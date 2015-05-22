MetaTrader 4 Platform Beta Build 810: Product Renting in Market and Testing of Indicators

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MetaTrader 4 Platform Beta Build 810: Product Renting in Market and Testing of Indicators

The beta version of the updated MetaTrader 4 platform is to be released on Friday, May 15, 2015. We will update our public MetaQuotes-Demo server located at demo.metaquotes.net:443. We invite all traders to join the testing of the new platform, evaluate all its features and help developers to fix the errors.

To update MetaTrader 4 platform to build 810, connect to demo.metaquotes.net:443 server.

The final build of the new MetaTrader 4 platform will be released after the public beta test.


May 22, 2015 support for MetaTrader 4 terminal versions below 745 will end

Support for MetaTrader 4 terminal builds below 745 will be discontinued on May 22, 2015. Unsupported terminal builds will not be able to connect to servers of the new versions. Therefore, we strongly recommend that you upgrade your terminal.


MetaTrader 4 Client Terminal build 810

  1. Market: The new feature in MetaTrader Market allows providing products for rent for 1, 3, 6 or 12 months. This provides undeniable advantages both for developers and buyers. Sellers can significantly increase user confidence in their products, giving the customer a chance to thoroughly check the product functionality at a low cost. For buyers, the rent is another opportunity to assess a product before buying it. Unlike demo versions, rented products have no limitations except for validity period.

    Any developer in the Market may choose whether or not to provide their products for rent, and what will be the cost of this rent.



    Developers may choose not to offer their products for rent selling only full licenses for unlimited use.

    If rent is enabled for a product, its web page shows possible options: rental period and price. Click "Rent" and select the rental period.



    After expiration, you can either extend the product rental period or purchase an unlimited version of the product.

  2. Tester: The Strategy Tester now allows testing not only Expert Advisors, but also indicators. This can be done in the visual testing mode. The behavior of the indicator is shown on a chart, which is plotted based on a sequences of ticks simulated in the tester.

    This feature is especially useful for the users who want to purchase an indicator from the MetaTrader Market. Before purchasing an indicator, you can download a free trial version and see its backtest performance in the strategy tester.



    Select the type of the program - "Indicators", then select the indicator and click "Start".

  3. Hosting: Multiple improvements and fixes have been implemented in the Virtual Hosting service.

    The major changes apply to operation in Wine on computers running Linux and Mac OS. Now you can work with an allocated virtual server as usual: migrate it, monitor its performance and view logs.




    The operation of the Log has also changed. If a user requests too many records, then only part of the first logs for the specified period will be downloaded. This prevents performance degradation resulting from large logs. If you want to download further logs, you no longer need to change the request period. Simply select the last line in the log viewer window and press PgDn.




  4. Terminal: The Market Watch window now features the current spread of a symbol. Enable the spread information from the context menu.



  5. Terminal: Added filtering of news by categories. Now you can customize the list of news to your convenience. If a news category contains subcategories, an additional dialog can be opened from the context menu, where you can configure the list of news.



  6. Terminal: Fixed crash of the client terminal when canceling computer turn off in Windows 7.
  7. Terminal: The terminal interface has been further adapted for high resolution screens (4K).
  8. Terminal: Fixed display of the "One Click Trading" panel on the chart.
  9. Terminal: Fixed display of a graphical object set by a custom indicator, if the object is to be displayed only on some of the timeframes.
  10. Terminal: Fixed terminal freezing during Search in MQL5 programs.
  11. Terminal: Fixed drawing of Bitmap Label objects when using a .bmp file fragment.
  12. Terminal: Fixed display of filled graphical objects "Channels".
  13. Terminal: A new parameter DDE TIMESEC for sending quotes over DDE. This parameter allows receiving the quote arrival time to the nearest second.
  14. Terminal: Fixed an error that could occasionally lead to the launch of multiple terminal instances from one directory.
  15. Terminal: Fixed occasional crash of the client terminal in Windows 10.
  16. MQL4: To provide higher flexibility in the interaction with various web services, a new form of the WebRequest function has been added. It allows sending requests of any type with a custom set of headers specified:
    int  WebRequest(
   const string      method,           // HTTP method
   const string      url,              // url address
   const string      headers,          // Headers 
   int               timeout,          // timeout
   const char        &data[],          // an array of the body of the HTTP message
   char              &result[],        // an array with the server response data
   string            &result_headers   // Headers of the server response
   );
    Error notifications have been modified. If an error occurs, the 'result' array will contain the description of the error.

  17. MQL4: New function GetMicrosecondCount returns the number of microseconds that have passed since the start of the MQL4 program:
    ulong  GetMicrosecondCount();
    This function can be used to profile program execution and identify "bottlenecks".

  18. MQL4: In order to prevent tested Expert Advisors from "looking into the future", the FileOpenHistory function is prohibited in the tester.
  19. MQL4: New signal property in the ENUM_SIGNAL_BASE_STRING enumeration - SIGNAL_BASE_CURRENCY which means the signal provider's deposit currency. The property can be received via the SignalBaseGetString function.
  20. MQL4: New chart property in the ENUM_CHART_PROPERTY enumeration - CHART_SHOW_ONE_CLICK which means the display of the "One Click Trading" panel on a chart. The property can be received via the ChartGetInteger function.
  21. MQL4: Fixed calculation of the indicator subwindow size when using #property indictor_separate_window.
  22. MQL4: Fixed Expert Advisor deinitialization errors when changing the chart template.
  23. MQL4: Fixed behavior of the CopyTime function. For example, before the update, CopyTime call for D1 from 23:00 December 1, 2014 to 01:00 December 3, 2014 returned three bars: December 1, 2, and 3 of 2014. After the update the function returns two bars: December 2 and 3, 2014.

  24. MQL5: Fixed access of MQL4 programs to offline charts.
  25. MQL4: Fixed operation of the SeriesInfoInteger function in the strategy tester.
  26. MQL4: Fixed values returned by ChartFirst and ChartNext in the strategy tester. Before the update the functions returned 0 instead of -1 if the list of charts ended.
  27. MQL4: Fixed downloading of resources from EX4 files in the Libraries directory. Download of resources from library files did not work properly before the update.
  28. MQL4: Fixed occasional errors in the results of the ChartXYToTimePrice and ChartTimePriceToXY functions.
  29. MQL4: Fixed generation of CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DRAG. Now the event is generated after dragging is completed, not at the beginning of it.
  30. MQL4: Fixed generation of CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE in custom indicators when moving a chart.
  31. MQL4: Fixed use of global variables with long names (over 63 characters).
  32. MQL4: Fixed some bugs in the compilation of macros.
  33. MQL4: Fixed call of the DLL functions that return structures and strings.
  34. MetaEditor: Fixed formatting of variable descriptions in the drop down list of function parameters in MetaAssist.
  35. Fixed errors reported in crash logs.

The update will be available through the LiveUpdate system.

 

I cannot update to Build 810 like described.


I cannot write into field "Currency" and "Account Type" and it is not possible to proceed.

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