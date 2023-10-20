List of changes in MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal builds - page 16

MetaTrader 5 Platform Update Build 965: Smart Search, OTP and Money Transfer between Accounts

MetaTrader 5 platform update is to be released on Friday, June 27, 2014. It contains the following changes:

  1. Terminal: Completely revised built-in search. The new search is a smart and powerful system. Search results are now conveniently arranged by categories.

    As you type in search query, the system instantly offers possible options:



    In order to search by one of the previous queries, place the cursor to the box and click Down Arrow key to open the query history. Selection of a search area is not available in the search bar any more, as the system automatically selects the most relevant results arranging them by categories conveniently:



    For better representation, search results now contain not only texts but also avatars of articles, books and applications. Use the top panel to view the search results by MetaTrader Appstore Products, Code Base, Signals, MQL5.community Forum and Documentation. If a category has no results, it is highlighted in gray.

  2. Terminal: Added the OTP authentication feature. Use of OTP (one-time password) provides an additional level of security when working with trading accounts. The user is required to enter a unique one-time password every time to connect to an account.

    One-time passwords are generated in the MetaTrader 5 mobile terminal for iPhone . The same one-time password generation option will be added in the mobile terminal for Android soon.

    How to enable OTP
    To start using one-time passwords, a trading account should be bound to a password generator, which is the MetaTrader mobile terminal 5 for iPhone.
    The use of the OTP option should be enabled on a trade server.
    Go to the Settings of the mobile terminal and select OTP. For security reasons, when the section is opened for the first time, a four-digit password should be set. The password must be entered every time to access the password generator.



    In the window that opens, select "Bind to account".



    Next, specify the name of the server on which the trading account was opened, the account number and the master password to it. The "Bind" should be kept enabled. It must be disabled, if the specified account should be unbound from the generator and one-time passwords should no longer be used.

    After the "Bind" button located in the upper part of the window is tapped, a trading will be bound to the generator, and an appropriate message will appear.



    Likewise, an unlimited number of accounts can be bound to the generator.

    The one-time password is displayed at the top of the OTP section. Underneath, a blue bar visualizes the password lifetime. Once the password expires, it is no longer valid, and a new password will be generated.

    Additional Commands:

    • Change Password - change the generator password.
    • Synchronize Time - synchronize the time of the mobile device with the reference server. Accuracy requirement is connected with the fact that the one-time password is bound with the current time interval, and this time should be the same on the client terminal and the server side.

    How to use OTP in the desktop terminal
    After binding a trading account to the generator, a one-time password will be additionally requested when connecting to it from the desktop terminal:




  3. Terminal: Added an option for transferring money between accounts within the same trade server. Money can be transferred only from the currently connected account. Select it in the "Navigator" window and click "Transfer funds" in the context menu.



    In the dialog box, select the account to which funds need to be transferred. The transfer amount is specified in the deposit currency of the current account. It cannot exceed the current balance and the current amount of free margin of the account.

    To transfer funds, a master password must be specified for both accounts. If OTP authentication is used for the account, from which funds are transferred, the one-time password should be additionally specified.

    Transfer of funds is provided in the form of balance operations: a withdrawal operation on the current account and depositing operation on the recipient account.

    • The money transfer option should be enabled on the trade server. Depending on the settings, there are some restrictions on the accounts, between which transfer is allowed. In particular, money transfer can be allowed only for accounts with identical names and emails.

    • Funds can be transferred only within the same trading server and only between the accounts of the same type. From a real account funds can be transferred only to another real account, from a demo one - only to demo.
    • The accounts, between which funds are transferred, should use the same deposit currency.
  4. Terminal: Added an option for changing the password of any trading account in the "Navigator" window. Previously, it was possible to change the password only for the currently connected account.

    Now any account can be selected in the "Navigator" window and its passwords can be changed by clicking the appropriate command in the context menu:




  5. Terminal: Added the possibility to set SL and TP levels on the chart by dragging the trade level of the corresponding position (using drag'n'drop). Hover the mouse over the level of the position on the chart. Click the left mouse button and hold it to move the level up or down.



    For long positions dragging down allows to set stop loss, up - take profit. And vice versa for short positions. When a level is dragged, the possible profit/loss in pips and currency, which may occur when this level triggers, is shown.

  6. Terminal: Changed the location of commands in the "Window" menu. Now the "Tile window" option is displayed first, hotkeys Alt+R have been assigned for this command. This command has also been added to the standard toolbar.




  7. Terminal: In the "Navigator" categories "Indicators" and "Custom Indicators" have been combined into one category "Indicators".



    All custom indicators, examples, and indicators purchased from the MetaTrader AppStore are now shown together with the built-in technical indicators. Four categories of built-in indicators are always displayed first.

  8. Terminal: Revised the Navigator's context menu.

    Login has been renamed to "Login to Trade Account". Authentication in MQL5.community is available not only via the terminal settings but also via the context menus of the "Accounts" section and its subsections.



    The following changes have been implemented to the account's context menu:
    • Moved "Open an Account" command to the first position.
    • Added "Change Password" feature.
    • Added "Register a Virtual Server" command.

  9. Terminal: Fixed display of the Label and Bitmap Label graphical objects with the anchor point located in one of the bottom corners of a chart.

  10. MQL5: Added WebRequest() function for working with HTTP requests allowing MQL5 programs to interact with different websites and web services.

    The new function allows any EA to exchange data with third-party websites, perform trades based on the latest news and economic calendar entries, implement analytics, generate and publish automatic reports, read the latest quotes and do many other things that could previously be achieved only by using third-party DLLs of questionable reliability. The new feature is absolutely safe for traders, as they are able to manage the list of trusted websites the programs have access to.

    WebRequest function sends and receives data from websites using GET and POST requests.



    This option is disabled by default for security reasons.

  11. MQL5: Added access to signals database and managing signals subscription from MQL5 applications.

    Now, a user can receive the list of signals, evaluate them according to user-defined criteria, select the best one and subscribe to it automatically from a MQL5 program. In fact, it means the advent of the new class of trading robots that periodically look through available signals and subscribe to the one that is most suitable at the moment.

    For this purpose new signal management functions have been added to the MQL5 language:

    • SignalBase*() — functions for accessing the signals database.
    • SignalInfo*() — functions for receiving signal settings.
    • SignalSubscribe() and SignalUnsubscribe() — subscription management functions.

    Thus, a user can not only copy trades, but also to select signals for copying. Both processes are automated.

    By default, a trading robot is not allowed to change signal settings for security reasons. To enable this function, tick the "Allow modification of Signals settings" option in Expert Advisor settings.




