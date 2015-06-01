New MetaTrader 4 Platform Build 825: Product Renting in Market and Testing of Indicators
Yes its horrible 3 platforms dont work anymore it is realy unbelievable
nobody is responding it is realy very rude !
Yes its horrible 3 platforms dont work anymore it is realy unbelievable
nobody is responding it is realy very rude !
What is your problem ? "Don't work" is a bit vague.
I have 3 platforms that dont work anymore it wont start up it freezes
it takes a few minutes to start and when you kilik the mouse it freezes
I have 3 platforms that dont work anymore it wont start up it freezes
it takes a few minutes to start and when you kilik the mouse it freezes
Try to start with a fresh profile, then open charts and place your indicator/EA to identify the source of the problem.
1° Close your platform.
2° Find and open the lastprofile.ini in profiles folder.
3° Edit the content with something like : "noerror" (or whatever which is not the name of an existing profile).
4° Close and save the lastprofile.ini and start your platform again.
Try to start with a fresh profile, then open charts and place your indicator/EA to identify the source of the problem.
1° Close your platform.
2° Find and open the lastprofile.ini in profiles folder.
3° Edit the content with something like : "noerror" (or whatever which is not the name of an existing profile).
4° Close and save the lastprofile.ini and start your platform again.
The problem is that i cant do anything 1 mouseklik and it freezes
think it has something to do with renkocharts
The problem is that i cant do anything 1 mouseklik and it freezes
think it has something to do with renkocharts
Hello,
please provide more details and write post to the ServiceDesk
The profile trick worked for me and I've isolated it to one indicator that I use. As soon as it is added I get terminal.exe using 13% CPU time and the memory increasing all the time. There has never been an issue with this indicator before now.
Two files are attached.
MACDPredictor.mq4 is the one causing the problem,
MACD (DEMA) DiNapoli.mq4 is called by MACDPredictor.mq4 which won't work without it.
Neither is my work - I may have fiddled with them since downloading but as I say they have been stable for a long time.
Any help apreciated.
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New MetaTrader 4 Platform Build 825: Product Renting in Market and Testing of Indicators
MetaTrader 4 platform update is to be released on Friday, May 22, 2015. The update will feature the following changes:
May 22, 2015 support for MetaTrader 4 terminal versions below 745 will endSupport for MetaTrader 4 terminal builds below 745 will be discontinued on May 22, 2015. Unsupported terminal builds will not be able to connect to servers of the new versions. Therefore, we strongly recommend that you upgrade your terminal.
MetaTrader 4 Client Terminal build 825
Any developer in the Market may choose whether or not to provide their products for rent, and what will be the cost of this rent.
Developers may choose not to offer their products for rent and only sell full licenses for unlimited use.
If rent is enabled for a product, its web page shows possible options: rental period and price. Click "Rent" and select the rental period.
After expiration, you can further renew the product rental period or purchase an unlimited version of the product.
One-Step Purchase
A user doesn't need to log in to an MQL5.community account and add money to it. A payment for a product can now be made straight from the platform using one of the available payment systems. To maintain a clear and unified history of purchases from the Market, the required amount will be first transfered to your MQL5.community account, from which a payment for the product will be made.
You can easily access and review all your payments from your MQL5.community Profile.
Purchase without Registration
A product from the Market can be purchased without an MQL5.community account. Click "Buy" and pay for the product using one of the available payment systems.
Then you will be redirected to the payment system web page to complete your purchase.
After that, we strongly recommend you to register an account on MQL5.community, and your purchase will be automatically linked to it. This enables you to update the product and install it on multiple computers.
This feature is especially useful for the users who want to purchase an indicator from the MetaTrader Market. Before purchasing an indicator, you can download a free trial version and evaluate its backtest performance in the strategy tester.
Select the type of the program - "Indicators", then select the indicator and click "Start".
The major changes apply to operation in Wine on computers running Linux and Mac OS. All the functions are available for allocated virtual servers in Wine, including migration, performance monitoring and logs.
The operation of the Log has also changed. If a user requests too many entries then only part of the first logs for the specified period will be downloaded. This prevents performance degradation resulting from large logs. If you want to download further logs, you no longer need to change the request period. Simply select the last row in the log viewer window and press PgDn.
Error notifications have been modified. If an error occurs, the 'result' array will contain the description of the error.
ulong GetMicrosecondCount();This function can be used to profile program execution and identify "bottlenecks".
The update will be available through the LiveUpdate system.