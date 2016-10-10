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Indicators

RAVI_Histogram - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
RAVI_Histogram.mq5 (9.32 KB) view
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Real author:

Unknown

The Range Action Verification Index indicator implemented as a histogram of strength and direction of the current trend. The histogram is colored according to the values of input parameters for breakout levels:

input double ExtraHighLevel=+0.3;                     // Maximum trend level
input double HighLevel=+0.1;                          // Strong trend level
input double LowLevel=-0.1;                           // Weak trend level
input double ExtraLowLevel=-0.3;                      // Minimum trend level

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base on 15.02.2008.

Fig.1. The RAVI_Histogram indicator

Fig.1. The RAVI_Histogram indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16082

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