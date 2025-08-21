MQL5 .db and .sqlite files not creating when running EA in Strategy Tester
So .db and .sqlite creation & query not available in the Strategy Tester ?
Files created in the Strategy Tester, are not in the normal "MQL5/Files" folder. They are under the agent's "agent_name/MQL5/Files" folder.
If you need to centralise it, then use the shared common folder instead "\Terminal\Common\Files" (i.e. DATABASE_OPEN_COMMON)
Files created in the Strategy Tester, are not in the normal "MQL5/Files" folder. They are under the agent's "agent_name/MQL5/Files" folder.
If you need to centralise it, then use the shared common folder instead "\Terminal\Common\Files" (i.e. DATABASE_OPEN_COMMON)
Ok thank you very much I see it now.
For any one else wondering where to get it I found it here, thanks to Fernando !
C:\Users\{user_name}\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Tester\{your_mt5_terminal_id}\Agent-127.0.0.1-3000\MQL5\Files
Copy and paste the .sqlite file into your MQL5>Files Folder so it can be seen inside the MetaEditor Folder !
see image:
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Hello I just want to make sure I am not going crazy.
My MT5 EA is not creating Databases (.db files or .sqlite files) when it is run in the Strategy Tester.
Although I can see the EA create a Database when I drop it on a Live chart.
I want to make it clear, I am not talking about databases with web requests,
I am talking about MQL5 internal database that are supposed to be in MQL5/Files...directory.
So .db and .sqlite creation & query not available in the Strategy Tester ?