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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Reverse No Repair - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The Reverse No Repair indicator can show bullish arrows and bearish arrows.
Rsi (var) - Hull
RSi (var) - Hull averageHull levels
Hull levels
Blau Ergodic TSI
Ergodic TSI (True Strength Index) as described by William BlauAverages composite trend
Trend composed by a series of averages