  12. MQL5: Added new properties of the client terminal that are available through the TerminalInfo* functions:
    • TERMINAL_MQID - the property shows that MetaQuotes ID is specified in terminal settings.
    • TERMINAL_COMMUNITY_ACCOUNT - this property shows that MQL5.community account is specified in the settings.
    • TERMINAL_COMMUNITY_ACCOUNT - this property shows that MQL5.community account is specified in the settings.
    • TERMINAL_COMMUNITY_BALANCE - value of balance on the MQL5.community account.
    • TERMINAL_NOTIFICATIONS_ENABLED - shows whether sending notifications through MetaQuotes ID is allowed.

  13. MQL5: Added functions for working with cryptographic algorithms: CryptEncode() and CryptDecode(). These functions allow you to encrypt and decrypt the data, for example, when sending data over the network using the WebRequest() function. They also allow you to calculate checksums and make data archiving.

    Function signatures:
    int CryptEncode(ENUM_CRYPT_METHOD method,const uchar &data[],const uchar &key[],uchar &result[]);
int CryptDecode(ENUM_CRYPT_METHOD method,const uchar &data[],const uchar &key[],uchar &result[]);
    A new enumeration ENUM_CRYPT_METHOD has been added for working with the functions:
    CRYPT_BASE64,      // BASE64 encryption (re-encoding)
CRYPT_AES128,      // AES encryption with 128-bit key
CRYPT_AES256,      // AES encryption with 256-bit key
CRYPT_DES,         // DES encryption (key length is 56 bits - 7 bytes)
CRYPT_HASH_SHA1,   // calculation of HASH SHA1
CRYPT_HASH_SHA256, // calculation of HASH SHA256
CRYPT_HASH_MD5,    // calculation of HASH MD5
CRYPT_ARCH_ZIP,    // ZIP archive

  14. MQL5: Added an option for changing the size of the properties dialog of MQL5 programs.




  15. MQL5: Added ability to debug the template functions.
  16. MQL5: Added definition of the custom indicators that are executed too slowly. If the indicator is slow, "indicator is too slow" entry appears in the Journal.
  17. MQL5: Fixed the value returned by the IsStopped() function. This function is used for determining the forced stopping of MQL5 programs in custom indicators. Previously, this function always returns FALSE.
  18. MQL5: Fixed verification of input parameters of MQL5 programs by data type. In particular, for the parameter type uchar, one could specify a value greater than 255.
  19. MQL5: Fixed an error in StringConcatenate() function.
  20. MQL5: Fixed FileSize() function for files that are available for writing. Previously, the function returned the file size without considering the latest write operations.
  21. MQL5: File operations have been revised. Now work with files has become faster.
  22. Signals: Fixed copying of SL and TP values of trade positions in case the number of decimal places in the symbol price of the signal source differs from that of the subscriber.
  23. Signals: Fixed copying of trade positions from signal providers with incorrect settings of trade instruments on the side of the trade server.
  24. Signals: Fixed closing of positions opened by a trading signal when account Equity value falls below the value specified in the signal copying parameters. In some cases, closing of positions could lead to terminal crash.
  25. MetaEditor: Optimized work with large source text files (tens of megabytes). Increased operation speed and reduced memory consumption.
  26. MetaEditor: Fixed navigating through a source code using "Ctrl + -" and "Ctrl + Shift + -" shortcuts.
  27. Fixed errors reported in crash logs.
  28. Updated documentation.

The update will be available through the LiveUpdate system.

 

MetaTrader 5 Platform Update Build 975: Displaying Expert ID

MetaTrader 5 platform update is to be released on Friday, August 1, 2014. It will contain the following changes:

  1. Terminal: Added display of a trade ID (magic number) set by an Expert Advisor. The ID is displayed as a tooltip in the list of open positions and orders, as well as in the trading history.




  2. Terminal: Optimized work with a large number of trading symbols (thousands and tens of thousands).
  3. Terminal: Fixed display of alerts on the price chart. The alert's price level was sometimes displayed in the indicator's subwindow.
  4. Terminal: Updated interface translations into Chinese, Turkish and Japanese.
  5. Terminal: Fixed displaying the list of chart templates in the application's main menu.
  6. Terminal: Fixed displaying the list of trade symbol sets in the context menu of Market Watch window.
  7. MQL5: Fixed errors in working with built-in structures that could occasionally disrupt the operation of IndicatorParameters and MarketBookGet methods.
  8. MQL5: Fixed type conversion from bool to string.
  9. MQL5: Fixed working with virtual functions.
  10. MQL5: Fixed an error in the operation of FileReadStruct and FileWriteStruct functions within EX5 libraries.
  11. MQL5: Fixed a compiler error that occurred in case a key word was present in a comment.
  12. Tester: Fixed calculation of swaps in points when testing.
  13. Tester: Fixed passing the file defined in #property tester_file. An error occurred if the file was in the common folder of the client terminals.
  14. Tester: Greatly improved selection of the nearest cloud server by the tester agents working within MQL5 Cloud Network of distributed computing. Thus, their operation speed is increased significantly.
  15. MetaEditor: Fixed text replacement when the list of MetaAssist tips is collapsed.
  16. Fixed errors reported in crash logs.
  17. Updated documentation.

The update will be available through the LiveUpdate system.

 

MetaTrader 5 Platform Update Build 1010: New Signals, Market and Options

The MetaTrader 5 platform update is to be released on Friday, October 31, 2014. It will contain the following changes:

MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal build 1010
  1. Signals: The showcase of signals has been completely redesigned. New features have been added, the Signals service design and usability have been improved.



    The new features in the list of signals:

    • The list of signals now contains growth charts similar to those displayed on the MQL5.community site. A green icon in the lower left corner of the chart indicates that this is a real account based signal.
    • Now subscription to a signal is available directly from the list. To subscribe, press the button with the price indication (or the word 'Free', if the signal is free). This will open a subscription confirmation dialog.
    • Now signals can be added to Favorites. Click the star icon at the end of the signal line. After that, the signal can be easily found in the "Favorites" tab.
    • The context menu has been removed. Now to find a signal to which you have subscribed, go to any signal. The top panel shows the signal you are subscribed to and a link to it.

    A signal view page has been updated. A new option allows to add signals to Favorites. The status of the signal account is displayed when hovering the mouse pointer at "Growth".

    Signals statistics have expanded:

    • The total amount of subscribers' funds.
    • Trading account lifetime since its first trading operation.
    • The average position holding time.



    New tabs:

    • Risks - information about the best and worst trading operations and series of operations, and information on drawdowns.
    • Reviews - reviews of signal subscribers.
    • News - through this tab the signal provider can inform subscribers of any change in the signal and post other useful information.

  2. Market: Revised display of products in MetaTrader AppStore. Applications, magazines and books feature the new design. A new option allows to add products to Favorites. Click the star icon in the product view mode. After that, the product can be easily found in the "Favorites" tab.




