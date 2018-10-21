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Indicators

Reverse No Repair - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Qianru Gao
Qianru Gao

Qianru Gao

4.5 (4)
2 codes 1 topic
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16499
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(32)
Published:
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The Reverse No Repair indicator can show bullish arrows and bearish arrows.


Rsi (var) - Hull Rsi (var) - Hull

RSi (var) - Hull average

Hull levels Hull levels

Hull levels

Blau Ergodic TSI Blau Ergodic TSI

Ergodic TSI (True Strength Index) as described by William Blau

Averages composite trend Averages composite trend

Trend composed by a series of averages