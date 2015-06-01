New MetaTrader 4 Platform Build 825: Product Renting in Market and Testing of Indicators

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New MetaTrader 4 Platform Build 825: Product Renting in Market and Testing of Indicators

MetaTrader 4 platform update is to be released on Friday, May 22, 2015. The update will feature the following changes:


May 22, 2015 support for MetaTrader 4 terminal versions below 745 will end

Support for MetaTrader 4 terminal builds below 745 will be discontinued on May 22, 2015. Unsupported terminal builds will not be able to connect to servers of the new versions. Therefore, we strongly recommend that you upgrade your terminal.


MetaTrader 4 Client Terminal build 825

  1. Market: The new feature in MetaTrader Market allows providing products for rent for 1, 3, 6 or 12 months. This provides undeniable advantages both for developers and buyers. Sellers can significantly increase user confidence in their products, giving the customer a chance to thoroughly test the product functionality at a low cost. For buyers, the rent provides another opportunity to assess a product before purchasing it. Unlike demo versions, rented products have no limitations except for validity period.

    Any developer in the Market may choose whether or not to provide their products for rent, and what will be the cost of this rent.



    Developers may choose not to offer their products for rent and only sell full licenses for unlimited use.

    If rent is enabled for a product, its web page shows possible options: rental period and price. Click "Rent" and select the rental period.



    After expiration, you can further renew the product rental period or purchase an unlimited version of the product.

  2. Market: We are introducing a new mechanism of "direct" purchasing. Purchasing a trading robot or an indicator from the Market is now even easier, and you do not even need an MQL5.community account.

    One-Step Purchase
    A user doesn't need to log in to an MQL5.community account and add money to it. A payment for a product can now be made straight from the platform using one of the available payment systems. To maintain a clear and unified history of purchases from the Market, the required amount will be first transfered to your MQL5.community account, from which a payment for the product will be made.

    You can easily access and review all your payments from your MQL5.community Profile.



    Purchase without Registration
    A product from the Market can be purchased without an MQL5.community account. Click "Buy" and pay for the product using one of the available payment systems.



    Then you will be redirected to the payment system web page to complete your purchase.



    After that, we strongly recommend you to register an account on MQL5.community, and your purchase will be automatically linked to it. This enables you to update the product and install it on multiple computers.

  3. Tester: The Strategy Tester now allows testing not only Expert Advisors, but also indicators. This can be done in the visual testing mode. The behavior of the indicator is shown on a chart, which is plotted based on a sequences of ticks emulated in the tester.

    This feature is especially useful for the users who want to purchase an indicator from the MetaTrader Market. Before purchasing an indicator, you can download a free trial version and evaluate its backtest performance in the strategy tester.



    Select the type of the program - "Indicators", then select the indicator and click "Start".

  4. Hosting: Multiple improvements and fixes have been implemented in the Virtual Hosting service.

    The major changes apply to operation in Wine on computers running Linux and Mac OS. All the functions are available for allocated virtual servers in Wine, including migration, performance monitoring and logs.




    The operation of the Log has also changed. If a user requests too many entries then only part of the first logs for the specified period will be downloaded. This prevents performance degradation resulting from large logs. If you want to download further logs, you no longer need to change the request period. Simply select the last row in the log viewer window and press PgDn.




  5. Terminal: The Market Watch window now features the current spread of a symbol. Enable the spread information from the context menu.



  6. Terminal: Added filtering of news by categories. Now you can customize the list of news to your convenience. If a news category contains subcategories, an additional dialog can be opened from the context menu, where you can configure the list of news.



  7. Terminal: Fixed crash of the client terminal when canceling computer turn off in Windows 7.
  8. Terminal: The terminal interface has been further adapted for high resolution screens (4K).
  9. Terminal: Fixed display of the "One Click Trading" panel on the chart.
  10. Terminal: Fixed display of a graphical object set by a custom indicator, if the object is only to be displayed on some of the timeframes.
  11. Terminal: Fixed terminal freezing during Search in MQL5 programs.
  12. Terminal: Fixed drawing of Bitmap Label objects when using a .bmp file fragment.
  13. Terminal: Fixed display of filled graphical objects "Channels".
  14. Terminal: A new parameter DDE TIMESEC for sending quotes over DDE. This parameter allows receiving the quote arrival time to the nearest second.
  15. Terminal: Fixed an error that could occasionally lead to launch of multiple terminal instances from one directory.
  16. Terminal: Fixed occasional crash of the client terminal in Windows 10.
  17. Terminal: Added Thai, Malay and Slovenian  translation of the interface. Updated translation into German and Hungarian.
  18. MQL4: To provide higher flexibility in the interaction with various web services, a new form of the WebRequest function has been added. It allows sending requests of any type with a custom set of headers specified:
    int  WebRequest(
   const string      method,           // HTTP method
   const string      url,              // url address
   const string      headers,          // Headers 
   int               timeout,          // timeout
   const char        &data[],          // an array of the body of the HTTP message
   char              &result[],        // an array with the server response data
   string            &result_headers   // Headers of the server response
   );
    Error notifications have been modified. If an error occurs, the 'result' array will contain the description of the error.