  3. Terminal: The terminal now features an options board and a volatility chart. Implementation of tools for trading options is currently underway. Tools for analyzing option strategies will be added in the next version.




    Options Board
    The options board displays a series of options based on the expiration date for an underlying asset (a class of options) selected in the "Underlying" field. The following parameters are displayed for the options:

    • Bid CALL - the bid price of a call option.
    • Ask CALL - the ask price of a call option.
    • Theo CALL - the theoretical (fair) price of a call option calculated for the specified strike based on historical data.
    • Strike - an option execution price.
    • Volatility - an implied volatility. It is specified as a percentage, and characterizes the expectations of market participants about the value of the underlying asset of the option.
    • Theo PUT - the theoretical price of a put option calculated for the specified strike based on historical data.
    • Bid PUT - the bid price of a put option.
    • Ask PUT - the ask price of a put option.

    Volatility Chart
    Option strikes are shown along the horizontal axis of the chart, and the implied volatility is shown along its vertical axis.




  4. Terminal: Added display of ping values ​​in the list of access points.




  5. Terminal: The terminal interface has been adapted for high resolution screens - Full HD and higher. Menus, toolbars, window titles and the status bar are now large enough for easy viewing and working on touch screen of Windows-tablets.

  6. Terminal: Added a command for managing trading symbols in the "View" menu and on the toolbar. Accessing symbol settings is now as easy as never before:



  7. MQL5: Added conversion of a macro parameter to a string and concatenation of the macro parameter. Below is an example, in which the concatenation of macros allows to organize the automatic removal of the class instances.
    //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                     MacroExample |
//|                        Copyright 2014, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                       http://www.metaquotes.net  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property script_show_inputs
input bool InpSecond=true;

#define DEFCLASS(class_name) class class_name:public CBase{public:class_name(string name):CBase(name){}};
#define TOSTR(x) #x
#define AUTODEL(obj) CAutoDelete auto_##obj(obj)
#define NEWOBJ(type,ptr) do { ptr=new type(TOSTR(ptr)); \
                         Print("Create object '",TOSTR(type)," ",TOSTR(ptr),"' by macro NEWOBJ"); } \
                         while(0)
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| The basic class required for automatic deletion of objects       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CBase
  {
protected:
   string            m_name;

public:
                     CBase(string name):m_name(name) { }
   string            Name(void) const{ return(m_name); }

  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| The object auto-delete class makes watching of created           |
//| objects unnecessary. It deletes them in its destructor           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CAutoDelete
  {
   CBase            *m_obj;

public:
                     CAutoDelete(CBase *obj):m_obj(obj) { }
                    ~CAutoDelete()
     {
      if(CheckPointer(m_obj)==POINTER_DYNAMIC)
        {
         Print("Delete object '",m_obj.Name(),"' by CAutoDelete class");
         delete m_obj;
        }
     }
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Declaring two new classes CFoo and CBar                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
DEFCLASS(CFoo);
DEFCLASS(CBar);
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| The main script function                                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
   CFoo *foo;
//--- Creating an object of the CFoo class
   NEWOBJ(CFoo,foo);
//--- Creating an instance of the CFoo foo object auto-deletion class
   AUTODEL(foo);
//---
   if(InpSecond)
     {
      CBar *bar;
      //---
      NEWOBJ(CBar,bar);
      AUTODEL(bar);
     }
//--- No need to delete foo, it will be deleted automatically
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
  8. MQL5: Added the OBJPROP_ANCHOR property for the "Bitmap" and "Bitmap Label" objects. The property defines the anchor point of the graphical object on the chart: the upper left corner, center left, lower left corner, bottom center, etc.
  9. MQL5: Added reading of the CHART_BRING_TO_TOP chart property (the chart is on top of all the others) in the ChartGetInteger function.
  10. MQL5: Fixed the compilation and generation of the ternary operator "?".
  11. MQL5: Fixed passing of a class member static array.
  12. MQL5: Fixed applying of a template to the list of initialization of the template constructor class members.
  13. Signals: Restrictions on signal subscriptions became milder:

    If the trading history of the signal contains symbols that are not available in the subscriber's terminal, the subscription is now allowed (was prohibited in previous versions). The actions with the positions for which the subscriber does not have symbols are ignored. The following log appears in the Journal:
    2014.08.26 16:44:29.036    '2620818': Signal - symbol GBPNZD not found
    If the subscriber has positions and/or pending orders, a warning dialog suggesting to close/delete them appears (as before). Now, however, it is not an obligatory condition to continue working with signals.



    Synchronization with the signal provider will be performed. Positions and orders that were opened not based on the subscription signal are left unchanged. The user can perform any operations with them.

    Users can now perform trade operations manually (or using an Expert Advisor), being signed to a signal. The Signals service will ignore the positions and orders opened by the trader.
    Keep in mind that placing orders manually affects the amount of available margin on the trading account. Opening positions manually increases the overall load on the account as compared with the signal provider's account.
  14. Signals: Added support for a copied percent for the volumes with a floating point. The minimum percentage of copied volumes for signals has been reduced from 1% to 0.001%.
  15. Tester: Fixed freezing of testing agents when working with the MQL5 Cloud Network.
  16. Tester: Fixed calculation of swaps in points for the minimal volumes of trading positions.
  17. MetaEditor: Fixed hotkeys for commands "Navigate Forward" and "Navigate Backward".
  18. MetaViewer: Fixed page navigation on the toolbar.
  19. MetaViewer: Fixed text search based on the current interface language.
  20. Fixed errors reported in crash logs.
  21. Documentation has been updated.

The update will be available through the LiveUpdate system.
 

MetaTrader 5 Platform Update Build 1035: Option Strategy Builder and Access to Ticks

The MetaTrader 5 platform update is to be released on Friday, December 12, 2014. It will contain the following changes:

  1. Terminal: Implementation of functions for trading options is currently underway. The Option Strategy Builder has been added. It helps users combine different options in one investment portfolio, and to assess the possibilities and potential risks.



    The Builder is easy to use: a trader chooses the option based on the expiration date and the underlying asset, and then selects one of the more than 30 available strategies. The Builder displays the appropriate combination of options and calculates evaluation parameters - the so-called Greeks. The profit/loss chart and the Greeks based chart appear at the bottom of the window.

    In addition to a large number of built-in strategies, traders can create and save their own strategies for later use.

