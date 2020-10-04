Rent Market Products and Save Your Money!
This is really good opportunity for traders. Because lot of products in the market and upgrading every month. So, rental base products will be more suitable for all. I am personally appreciated.
i am having trouble trying to rent one of the indicators for MT4 i click on rent for 1 month it then gives me options on my MT4 platform it then opens my MT4 platform but after that nothing happens i have done this many times and get the same result which is nothing why can't i rent it
wolfpak:Apparently it's not fully working on MT4 yet
i am having trouble trying to rent one of the indicators for MT4 i click on rent for 1 month it then gives me options on my MT4 platform it then opens my MT4 platform but after that nothing happens i have done this many times and get the same result which is nothing why can't i rent it
i am having trouble trying to rent one of the indicators for MT4 i click on rent for 1 month it then gives me options on my MT4 platform it then opens my MT4 platform but after that nothing happens i have done this many times and get the same result which is nothing why can't i rent it
can you tell me when it will be fully functional?
wolfpak:I'm getting mixed messages now, for some users it does seem to be working fine. Do you have the latest build of MT4?
can you tell me when it will be fully functional?
can you tell me when it will be fully functional?
version 4 build 765
wolfpak:Connect to the MetaQuotes-Demo server and update to the latest build 1085
version 4 build 765
version 4 build 765
alexey_pak:This is for Metatrader 5 i have Metatrader 4
Connect to the MetaQuotes-Demo server and update to the latest build 1085
Connect to the MetaQuotes-Demo server and update to the latest build 1085
did all of that and still can't rent, this is seriously doing my head in
wolfpak:OK, think we got to the bottom of this. Rentals are not currently working in build 765. There is a new build (777) which you can download through the MetaQuotes demo server which WILL work with rentals. I'm not sure when this next build will be "publicly released" sorry (ie available from your brokers server) so you'll need to grab it from the MQ demo server.
did all of that and still can't rent, this is seriously doing my head in
did all of that and still can't rent, this is seriously doing my head in
UPDATE: Have just tried build 777 and can confirm that rentals do indeed work.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Today, you can not only buy MetaTrader Market applications but also rent them. Renting a product is clearly much cheaper than purchasing a full license. Do you have any doubts about buying a trading robot? Do you want to test an indicator without the demo version limitations? Simply rent a program for a certain period of time to make sure that it is really what you need.
The amount of programs that can be rented is increasing daily. The Market already provides over 350 such applications:
The new option is beneficial for developers as well, since they are able to attract more clients by lower prices and more flexible payment conditions. Developers decide whether their products are available for rent and set appropriate rental fees. Thus, application sellers can significantly expand their customer base, since many potential buyers are reluctant to purchase a product due to its high price.
Buyers, in turn, are able to try an application by renting it at a low cost. Unlike a demo version, a rented program has no limitations. After the rental period expires, you can easily extend it or buy a full version.
RENT TRADING ROBOTS IN THE MARKET