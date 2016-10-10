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The Range Action Verification Index indicator implemented as a histogram of strength and direction of the current trend. The histogram is colored according to the values of input parameters for breakout levels:

input double ExtraHighLevel=+ 0.3 ; input double HighLevel=+ 0.1 ; input double LowLevel=- 0.1 ; input double ExtraLowLevel=- 0.3 ;

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base on 15.02.2008.

Fig.1. The RAVI_Histogram indicator