  2. Terminal: Added display of the number of newsletters received in the last 24 hours.




  3. Terminal: Optimized and accelerated synchronization of large history of trading orders and deals.
  4. Terminal: Fixed launch of several custom indicators in one chart subwindow.
  5. Terminal: Fixed recalculation of Bill Williams Market Facilitation Index for a changed chart period.
  6. Terminal: Fixed minimization of the "Toolbox window".
  7. Terminal: Fixed generation of the account state report published over FTP.
  8. Terminal: Updated translation of user interface into German.
  9. Terminal: Added translation of user interface into Greek and Uzbek.
  10. MQL5: New function for working with the tick history CopyTicks. The function is used for receiving an array of ticks accumulated by the terminal for the current session. The depth is limited to the last 2000 ticks.

    The new function expands the possibilities for developing scalping trading robots. The OnTick function does not handle every tick, it notifies the Expert Advisor of market changes. It can be a batch of changes: the terminal can simultaneously make a few ticks, but OnTick will be called only once to notify the EA of the latest market state. The CopyTicks function allows you to receive and analyze all the ticks.
    int  CopyTicks(
   const string      symbol_name,           // Symbol name
   MqlTick           &ticks_array[],        // the array where ticks will be placed
   uint              flags=COPY_TICKS_ALL,  // the flag that defines the type of received ticks
   ulong             from=0,                // the date starting from which ticks will be received, specified in milliseconds since 01.01.1970
   uint              count=0                // the number of latest ticks that should be received
   );
    Ticks can be requested by the date if the 'from' value is specified, or based on their number using the 'count' value. If none of the parameters are specified, all available ticks are received, but not more than 2000. Ticks can also be requested based on their type using the 'flags' parameter. Available values:

    • COPY_TICKS_ALL - all ticks.
    • COPY_TICKS_INFO - only information ticks (Bid and Ask).
    • COPY_TICKS_TRADE - only trade ticks (Last and Volume).

  11. MQL5: Added an option for overloading template functions using array parameters.
  12. MQL5: Added an option for overloading a method based on its constancy.
  13. MQL5: Added generation of the CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE event (in the OnChartEvent entry point) at the right mouse button click on the chart.
  14. MQL5: Fixed the functioning of the Switch operator if the case condition contains a negative value.
  15. MQL5: Improved calculation accuracy in functions ObjectGetValueByTime() and ObjectGetTimeByValue(), used for receiving the price value for the specified object time and vice versa - time value for a price.
  16. Tester: MQL5 programs purchased in MetaTrader AppStore can now be tested and optimized on the MQL5 Cloud Network agents and on remote agents.
  17. Tester: Fixed calculation of swaps in points for positions with less than 1 lot.
  18. Tester: Fixed check and normalization of Stop Loss and Take Profit levels when opening a position for the trading instrument with "Market Execution" type.
  19. Tester: Fixed behavior of the ObjectGetValueByTime function. In some cases, the behavior of the function in the tester could be different from its behavior in the terminal.
  20. MetaEditor: Fixed MetaEditor crash when debugging and profiling looped programs.
  21. MetaEditor: Added translation of user interface into Greek and Uzbek.
  22. Fixed errors reported in crash logs.
  23. Documentation has been updated.

The update will be available through the LiveUpdate system.

 

MetaTrader 5 Platform Update Build 1045: New WebRequest

The MetaTrader 5 platform update is to be released on Friday, January 16, 2015. It will contain the following changes:

MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal build 1045

  1. Terminal: Preparatory works for virtual hosting support in MetaTrader 5 platform. Virtual hosting service allows you to rent a terminal that operates around the clock with no interruptions directly from your MetaTrader 5. One of the main features is selection of a server located closest to the broker's server minimizing network latency.




  2. Terminal: Tester agents now can work only in the 64-bit systems. This decision is driven by the need to follow the development of the IT industry. Switching to the new technologies increases computing performance and enables further development of MQL5 Cloud Network.


    Changes in the platform components:

    • Remote agents and MQL5 Cloud Network agents are no longer available for use in the 32-bit terminals. Instead of the agent list, "Available only in the 64-bit version" message is displayed.
    • MetaTester 5 Agents Manager is available only in the 64-bit version. Thus, it is possible to install the agents only on the 64-bit systems.


  3. Terminal: Fixed news filtration by language when the language list is specified manually in the terminal settings.
  4. Terminal: Optimized work with a large number of open orders.
  5. Terminal: Accelerated sending trade requests.
  6. Terminal: The interface has been adapted for high resolution screens - Full HD and higher.
  7. MQL5: Added the new form of WebRequest function:
    int WebRequest (string method, string url,string headers,int timeout, const char &data[], int data_size,char &result[], string &result_headers)
    This function allows you to explicitly form the contents of an HTTP request header providing more flexible mechanism for interacting with various Web services. See the script Automatic Posting with WebRequest().

  8. MQL5: Added new trade account properties. The properties are available via AccountInfoDouble function.

    • ACCOUNT_MARGIN_INITIAL - current initial margin of an account.
    • ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE - current maintenance margin of an account.
    • ACCOUNT_ASSETS - current account assets.
    • ACCOUNT_LIABILITIES - current account liabilities.
    • ACCOUNT_COMMISSION_BLOCKED - current blocked account commission.

  9. MQL5: Added new trade symbol properties:

    • SYMBOL_OPTION_STRIKE - option contract strike price. The property is received by SymbolInfoDouble function.
    • SYMBOL_BASIS - trade symbol's underlying asset name. The property is received by SymbolInfoString function.
    • SYMBOL_OPTION_MODE - option mode, the value is set using ENUM_SYMBOL_OPTION_MODE enumeration. 
    • SYMBOL_OPTION_RIGHT - option right, the value is set using ENUM_SYMBOL_OPTION_RIGHT enumeration. The property is received by SymbolInfoInteger function.

  10. MQL5: Added SymbolInfoMarginRate function - receiving the value of the initial and maintenance margin charge ratio according to a trade order type and direction.
  11. MQL5: Fixed ChartIndicatorName function operation in the strategy tester.
  12. MQL5: Fixed compilation of the macros containing name substitution using ##.
  13. MQL5: Fixed end-of-file indicator reset error when opening a new file.
  14. Fixed errors reported in crash logs.
  15. Updated documentation.

The update will be available through the LiveUpdate system.

 

MetaTrader 5 Platform Update Build 1075: Rent of Products in the Market

The MetaTrader 5 platform update is to be released on Friday, February 6, 2015. It will contain the following changes:

MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal build 1075
  1. Market: The new feature in MetaTrader Market allows providing products for rent for 1, 3, 6 or 12 months. Undoubtedly, renting is advantageous both to developers and their customers. Sellers can significantly increase user confidence in their products, giving customer a chance to fully check the product functionality at a low cost. For buyers product rent means another opportunity to verify the correctness of the software choice. Unlike demo versions, rented products do not have any functionality restrictions, they are only limited in time.

    Any developer in the Market may choose whether or not to provide their products for rent, and what will be the cost of this rent.




