-18 12:30 GMT | [USD - Consumer Price Index]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Consumer Price Index] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.==========
From official report:
==========
USD/JPY M5: 36 pips range price movement by U.S. Consumer Price Index news event
USD/CNH Intra-Day Fundamentals: China Real GDP and 77 pips range price movement
2016-10-19 02:00 GMT | [CNY - GDP]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for CNY in our case)
[CNY - GDP] = Change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.==========
From reuters article: China third quarter GDP grows 6.7 percent as expected as construction booms, debt rises
==========
USD/CNH M5: 77 pips range price movement by China Real GDP news event
GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: U.K. Jobless Claims and 29 pips price movement
2016-10-19 08:30 GMT | [GBP - Claimant Count Change]
if actual < forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for GBP in our case)
[GBP - Claimant Count Change] = Change in the number of people claiming unemployment-related benefits during the previous month.==========
From The Telegraph article: FTSE 100 falters and pound rises above $1.23 as UK unemployment rate holds steady at 4.9pc despite Brexit vote
==========
GBP/USD M5: 29 pips price movement by U.K. Jobless Claims news event
Trading News Events: Bank of Canada Interest Rate Decision (adapted from the article)
Bullish CAD Trade: BoC Advocates Wait-and-See Approach
Bearish GBP Trade: U.K. Inflation Report Falls Short of Market Forecast
- "Need green, five-minute candle to favor a long USD/CAD trade."
- "If market reaction favors a bullish loonie trade, sell USD/CAD with two separate position."
- "Set stop at the near-by swing low/reasonable distance from entry; look for at least 1:1 risk-to-reward."
- "Move stop to entry on remaining position once initial target is hit, set reasonable limit."
Daily price is located between 200-day SMA (200 SMA) and 100-day SMA (100 SMA) for the ranging market condition within the narrow support/resistance levels.
USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: BoC vernight Rate and 46 pips range price movement
2016-10-19 14:00 GMT | [CAD - Overnight Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for CAD in our case)
[CAD - Overnight Rate] = Interest rate at which major financial institutions borrow and lend overnight funds between themselves.==========
From official report:
==========
USD/CAD M5: 46 pips range price movement by BoC vernight Rate news event
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Forecast for Q4'16 - levels for Brent Crude Oil
Sergey Golubev, 2016.10.19 17:54
U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news event: intra-day bullish; daily bullish ranging within narrow s/r levels
2016-10-19 14:30 GMT | [USD - Crude Oil Inventories]
[USD - Crude Oil Inventories] = Change in the number of barrels of crude oil held in inventory by commercial firms during the past week.
==========
"U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) decreased by 5.2 million barrels from the previous week."
==========Crude Oil M5: bullish. The price is on bullish market condition to be above 100 SMA/200 SMA for 53.10 resistance level to be etsting for the bullish trend to be continuing.
If the price breaks 53.10 resistance level so the bullish trend will be resumed.
If the price breaks 52.22 support so the reversal of the intra-day price movement from the ranging bullish to the primary bearish market condition will be started.
If not so the price will be on ranging within the levels.
==========Crude Oil Daily: bullish ranging within narrow s/r levels. The price is located above 100 SMA/200 SMA in the bullish area of the chart for the ranging within s/r levels for the bullish trend to be continuing or for the secondary correction to be started.
If the price breaks 53.71 resistance on close daily bar so the primary bullish trend will be continuing.
If the price breaks 49.39 support level to below on close daily bar so the local downtrend as the secondary correction within the primary bullish trend will be started.
If not so the price will be on bullish ranging within the levels.
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australia Employment Change and 65 pips range price movement
2016-10-20 00:30 GMT | [AUD - Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month.==========
==========
AUD/USD M5: 65 pips range price movement by Australia Employment Change news event
Trading News Events: ECB Minimum Bid Rate (adapted from the article)
Bearish EUR Trade: Governing Council Extends/Adjusts QE Program
Bullish EUR Trade: ECB Preserves Current Policy, Endorses Wait-and-See Approach
- "Need red, five-minute candle following the policy statement to consider a short EUR/USD trade."
- "If market reaction favors a bearish Euro trade, sell EUR/USD with two separate position."
- "Set stop at the near-by swing high/reasonable distance from cost; need at least 1:1 risk-to-reward."
- "Move stop to entry on remaining position once initial target is met, set reasonable limit."
Daily price is located below Ichimoku cloud in the bearish area of the chart. The price is testing 1.0969 support level together withdescending triangle pattern to below for 1.0954 nearest bearish target to re-enter.
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EUR/USD M5: 25 pips range price movement by ECB Minimum Bid Rate news events