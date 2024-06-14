New MetaTrader 5 Platform build 4380: Performance improvements

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The MetaTrader 5 platform update will be released on Friday, June 7, 2024.

New MetaTrader 5 Platform build 4380: Performance improvements

The new version features the following changes:


MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal

  1. Terminal: Fixed errors which could cause incorrect operation of the Live Update system under certain conditions.
  2. Terminal: Added new hotkey, Alt+X, to open a list of Expert Advisors.
  3. MetaTester: Fixed errors in setting certain properties of the Bitmap graphic object.
  4. MetaTester: The connection of testing agents to the MQL5 Cloud Network is now prohibited when operating in virtual environments and when the processor does not support the AVX instruction set.
  5. Fixed errors reported in crash logs.

MetaTrader 5 Web Terminal

  1. Fixed error in the operation of the one click trading panel on the chart.
  2. Fixed warning dialog that opens when you enable the one click trading panel on the chart.

The update will be available through the Live Update system.

Distributed Computing in the MQL5 Cloud Network
Distributed Computing in the MQL5 Cloud Network
  • cloud.mql5.com
Connect to the MQL5 Cloud Network (Cloud Computing) and earn extra income around the clock — there is much work for you computer!
 

I would appreciate it if the test and trade statistics page also had the following information:
Duration of the test, instead of just Ticks 14793920 - what does that say given the price options of the strategy tester
Instead of Largest & Average profit/loss per traded position, Largest & Average profit/loss the averages per traded lot size
E. g. a Largest profit trade 27 581.80 is that because of high lot size ot a long trend? Same with Average profit trade 12 740.83 (taken from an article):


 

I would also like MQ (but also Roboforex) to correct the server time problems of the courses during the time when DST-US and DST-EU are different:
In those weeks between the changeovers the forex session is 1 hour too short and the weekend 1h too long?!?!!
In spring, on the Monday after the DST-US changeover, the forex session starts 1 hour late until the EU has also switched to summer time and in the fall after the EU has switched back to winter time until the USA follows.

Here is the script showing the opening times on the weekends with the DST changeover in the USA and the EU and the one of the next weekend.
The opening times of the last h1 bar on Friday and the first bar after the weekend and the length of the weekend are printed out - it should always be 48 hours, i.e. exactly 2 days from Fri. 17:00 to Sun. 17:00 but in those weekends the gap is 49 hours.
TitanFX-MT5-Demo and Pepperstone-Demo can do it, why not Roboforex and MQ?

The script uses EURUSD and XAUUSD, as some consider gold to be more reliable.

Here is a table created earlier only for EURUSD but for some broker:

To find out which hour which hour is missing I get the open quotes of the last and the first bar around the weekend under the assumption that the open quotes differ more if the prev. hour is missing and this shows that the first bar after the weekend is not provided:

As one can see the standard deviation of the first bar after the weekend is a lot higher based on the two brokers with a correct switch (Titan & Pepper) and the other two (MQ & Robo):

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

What happens if I stop updating my MT5 Client?

Vladislav Boyko, 2024.06.08 15:11

I would suggest doing automatic translation for topics about new versions of the platform (the same way it works for this topic, for example).

I think it's a little wrong that there is more information on the Russian-language forum than here.

 

Dear Developers of Metaquotes.

Hello, there are only 6 scale options for candle thickness. I think only 6 scale option is very small. In tradingview so many options for candle thickness.

If there is 1 scale option between 4th and 5th, it is very user friendly and comfortable for traders like me. Because 4th option is very thin and 5th option is very thick.

I like using MT5.

So could you please fix this issue with your updates?


Thank you very much

 

Please add the ability to add PDF files to the storage.

Often technical specifications are in PDF files. It is very inconvenient that you have to store the technical specifications separately from the source code.

 

Hello MetaQuotes,

Are you aware of the inconsistencies in the margin functions? Have you had time to evaluate them? Have they been confirmed?

