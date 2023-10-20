List of changes in MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal builds - page 10
MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal build 485
MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal build 495
MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal build 496
MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal build 501
MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal build 507
MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal build 514
MetaEditor: In the list of names called by pressing Ctrl+Space, added a tooltip with a comment to a variable.
MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal build 519
MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal build 521
