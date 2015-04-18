MetaTrader 4 Platform Update Build 765: Enhanced Virtual Hosting
installing MetaTrade 4 failed
alexey_pak:Is this the latest version of Mt4?
Hello please check
1) Network connection
2) Any firewall or antivirus installed
Hello please check
1) Network connection
2) Any firewall or antivirus installed
PCWalker:Latest version is 778 released a few days ago
Is this the latest version of Mt4?
Is this the latest version of Mt4?
Is the virtual server is running when i will close the software ?
DRAW_FILLING is not implemented in MQL4 yet.
It is very needed, espetialy for subwindow indicators.
Developers obey this problem using DRAW_HISTOGRAM or DRAW_ZIGZAG
buy it makes unnesesery complication of code usses additional resources and not give suffitient effect.
REGARDS
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MetaTrader 4 platform update is to be released on Friday, December 12, 2014. It contains the following changes:
Fixed errors reported on the forum and in crash logs.
The update will be available through the LiveUpdate system.