  19. MQL4: New function GetMicrosecondCount returns the number of microseconds that have passed since the start of the MQL4 program:
    ulong  GetMicrosecondCount();
    This function can be used to profile program execution and identify "bottlenecks".

  20. MQL4: In order to prevent tested Expert Advisors from "looking into the future", the FileOpenHistory function is prohibited in the tester.
  21. MQL4: New signal property in the ENUM_SIGNAL_BASE_STRING enumeration - SIGNAL_BASE_CURRENCY which means the signal provider's deposit currency. The property can be received via the SignalBaseGetString function.
  22. MQL4: New chart property in the ENUM_CHART_PROPERTY enumeration - CHART_SHOW_ONE_CLICK which means the display of the "One Click Trading" panel on a chart. The property can be received via the ChartGetInteger function.
  23. MQL4: Fixed calculation of the indicator subwindow size when using #property indicator_separate_window.
  24. MQL4: Fixed Expert Advisor deinitialization errors when changing the chart template.
  25. MQL4: Fixed behavior of the CopyTime function. For example, before the update, CopyTime call for D1 from 23:00 December 1, 2014 to 01:00 December 3, 2014 returned three bars: December 1, 2, and 3 of 2014. After the update the function returns two bars: December 2 and 3, 2014.

  26. MQL5: Fixed access to offline charts from MQL4 programs.
  27. MQL4: Fixed operation of the SeriesInfoInteger function in the strategy tester.
  28. MQL4: Fixed the value returned by the ChartNext function during testing. This function does not work in the Strategy Tester, now its call returns the value of -1 instead of 0.
  29. MQL4: Fixed downloading of resources from EX4 files in the Libraries directory. Download of resources from library files did not work properly before the update.
  30. MQL4: Fixed occasional errors in the results of the ChartXYToTimePrice and ChartTimePriceToXY functions.
  31. MQL4: Fixed generation of CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DRAG. Now the event is generated once dragging is completed, not at the beginning of it.
  32. MQL4: Fixed generation of CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE in custom indicators when moving a chart.
  33. MQL4: Fixed use of global variables with long names (over 63 characters).
  34. MQL4: Fixed some bugs in the compilation of macros.
  35. MQL4: Fixed call of the DLL functions that return structures and strings.
  36. MetaEditor: Fixed formatting of variable descriptions in the drop down list of function parameters in MetaAssist.
  37. Fixed errors reported in crash logs.

The update will be available through the LiveUpdate system.

 
This new update has some major flaw somewhere. Whenever I close my terminal all of the open charts get closed or moved around, it's a nightmare! Is there a solution to this?
 

Yes its horrible 3 platforms dont work anymore it is realy unbelievable 

 

nobody is responding it is realy very rude ! 

 
Johannes Jilles van Duijn:

Yes its horrible 3 platforms dont work anymore it is realy unbelievable 

 

nobody is responding it is realy very rude ! 

What is your problem ? "Don't work" is a bit vague.
 
Alain Verleyen:
What is your problem ? "Don't work" is a bit vague.

I have 3 platforms that dont work anymore it wont start up it freezes 

it takes a few minutes to start and when you kilik the mouse it freezes  

 
Johannes Jilles van Duijn:

I have 3 platforms that dont work anymore it wont start up it freezes 

it takes a few minutes to start and when you kilik the mouse it freezes  

Try to start with a fresh profile, then open charts and place your indicator/EA to identify the source of the problem.

1° Close your platform.

2° Find and open the lastprofile.ini in profiles folder.

3° Edit the content with something like : "noerror" (or whatever which is not the name of an existing profile).

4° Close and save the lastprofile.ini and start your platform again.

 
Alain Verleyen:

Try to start with a fresh profile, then open charts and place your indicator/EA to identify the source of the problem.

1° Close your platform.

2° Find and open the lastprofile.ini in profiles folder.

3° Edit the content with something like : "noerror" (or whatever which is not the name of an existing profile).

4° Close and save the lastprofile.ini and start your platform again.

The problem is that i cant do anything 1 mouseklik and it freezes

think it has something to do with renkocharts  

[Deleted]  
Johannes Jilles van Duijn:

The problem is that i cant do anything 1 mouseklik and it freezes

think it has something to do with renkocharts  

Hello,

please provide more details and write post to the ServiceDesk

 

The profile trick worked for me and I've isolated it to one indicator that I use.  As soon as it is added I get terminal.exe using 13% CPU time and the memory increasing all the time.  There has never been an issue with this indicator before now.

Two files are attached. 

MACDPredictor.mq4 is the one causing the problem,

MACD (DEMA) DiNapoli.mq4 is called by MACDPredictor.mq4 which won't work without it.


Neither is my work - I may have fiddled with them since downloading but as I say they have been stable for a long time.


Any help apreciated.

 

Does it fix the Gann Fan Tool when viewed on different time frames?  This could help users not buy crappy indicators and other tools that offer no support.


JC

[Deleted]  
mrjctx:

Does it fix the Gann Fan Tool when viewed on different time frames?  This could help users not buy crappy indicators and other tools that offer no support.

JC

Please provide more details. What exactly not work?
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