    The developer may choose not to offer the products for rent, selling only full license with the unlimited period of use.

    If the product is allowed to rent, the possible rent options appear on its page: time and price. Click "Rent" and select the rent period.


    After expiration, you can either extend the product rent period or purchase an unlimited version of the product.

  2. Terminal: Error fixes in the calculation and settings control of the built-in technical indicator "Gator Oscillator".
  3. Terminal: Scanning of trade server connection points has been improved.
  4. Terminal: Fixed occasional errors in LiveUpdate.
  5. MQL5: A new property has been added in the ENUM_SIGNAL_BASE_STRING enumeration - SIGNAL_BASE_CURRENCY shows the signal provider's deposit currency. The property can be accessed by using the SignalBaseGetString function.
  6. MQL5: Fixed compilation errors when determining access rights to the members of the parent class during inheritance.
  7. MQL5: Fixed compilation error when overloading class methods based on parameter constancy.
  8. Fixed errors reported in crash logs.
  9. Updated documentation.

The update will be available through the LiveUpdate system.

 

MetaTrader 5 Platform Update Build 1085

New update of the MetaTrader 5 platform has been released. It contains the following changes:

MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal build 1085
  1. Terminal: New Virtual Hosting service is now available. A virtual server for a trading account can now be rented right from the client terminal. Providing consistent connection to the trading server and uninterrupted computer operation for Expert Advisors and copy trading is now even easier.

    Virtual servers are hosted by MetaQuotes Software Corp.'s partner companies

    Allocating a Virtual Server
    To receive a virtual terminal on a virtual server, connect using the necessary trading account and execute "Register a Virtual Server" command in the context menu.




    Virtual Hosting Wizard window appears. It shows how the virtual hosting network works. The process of obtaining a virtual server consists of three steps. First, you will find out how to prepare for migration. After that, you will select the nearest virtual server with minimal network latency to your broker's trade server.



    You can choose 1 day of free hosting provided to each registered MQL5.community user or select one of the offered service plans. Finally, you will select the data migration mode depending on your objectives:

    • complete migration is necessary if you want to simultaneously launch Expert Advisors/indicators and trade copying;
    • only Expert Advisors and indicators, if subscription to Signals is not required;
    • only trade copying - only Signal copying settings (no charts or programs) are moved.

    After selecting the migration mode, you can launch the virtual server immediately by clicking "Migrate now" or do that later at any time.

    Preparing for Migration
    Before launching the virtual terminal, you should prepare an active environment for it - charts, launched indicators and Expert Advisors, Signal copying parameters and the terminal settings.

    • Charts and Market Watch - hide all unnecessary trading instruments from the Market Watch to reduce the traffic. Close unnecessary charts. In the terminal settings, specify the required value of "Max. bars in the window "- the terminal should be restarted after that.
    • Indicators and Expert Advisors - attached the required EAs and indicators to your charts. Products purchased on the Market and launched on the chart are also moved during migration. They remain completely functional, and the number of available activations is not decreased. All external parameters of indicators and Expert Advisors should be set correctly.
    • Email, FTP and Signals - if an Expert Advisor is to send emails, upload data via FTP or copy Signal trades, make sure to specify all necessary settings. Set correct login and password of your MQL5.community account on the Community tab. This is necessary for Signal copying.
    • Permission to trade and copy signals - the automated trading is always allowed in the virtual terminal. To work with the signals, set copying parameters in the Signals section.
    • WebRequest - if a program that is to operate in the virtual terminal uses the WebReqest() function for sending HTTP requests, you should set permission and list all trusted URLs on the Expert Advisors tab.


    Migration
    Migration is transferring the current active environment from the client terminal to the virtual one.

    Migration is performed during each synchronization of the client terminal. Synchronization is always a one-direction process - the client terminal's environment is moved to the virtual terminal but never vice versa. The virtual terminal status can be monitored via requesting the terminal's and Expert Advisors' logs as well as virtual server's monitoring data.

    To perform synchronization, open the account context menu and select migration type.




    Thus, you always can change the number of charts and the list of symbols, the set of launched programs and their input parameters, the terminal settings and Signal subscription.

    When performing migration, all data is recorded in the client terminal's log.

    After the synchronization, open the virtual terminal's main journal to examine the actions performed on it.




    Working with the Virtual Terminal
    The rented virtual server status can also be easily monitored from the client terminal. Execute "Details" command in the context menu.



    The information is presented in four tabs:

    • Details - data on the virtual server itself and the terminal's active environment.
    • CPU Usage - CPU usage graph, %.
    • Memory Usage - memory usage graph, Mb.
    • Hard Disk Usage - hard disk usage graph, Mb.
    For more information about the service, please read the article "How to Prepare a Trading Account for Migration to Virtual Hosting" and "Rules of Using the Virtual Hosting Service".

  2. Market: Now, it is possible to rent MetaTrader Market products for 1, 3, 6 or 12 months. This provides undeniable advantages both for developers and buyers. Authors are able to significantly increase user's confidence by allowing potential buyers to check out their products at a low cost. For buyers, the rent is another opportunity to assess a product before buying it. Unlike demo versions, rented products have no limitations except for validity period.

    Any Market developer may choose whether or not their product is available for rent and set the rent price.




    Developers may choose not to offer their products for rent selling only full licenses for unlimited use.

    If rent is enabled for a product, its web page shows possible options: rental period and price. Click Rent and select the rental period.



    After the period expires, users can renew the rent or buy a full license.

  3. Terminal: Removed "MetaTrader 5, @ 2001-2015 MetaQuotes-Software Corp." copyright when saving a chart screenshot using "Save As Picture" command in the terminal or via the MQL5 Screenshot() function. That simplifies distribution of screenshots.




  4. Terminal: Fixed built-in Gator Oscillator technical indicator calculation and parameter management.
  5. Terminal: Improved scanning the points of connection to the trade server.
  6. Terminal: Fixed occasional LiveUpdate operation errors.
  7. MQL5: Added SIGNAL_BASE_CURRENCY signal property - signal provider's deposit currency - to ENUM_SIGNAL_BASE_STRING enumeration. The property can be received via SignalBaseGetString function.
  8. MQL5: Fixed compilation errors when determining the rights to access parent class members during inheritance.
  9. MQL5: Fixed a compilation error when overloading class methods by parameter constancy.
  10. Tester: Optimized work of MQL5 Cloud Network agents. Now, the agents do not spend time on the so-called "warming-up" - connection to the cloud network servers that distribute tasks. Instead, the agents are always ready to receive and execute a task. This speeds up the optimization via MQL5 Cloud Network.
  11. Tester: Improved presentation of local, remote and cloud agents in the strategy tester.
  12. Fixed errors reported in crash logs.
  13. Updated documentation.


