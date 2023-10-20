List of changes in MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal builds - page 10

New comment
 

MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal build 485

  1. Terminal: Fixed calculation of exposure for non-forex instruments.
  2. Terminal: Fixed an error which caused failure to set the magic number and comment to a position at reversal.
  3. Terminal: Fixed the text of the error stating that it is impossible to send a request with no connection to a server.
  4. Terminal: Fixed an error with shift of indicators on the chart when pressing the Home key.
  5. Terminal: Fixed update with open windows of agent managers or visual testing.
  6. Terminal: Fixed closing of the trading dialogue for market trading instruments.
  7. Terminal: When allocating new accounts, the fastest server is selected by default.
  8. Terminal: Fixed copying of templates and profiles during the terminal installation.
  9. Terminal: Fixed verification of a price negative deviations in the Instant Execution.
  10. MQL5: Fixed passing of strings in the 64-bit version. The error could cause crash.
  11. MQL5: In debugging, fixed incorrect displaying of values ​​of the elements of arrays, which are members of an object.
  12. MQL5: Added the FileGetInteger functions for obtaining file properties.
  13. MQL5: Updated the Standard Library - in CChart added methods for working with indicators.
  14. MQL5: Updated the Standard Library - in CChart added methods BringToTop, EventObjectCreate and EventObjectDelete.
  15. MQL5: Updated the Standard Library - in CChartObjectBitmap added methods X_Offset and Y_Offset.
  16. MQL5: Updated the Standard Library - fixed the error in CSeries::PeriodDescription method.
  17. MQL5: Updated the Standard Library - changed CIndicators::TimeframesFlags method working algorithm.
  18. MetaTester: Fixed an error which caused failure to set Stop Loss and Take Profit for the instruments with swap calculation through position re-opening.
  19. MetaTester: Fixed display task progress percentage of remote agents.
  20. MetaTester: Fixed divergence of testing results in case of the timer (OnTimer() function) presence or absence.
  21. MetaTester: Fixed receiving of a trading instrument trade and quote sessions.
  22. MetaTester: Optimized chart drawing for large data volume.
  23. MetaTester: Optimized distribution of tasks to Cloud servers.
  24. Fixed errors reported on the forum and in crash logs.
  25. Updated documentation.

The live update is available through the LiveUpdate system.

The MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal can be downloaded at https://download.mql5.com/cdn/web/metaquotes.software.corp/mt5/mt5setup.exe

 
MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal build 489
  1. Terminal: Fixed saving of trade and tester reports.
  2. MQL5: Fixed compiler error, that produced Access violation critical error. All MQL5 programs compiled in build 485 mus be recompiled!
  3. MQL5: Updated Standard Library - fixed method CMoneyNone::ValidationSettings().
  4. MetaTester: Fixed crash when using MQL5 Cloud Network in "Math calculations" mode.
  5. MetaTester: Fixed crash when requesting history data.
  6. MetaTester: Fixed error of rating MQL5 Cloud Network agents when distributing tasks.
  7. MetaTester: Added dialog box for entering login and password at MQL5.com before enabling MQL5 Cloud Network.
  8. Fixed errors reported on the forum and in crash logs.
  9. Updated documentation.

The live update is available through the LiveUpdate system.

The MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal can be downloaded at https://download.mql5.com/cdn/web/metaquotes.software.corp/mt5/mt5setup.exe

 

MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal build 495

  1. Terminal: Fixed an error that lead to impossibility to use One Click Trading with Market Execution in case FOK (Fill Or Kill) is disabled for a symbol.
  2. Terminal: Fixed an error of terminal or tester freezing when adding objects with already existing names.
  3. Terminal: Fixed omission of logs in case of active logging.
  4. Terminal: Adjustments made for the terminal to work correctly under Wine in Linux.
  5. MQL5: Fixed displaying of a two-dimensional array in the Watch List of the debugger.
  6. MQL5: Fixed comparison of long-variables with constants in the x64 version.
  7. MQL5: Fixed work with paths in string properties of graphical objects.
  8. MQL5: Fixed work with images for Bitmap Label.
  9. MQL5: Fixed copying in CopyTime for monthly data.
  10. MetaTester: Fixed an error that allowed placing of incorrect stop-levels of pending orders.
  11. MetaTester: Increased period for connection to a Cloud network after the local use of an agent.
  12. MetaTester: Fixed errors in the history of orders and deals in the tester.
  13. MetaTester: Fixed returning of failed tasks from Cloud agents to the queue in case of connection failure.
  14. MetaEditor: Added menu item for opening a shared data folder.
  15. MetaEditor: Added saving of the list of variables in Watch List.
  16. Fixed errors reported on the forum and in crash logs.
  17. Updated documentation.

The live update is available through the LiveUpdate system.

The MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal can be downloaded at https://download.mql5.com/cdn/web/metaquotes.software.corp/mt5/mt5setup.exe


 

MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal build 496

  1. Terminal: Fixed display of images in the Bitmap Label depending on the state of the object.
  2. Terminal: In the dialog of the Bitmap Label properties, fixed display of paths set from an MQL5 program.
  3. Terminal: Fixed terminal crash when calculating the built-in ATR indicator in case there are not enough data.
  4. MetaTester: Added control of unfulfilled tasks at the end of slow optimization and returning them to the queue.
  5. MetaTester: Added checking of the availability of a selected account before testing.
  6. Fixed errors reported on the forum and in crash logs.
  7. Updated documentation.

The update is available through the LiveUpdate system from August 25, 2011.

The MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal can be downloaded at https://download.mql5.com/cdn/web/metaquotes.software.corp/mt5/mt5setup.exe


 

MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal build 501

  1. Terminal: When trying to add an already existing symbol to Market Watch, it is highlighted.
  2. Terminal: Added support for Live Update of a client terminal using Cloud servers.
  3. Terminal: Added priority consideration when displaying a pop-up graphical object description.
  4. Terminal: Fixed error of a chart downloading during the terminal start.
  5. Terminal: Fixed sequence of graphical objects deletion.
  6. Terminal: Fixed drawing of an order volume in the Depth of Market window.
  7. Terminal: Fixed prices rounding in the SL and TP changing dialogue.
  8. MQL5: Fixed request for time series data from custom indicators.
  9. MQL5: Fixed setting a right code of the custom indicators closing reason when closing the terminal.
  10. MQL5: Added the property that sets the priority of the graphical object during the OBJPROP_ZORDER (ENUM_OBJECT_PROPERTY_INTEGER) click event processing.
  11. MQL5: Fixed MQL5 programs execution errors during the EX5 and DLL simultaneous import.
  12. MQL5: Fixed execution errors during the return of a structure from a function.
  13. MQL5: Fixed processing of the tester_library property in the tester.
  14. MQL5: Fixed the "internal error" message during compilation.
  15. MQL5: Added ex5 file automatic compilation, in case of its absence, if it is imported in another MQL5 program.
  16. MQL5: Added warning about unused string variables.
  17. MetaTester: Added display of the minimum margin level and OnTester function execution result in a testing report.
  18. MetaTester: History quality is now evaluated independent from the synchronization state.
  19. MetaTester: Added automatic implementation of the indicators to the visual testing chart.
  20. MetaTester: Fixed the "compression" of the testing results chart.
  21. MetaTester: Fixed the return of testing tasks to the queue.
  22. MetaTester: Fixed history synchronization call when addressing to the SymbolInfoTick function.
  23. MetaTester: Fixed check of the testing agent operating schedule.
  24. MetaTester: Optimized sending of orders and deals history during the submission of testing results.
  25. Fixed errors reported on the forum and in crash logs.
  26. Updated documentation.

The update is available through the LiveUpdate system from September 8, 2011.

The MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal can be downloaded at https://download.mql5.com/cdn/web/metaquotes.software.corp/mt5/mt5setup.exe

 

MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal build 507

  1. Terminal: Added automatic enabling of the Last price level display when opening a chart containing the Last price.
  2. Terminal: Added the search of symbols by their name and description in the Symbols dialogue box:




  3. Terminal: Added new testing parameters in the terminal configuration file:
    • UseLocal - permission to use local tester agents,
    • UseRemote - use remote tester agents,
    • UseCloud - use Cloud servers.
  4. MQL5: Changed the value of the ERR_MARKET_SELECT_ERROR error code - the error of a symbol adding or deleting in Market Watch. The error that occurs due to the absence of a symbol in Market Watch is renamed to ERR_MARKET_NOT_SELECTED.
  5. MQL5: Added macroses: __FUNCSIG__ - getting the signature of the current function, __DATE__ and __DATETIME__ - getting compilation date and time.
  6. MetaTester: Tester unconditionally deletes the file cache before testing in the mathematical calculations mode.
  7. MetaTester: Fixed handling of incoming test results during optimization with the use of cloud agents.
  8. MetaTester: Actually implemented optimization pass index is displayed instead of the index determined by its incoming sequence in the optimization results list.
  9. Fixed errors reported on the forum and in crash logs.
  10. Updated documentation.

The update is available through the LiveUpdate system from September 14, 2011.

The MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal can be downloaded at https://download.mql5.com/cdn/web/metaquotes.software.corp/mt5/mt5setup.exe


 

MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal build 514

  1. Terminal: Fixed calculation of distance between graphical objects.
  2. Terminal: Changed the drawing style of the Button and Edit objects.
  3. Terminal: Fixed normalization of open prices of orders and deals in a trading report in the HTML format.
  4. MQL5: Fixed requesting of timeseries data from custom indicators.
  5. MQL5: Added a new property of the Edit and Button graphical objects - OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR for indicating the border color.
  6. MQL5: Fixed an error in showing the date in the __DATE__  and __DATETIME__ macros.
  7. MQL5: Fixed an error in logging the name of an EX5 library.
  8. MQL5: Added check of expiration time of pending orders in the OrderCheck function.
  9. MQL5: Updated the standard MQL5 library - BorderColor methods added in the CChartObjectEdit class.
  10. MQL5: Fixed the ObjectGetValueByTime function for horizontal lines.
  11. MetaTester: Added display of balance of an MQL5.com account in the list of Cloud tester agents.
  12. MetaTester: Added periodic update of testing statistics in the manager of agents.
  13. MetaTester: Optimized displaying of the testing progress with the large number of agents.
  14. MetaTester: Optimized receiving of results of single testing with millions of orders and deals.
  15. MetaTester: Fixed termination of testing in case connection is broken.
  16. MetaTester: Fixed verifications in the testing agent during synchronization with the Cloud server.
  17. MetaTester: Implemented history synchronization for the symbol added to the Market Watch during testing.
  18. MetaTester: Fixed generation of tick volumes of charts in the M1 OHLC testing mode.
  19. MetaTester: Added protection against endless loops in Cloud agents. 
  20. MetaTester: Fixed checking of the freeze levels for orders and positions.
  21. MetaTester: Fixed charging of swaps with reopening in the first testing day.

  22. MetaEditor: In the list of names called by pressing Ctrl+Space, added a tooltip with a comment to a variable.

  23. Fixed errors reported on the forum and in crash logs.
  24. Updated documentation.

The update is available through the LiveUpdate system from September 29, 2011.

The MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal can be downloaded at https://download.mql5.com/cdn/web/metaquotes.software.corp/mt5/mt5setup.exe


 

MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal build 519

  1. Terminal: Increased speed and reduced memory consumption when displaying trading history.
  2. Terminal: Improved encryption of the client terminal trading history. Fixed display of the trading history when switching to a trading account with an incorrect password.
  3. Terminal: Optimized displaying of trading history in case of high trading activity.
  4. Terminal: Optimized work with large volumes of news.
  5. Terminal: Fixed displaying of deals from a trading history on a chart.
  6. Terminal: Fixed terminal crash when closed from an Expert Advisor.
  7. MQL5: Fixed generation of the event of changes in chart properties.
  8. MQL5: Changed the value of the TERMINAL_LANGUAGE property of the terminal. Instead of the code page of the current language interface, the name of the language is returned. To get the code page number, use the new TERMINAL_CODEPAGE property.
  9. MetaTester: Fixed crash of testing agents during synchronization of charts:
    Attention! For testing agents installed as services (i.e. used as remote agents or used for connecting to a Cloud server), you must restart the computer, on which these agents are running. This is required for successful upgrade to the new build.

    If you cannot restart the computer, we recommend that you complete the processes of testing agents using the Task Manager:



    It is not required for testing agents used locally.
  10. MetaTester: Fixed adding of a test symbol in the selection list before testing.
  11. MetaTester: Fixed display and input of testing parameters of the enumeration type.
  12. MetaTester: Fixed and optimized scanning for available Cloud servers.
  13. MetaTester: Added periodic reset of accumulated test logs to disk.
  14. MetaEditor: Fixed behavior of dialogs of the trading strategy generation Wizard.
  15. Fixed errors reported on the forum and in crash logs.
  16. Updated documentation.

The update is available through the LiveUpdate system from October 7, 2011.

The MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal can be downloaded at https://download.mql5.com/cdn/web/metaquotes.software.corp/mt5/mt5setup.exe

 

MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal build 521

  1. Terminal: Fixed a dialog with the form for entering the MQL5.com account details.
  2. Terminal: Fixed terminal crash when compressing a news database.
  3. Terminal: Fixed saving of new servers when they are added in the new account dialog.
  4. MQL5: Fixed handling of parametric macro.
  5. MetaTester: Fixed crash of testing agents in some cases.
  6. MetaTester: Added update of a link in the list of agents in case authorization state or balance changes.
  7. MetaTester: Expanded logs of the testing agent.
  8. Fixed errors reported on the forum and in crash logs.
  9. Updated documentation.

The update is available through the LiveUpdate system from October 16, 2011.

The MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal can be downloaded at https://download.mql5.com/cdn/web/metaquotes.software.corp/mt5/mt5setup.exe

 
MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal build 523
  1. Terminal: Fixed terminal crash when updating a news database.
  2. MetaTester: Added periodic updates of balance on the Experts tab.
  3. MetaTester: Improved algorithm of task distribution among Cloud servers.
  4. MetaEditor: Fixed receiving of the list of articles when changing the language.
  5. Fixed errors reported on the forum and in crash logs.
  6. Updated documentation.

The update is available through the LiveUpdate system from October 16, 2011.

The MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal can be downloaded at https://download.mql5.com/cdn/web/metaquotes.software.corp/mt5/mt5setup.exe

1...34567891011121314151617...23
New comment