It's been a while since some discrepancies were found (January 2024, first thread) and they are still there (June 2024, last thread so far).

Please take a look at these threads:

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/468431

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/460668

SymbolInfoMarginRate: acting as specifications?
SymbolInfoMarginRate: acting as specifications?
  • 2024.06.11
  • Fab
  • www.mql5.com
Dear people, I spent some times already looking into the forums and documentation and cannot really understand how is it possible that SymbolInfoMa...
 

Hi all,

I use windows 11 to run MT5 terminal. It works with version 4350, but after update to version 4380. I cannot run on my windows again. I'm not sure that it may conflict with some windows update.

Because I can run new MT5 version on clean boot (disable services from Microsoft). I'm quite sure that it doesn't conflict with my other app because I can run MT5 with all startup apps and 3rd party services (disable only Microsoft services).

I can get log from Event Viewer

Faulting application name: terminal64.exe, version: 5.0.0.4387, time stamp: 0x05502a00
Faulting module name: unknown, version: 0.0.0.0, time stamp: 0x00000000
Exception code: 0xc0000005
Fault offset: 0x0000026c82e14fa0
Faulting process id: 0x0x45C8
Faulting application start time: 0x0x1DABD43850B9827
Faulting application path: C:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5\terminal64.exe
Faulting module path: unknown
Report Id: 822a8902-225d-4eee-90f5-1b84097058c5
Faulting package full name: 
Faulting package-relative application ID: 
Fault bucket 1847110891057701490, type 5
Event Name: BEX64
Response: Not available
Cab Id: 0

Problem signature:
P1: terminal64.exe
P2: 5.0.0.4387
P3: 05502a00
P4: StackHash_3cab
P5: 0.0.0.0
P6: 00000000
P7: PCH_CE_FROM_unknown+0x0000000000000000
P8: c0000005
P9: 0000000000000008
P10: 

Attached files:
\\?\C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\WER\Temp\WER.df1f2d0f-9436-450d-bf20-53b44971c443.tmp.dmp
\\?\C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\WER\Temp\WER.451f163c-ab54-4a76-a9fa-2ae4c6aaeefb.tmp.WERInternalMetadata.xml
\\?\C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\WER\Temp\WER.d23fef8c-c9b7-42ff-bd18-5c69744d248b.tmp.csv
\\?\C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\WER\Temp\WER.988b66f3-ff69-441d-9f59-154c6d6ec563.tmp.txt
\\?\C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\WER\Temp\WER.66358204-bea9-4486-8070-11bbacc0793b.tmp.xml

These files may be available here:
\\?\C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\WER\ReportArchive\AppCrash_terminal64.exe_1feac49c6bb8d649b02181297e8badcbdd79c3_0bfb9d87_466f9631-c380-4956-9c14-f460145cd000

Analysis symbol: 
Rechecking for solution: 0
Report Id: 822a8902-225d-4eee-90f5-1b84097058c5
Report Status: 268435456
Hashed bucket: 7c898f7a04304c24f9a24191aa3fe272
Cab Guid: 0
file Report.wer


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EventTime=133627236663784323
ReportType=2
Consent=1
UploadTime=133627236671168681
ReportStatus=268435456
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IntegratorReportIdentifier=822a8902-225d-4eee-90f5-1b84097058c5
Wow64Host=34404
NsAppName=terminal64.exe
OriginalFilename=terminal64.exe
AppSessionGuid=000045c8-0001-0003-2798-0b8543bdda01
TargetAppId=W:00066aeb8c880fb931ee4d1291c4375662d200000000!000052560016e7161b7b739dd2d79bd81ca4ff2d55ab!terminal64.exe
TargetAppVer=1972//10//28:17:01:52!55ab0c3!terminal64.exe
BootId=4294967295
TargetAsId=1143
IsFatal=1
EtwNonCollectReason=1
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I have my PC running and  trying to sell some of its CPU power. Has not had any work since May. I have tried reinstalling it a couple of times 
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