MetaTrader 5 Android build 1052

The new version of MetaTrader 5 for Android is now available in Google Play. It features some fixes and improved stability. Analytical objects and messaging system are to be added soon.

The application can be downloaded here: https://download.mql5.com/cdn/mobile/mt5/android&hl=en


The update is available through the LiveUpdate system.

 

MetaTrader 5 Platform Update Build 1100: Faster Testing and Optimization of Expert Advisors

MetaTrader 5 platform update is to be released on Friday, March 20. It will contain the following changes:

MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal build 1100
  1. Tester: A status of connection to MQL5 Cloud Network is now displayed in the Agents Manager. This allows users to easily check if they can receive tasks from the cloud computing network after they install agents.




  2. Tester: Some improvements and bug fixes have been made in the operation of the Strategy Tester. Time spent on intermediate preparatory operations and network latency has been significantly reduced. Testing and optimization are now faster in all operating modes: working with local testing agents, with a farm of agents in the local network and using MQL5 Cloud Network.

  3. Terminal: Added display of the number of unread emails in the "Mailbox" tab of the Toolbox window.




  4. Terminal: The Navigator window now contains the list of Expert Advisors running on the active trading account. In addition to the Expert Advisor name, a chart on which the EA is running is specified in the list. An icon indicates whether the EA is allowed to trade.




    The context menu contains commands for enabling or disabling automated trading for any of the Expert Advisors, as well as for viewing its properties or removing it from the chart.

  5. Terminal: Improved accuracy of the algorithm for determining access points available for connection to a trading server.
  6. Terminal: Fixed an error that could occasionally clean the database of client accounts when a terminal was reinstalled over an existing one.
  7. Terminal: The terminal interface has been further adapted for high resolution screens (4K).
  8. Market: Fixed updating of the MQL5 account balance after purchasing or renting a product.
  9. Virtual Hosting: Fixed migration of custom indicators to the virtual hosting environment.
  10. Virtual Hosting: Fixed updating of the virtual hosting status in the Navigator window.
  11. MQL5: Fixed errors which could occasionally interfere with the optimization of Expert Advisors in MQL5 Cloud Network.
  12. MQL5: Fixed call of OnDeinit when deleting an Expert Advisor using the ExpertRemove function during testing. Previously, under the conditions described the OnDeinit event was not called.
  13. MQL5: Fixed errors in use of resources in EX5 libraries.
  14. MQL5: Fixed errors in the analysis of macros.
  15. Fixed errors reported in crash logs.
  16. Updated documentation.
The update will be available through the LiveUpdate system.
 

MetaTrader 5 Platform Update Build 1150: Easy Purchase from Market, Debugging on History, Time&Sales of Transactions

MetaTrader platform update is to be released on Friday, May 22, 2015. The update will feature the following changes:


MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal build 1150
  1. Market: We are introducing a new mechanism of "direct" purchasing. Purchasing a trading robot or an indicator from the Market is now even easier, and you do not even need an MQL5.community account.

    One-Step Purchase
    A user doesn't need to log in to an MQL5.community account and add money to it. A payment for a product can now be made straight from the platform using one of the available payment systems. To maintain a clear and unified history of purchases from the Market, the required amount will be first transfered to your MQL5.community account, from which a payment for the product will be made.

    You can easily access and review all your payments from your MQL5.community Profile.




    Purchase without Registration
    A product from the Market can be purchased without an MQL5.community account. Click "Buy" and pay for the product using one of the available payment systems.



    Then you will be redirected to the payment system web page to complete your purchase.



    After that, we strongly recommend you to register an account on MQL5.community, and your purchase will be automatically linked to it. This enables you to update the product and install it on multiple computers.

  2. Editor: New features allow to debug Expert Advisors and indicators on history prices. In the older versions debugging required live real time charts.

    Now any program can be tested on required history data. Debugging runs in the visual testing mode in the Strategy Tester. An application is executed on a chart with an emulated sequence of ticks in the tester.

    Configure the debugging parameters in the MetaEditor settings: symbol, timeframe, interval, execution mode, tick generation mode, initial deposit and leverage. These parameters will be applied for visual testing.



    Set the breakpoints in the code, and then start the debugging using historical prices.



    This will initiate visual testing and the debugging process.




  3. Hosting: Multiple improvements and fixes have been implemented in the Virtual Hosting service.

    The major changes apply to operation in Wine on computers running Linux and Mac OS. All the functions are available for allocated virtual servers in Wine, including migration, performance monitoring and logs.


    The operation of the Log has also changed. If a user requests too many records, then only part of the first logs for the specified period will be downloaded. This prevents performance degradation resulting from large logs. If you need to download further logs, you no longer need to change the requested period. Simply select the last row in the log viewer window and press PgDn.




  4. Terminal: Added support for a special type of non-tradable assets, which can be used as client's assets to provide the required margin for open positions of other instruments. For example, a certain amount of gold in physical form can be available on a trader's account, which can be used as a margin (collateral) for open positions.

    Such assets are displayed as open positions. Their value is calculated by the formula: Contract size * Lots * Market Price * Liquidity Rate.

    Liquidity Rate here means the share of the asset that a broker allows to use for the margin.


    The Assets are added to the client's Equity and increase Free Margin, thus increasing the volumes of allowable trade operations on the account.

    Thus, it is now possible to open accounts with various margin types.


    In the example above, a trader has 1 ounce of gold having the current market value of 1 210.56 USD. This value is added to the equity and the free margin allowing the trader to continue trading even in case of a zero balance.

  5. Terminal: A new Depth of Market with a tick chart and the Time&Sales data of trades.

    A tick chart of exchange instruments with real transaction prices is now displayed in the Depth of Market. All transactions conducted on the Exchange are plotted on this chart:

    • Red circles - Sell transactions
    • Blue circles - Buy transactions
    • Green circles - the direction of the transaction is undefined. It is used when the exchange does not transmit the direction of a transaction. In this case, the direction is determined based on the price of the transaction as compared to prices bid and ask. A Buy transaction is that executed at the ask price or above, a Sell transaction is executed at the bid price or lower. The direction is undefined, if the price of the transaction is between the bid and the ask.

    The larger the circle, the greater is the volume of the transaction. Transaction volumes are also shown as a histogram below the tick chart.



    At the top and bottom of the histogram, the total volumes of the current Buy and Sell offers are shown.

  6. Terminal: The symbol selection dialog box now contains a column showing the symbol expiration date. Additionally, expired instruments can be hidden from the list. Expired contracts are automatically replaced with active ones.



    All expired symbols are hidden to preserve a more compact display. This is particularly useful when working on the futures market. A non-relevant symbol is the expired one, which is defined by the "Last trade" parameter. This date is specified in the "Expiration" column. To see all the symbols, click "Show expired contracts".
    The list of symbols is automatically sorted for a more convenient display:

    • first listed are the symbols without the expiration date
    • they are followed by the symbols with an expiration date starting with the nearest date
    • then expired symbols are shown starting with the last expired one
    • other symbols sorted alphabetically

    Option "Auto remove expired" in the context menu allows to replace expired symbols with active ones in the "Market Watch" window.



    After terminal restart, expired symbols are hidden, and active ones are added instead. For example, the expired futures contract LKOH 3.15 will be replaced by the next contact of the same underlying asset LKOH 6.15.

    Symbols in the appropriate open charts are also replaced, provided there are no running Expert Advisors on them.

  7. Terminal: Fixed updating of trade button states in the Depth Of Market window depending on whether there are any positions, and on the permission to open only long positions. If there are no positions, the Close button is inactive. If opening short positions is not allowed, the Sell button is inactive.

  8. Terminal: The terminal interface has been further adapted for high resolution screens (4K).
  9. Terminal: Fixed verification of the volume of a closed position in the Request Execution mode, in case a deal volume is less than the minimum allowable value.
  10. Terminal: Fixed an error that could occasionally lead to launch of multiple terminal instances from one directory.
  11. Terminal: Added support and automatic filtering of the economic calendar in different languages. Filtering is performed in accordance with the language of the terminal interface.
  12. Terminal: The Log Viewer now features search through the currently displayed logs.



    It searches for a word/phrase in the displayed list of logs.
  13. Terminal: Added Thai translation of the client terminal.
  14. Terminal: Updated translation of the client terminal into Hindi.
  15. MQL5: New function GetMicrosecondCount returns the number of microseconds that have passed since the start of the MQL5 program:
    ulong  GetMicrosecondCount();
    This function can be used to profile program execution and identify "bottlenecks".

  16. MQL5: New chart property CL_BUFFER_SIZE in the ENUM_OPENCL_PROPERTY_INTEGER enumeration - it returns the actual size of the OpenCL buffer in bytes. The property can be received via the CLGetInfoInteger function.
  17. MQL5: An error notification in the WebRequest function has been modified. If an error occurs, the 'result' array will contain the description of the error.
  18. MQL5: The ArraySort, ArrayBsearch, ArrayMinimum and ArrayMaximum sort and search functions are now able to work with multidimensional arrays. Sort and search are performed only by the first (zero) array index. Previously, these functions worked only with one-dimensional arrays.
  19. MQL5: Fixed some bugs in the compilation of macros.
  20. Tester: Some improvements and bug fixes in the operation of the visual testing. The tester now provides a smoother control of testing speed using the toolbar.
  21. Fixed errors reported in crash logs.
  22. Updated documentation.

The update will be available through the LiveUpdate system.

 

MetaTrader 5 Platform Update Build 1200: Tick History and Direct Payment for Services

MetaTrader 5 platform update is to be released on Friday, October 23, 2015. The update will feature the following changes:
  1. Terminal: Added ability to work with tick history in the Market Watch. Previously, a tick chart showed only the history collected in the terminal during its operation. Now, you can access the entire tick history on the trade server. Disable auto scroll and start scrolling a tick chart back in time using your mouse to download missing history from the trade server the same way it is done for common price charts. The new feature will be useful for traders who want to get the most detailed price charts.



    Use the CopyTicks() function to receive deeper tick history. It has been modified so that it requests missing history and downloads it if the latter is present on the trade server.

  2. Hosting and Signals: Payments for Virtual Hosting and Signal subscriptions can now be transferred straight from payment systems.

    To pay for hosting services, users don't need to log in to the MQL5.community account and add money to it. A payment for a service can now be transferred straight from the platform using one of the available payment systems.



    Select one of the available systems and make an online money transfer:




    Similarly, a payment for a trading signal subscription can be made straight from the terminal via a payment system.




    The required amount will be transferred to your MQL5.community account first, from which a payment for the service will be made. Thus, you maintain a clear and unified history of rented virtual hosting platforms and signal subscriptions and can easily access and review all your payments for the MQL5.community services.

  3. MQL5: Enabled a new optimizing compiler. Execution of programs has been accelerated up to 5 times on 64-bit platofrms. MQL5 programs should be re-compiled in the last MetaEditor version.

  4. Terminal: Added an icon for quick opening/closing the Depth of Market. The icon is located near the One-Click Trading panel on the chart. You can also use the new hotkey Alt+B. The hotkey also works in the Market Watch window opening the Depth of Market for a symbol highlighted in the Market Watch.





  5. Terminal: Information about the PC hardware characteristics and the operating system is now logged to a Journal at the start of the client terminal. Example:
    2015.10.14 14:48:18.486	Data Folder: C:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5
2015.10.14 14:48:18.486	Windows 7 Professional (x64 based PC), IE 11.00, UAC, 8 x Intel Core i7  920 @ 2.67GHz, RAM: 8116 / 12277 Mb, HDD: 534262 / 753865 Mb, GMT+03:00
2015.10.14 14:48:18.486	MetaTrader 5 build 1190 started (MetaQuotes Software Corp.)
  6. Terminal: Imrpoved working with the symbols in the Market Watch:

    • Added display of the amount of symbols in the Market Watch and the total available amount of symbols on the trade server
    • Added a line for adding a new symbol with the smart selection list
    • The search in the new symbol line is performed not only by a symbol name, but also by its description and international name.




  7. Terminal: Added support for the economic calendar in different languages.
  8. Terminal: Added missing country icons to the economic calendar.
  9. Terminal: Added the hotkey for opening the symbol management window in the Market Watch - Ctrl+U.
  10. Terminal: Fixed arranging open chart windows according to the Window menu commands.
  11. Terminal: Fixed an error that occasionally hampered the terminal's ability to find a certificate file when using the enhanced authentication.
  12. Terminal: Fixed an error that could occasionally lead to a price history synchronization looping.
  13. Terminal: Fixed nulling StopLoss/TakeProfit levels of a previously opened position after its volume has been increased if a symbol is traded in the Request Execution mode.
  14. Terminal: Fixed checking the ability to place a sell order in case of a long position on symbols in "Long only" trading mode in the Depth of Market.
  15. Terminal: Fixed Trailing Stop function operation. In some rare cases, a protective Stop Loss for an open position was moved incorrectly.
  16. Terminal: The terminal interface has been further adapted for high resolution screens (4K).
  17. Terminal: Fixed unloading history data as being excessive despite regular appeals to it from MQL5 programs.
  18. Terminal: Fixed display of some user interface elements when working in Windows 10.
  19. Terminal: Updated translations of the user interface.
  20. Market: Operation with the product database in the MQL5 Market has been revised and optimized.
  21. Market: Purchasing without an MQL5.community account has been disabled for terminals on VPS. The purchase now requires specification of an MQL5.community account in the terminal setting: Tools - Options - Community.
  22. Market: Added direct product purchasing using UnionPay.
  23. Market: Enhanced logging when purchasing products in MQL5 Market.
  24. Hosting: Added managing the virtual hosting (except for migration) when working in the 32-bit version of the client terminal.
  25. Hosting: Fixed migration of FTP export settings to the virtual hosting regardless of the permission to publish reports via FTP.
  26. MQL5: Extended MqlTick structure format. Now, it passes the time of a tick arrival in milliseconds, as well as flags to determine which tick parameter has been changed.
    struct MqlTick
  {
   datetime     time;          // Time of a price last update
   double       bid;           // Current Bid price
   double       ask;           // Current Ask price
   double       last;          // Current Last price
   ulong        volume;        // Volume for the current Last price
   long         time_msc;      // Time of a price last update in milliseconds
   uint         flags;         // Tick flags
  };
    The parameters of each tick are filled in regardless of whether there are changes compared to the previous tick. Thus, it is possible to find out a correct price for any moment in the past without the need to search for previous values at the tick history. For example, even if only a Bid price changes during a tick arrival, the structure still contains other parameters as well, including the previous Ask price, volume, etc. You can analyze the tick flags to find out what data have been changed exactly:

    • TICK_FLAG_BID - a tick has changed a Bid price
    • TICK_FLAG_ASK  - a tick has changed an Ask price
    • TICK_FLAG_LAST - a tick has changed the last deal price
    • TICK_FLAG_VOLUME - a tick has changed a volume
    • TICK_FLAG_BUY - a tick is a result of a buy deal
    • TICK_FLAG_SELL - a tick is a result of a sell deal

    The MqlTick structure is used in two methods:

    • CopyTicks - method does not support the old format of the structure. Previously compiled EX5 files using the old tick format will return the error 4006 (ERR_MQL_INVALID_ARRAY) when calling the CopyTicks function.
    • SymbolInfoTick - method supports both old and new structure format.

  27. MQL5: Added class templates allowing you to create parametrized classes like in C++. That enables even greater abstraction and ability to use the same code for working with objects of different classes in a uniform manner. Example of use:
    //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                    TemplTest.mq5 |
//|                        Copyright 2015, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2015, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Declare a template class                                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
template<typename T>
class TArray
  {
protected:
   T                 m_data[];

public:

   bool              Append(T item)
     {
      int new_size=ArraySize(m_data)+1;
      int reserve =(new_size/2+15)&~15;
      //---
      if(ArrayResize(m_data,new_size,reserve)!=new_size)
         return(false);
      //---
      m_data[new_size-1]=item;
      return(true);
     }
   T                 operator[](int index)
     {
      static T invalid_index;
      //---
      if(index<0 || index>=ArraySize(m_data))
         return(invalid_index);
      //---
      return(m_data[index]);
     }   
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Template class of a pointer array. In the destructor, it deletes |
//| the objects, the pointers to which were stored in the array.     |
//|                                                                  |
//| Please note the inheritance from the TArray template class       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
template<typename T>
class TArrayPtr : public TArray<T *>
  {
public:
   void             ~TArrayPtr()
     {
      for(int n=0,count=ArraySize(m_data);n<count;n++)
         if(CheckPointer(m_data[n])==POINTER_DYNAMIC)
            delete m_data[n];
     }
  };
//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Declare the class. Pointers to its objects will be stored in the array   |
//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CFoo
  {
   int               m_x;
public:
                     CFoo(int x):m_x(x) { }
   int               X(void) const { return(m_x); }
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
TArray<int>     ExtIntArray;   // instantiate TArray (specialize TArray by the int type)
TArray<double>  ExtDblArray;   // instantiate TArray (specialize TArray by the double type)
TArrayPtr<CFoo> ExtPtrArray;   // instantiate TArrayPtr (specialize TArrayPtr by the CFoo type)
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- fill arrays with data
   for(int i=0;i<10;i++)
     {
      int integer=i+10;
      ExtIntArray.Append(integer);
      
      double dbl=i+20.0;
      ExtDblArray.Append(dbl);
      
      CFoo *ptr=new CFoo(i+30);
      ExtPtrArray.Append(ptr);
     }
//--- output the array contents
   string str="Int:";
   for(int i=0;i<10;i++)
      str+=" "+(string)ExtIntArray[i];      
   Print(str);   
   str="Dbl:";
   for(int i=0;i<10;i++)
      str+=" "+DoubleToString(ExtDblArray[i],1);
   Print(str);   
   str="Ptr:";
   for(int i=0;i<10;i++)
      str+=" "+(string)ExtPtrArray[i].X();      
   Print(str);
//--- CFoo objects created via new should not be deleted, since they are deleted in the TArrayPtr<CFoo> object destructor  
  }
    Execution result:
    TemplTest (EURUSD,H1)    Int: 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19
    TemplTest (EURUSD,H1)    Dbl: 20.0 21.0 22.0 23.0 24.0 25.0 26.0 27.0 28.0 29.0
    TemplTest (EURUSD,H1)    Ptr: 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39

  28. MQL5: New operations * and & for receiving a variable by reference and receiving a reference to a variable.
  29. MQL5: Added the overloaded form of the ObjectsDeleteAll function - delete all objects of a specified type by a name prefix in a chart subwindow.
    int  ObjectsDeleteAll(
   long           chart_id,   // chart ID
   const string     prefix,   // object name prefix
   int       sub_window=-1,   // window index
   int      object_type=-1    // object type for deletion
   );

  30. MQL5: Fixed the ObjectGetValueByTime function operation. Previously, an incorrect price value by a chart time could sometimes be returned (for example, for a horizontal trend line).
  31. MQL5: Fixed operation of the Copy* functions in the absence of historical data on the server. Previously, such cases caused delays of 30-50 seconds before returning control.
  32. MQL5: Added a few improvements to the MQL5 Standard Library.
  33. MQL5: Translated the Standard Library documentation into German, French, Chinese, Turkish, Spanish and Portuguese.
  34. MQL5: Added MQL5 documentation in Japanese.
  35. Tester: The process of selecting programs to run in the Strategy Tester has become much easier. The list is displayed now as a tree in accordance with the directories in which Expert Advisors and indicators are stored.




  36. Tester: Brought display of some indicators during a visualized test in line with the client terminal.
  37. Tester: Fixed setting a leverage and a chart timeframe while debugging MQL5 programs via the strategy tester.
  38. Tester: Fixed debugging indicators when testing on history.
  39. Fixed errors reported in crash logs.
  40. Updated documentation.


The update will be available through the LiveUpdate system.

