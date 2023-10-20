List of changes in MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal builds - page 11

MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal build 527
  1. Terminal: Added a column with the order or deal ID in external trading systems (stock exchanges, ECN, etc.) in the tab of open orders and positions, as well as in the trading history.
  2. Terminal: Expanded and fixed error messages associated with the authorization of the MQL5.com account.
  3. MQL5: Fixed defining of the resource file path during its declaration.
  4. MQL5: Updated the standard MQL5 library, the Z_Order() property added to the CChartObject class.
  5. MetaTester: In the list of agents, added a column with the number of tasks fulfilled by the agent.
  6. MetaTester: Fixed stop of local testing agents during LiveUpdate.
  7. MetaTester: Optimized algorithm for task distribution to Cloud agents during full optimization.
  8. MetaTester: In the tester logs, added showing of the final distribution of fulfilled tasks between local, remote and Cloud agents.
  9. MetaTester: Fixed discrepancy in the history of testing and optimization in case there are bars with zero spread.
  10. Fixed errors reported on the forum and in crash logs.
  11. Updated documentation.
The update is available through the LiveUpdate system from October 23, 2011.


The MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal can be downloaded at https://download.mql5.com/cdn/web/metaquotes.software.corp/mt5/mt5setup.exe

 


MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal build 531

  1. Terminal: Trade and price characteristics of a trading instrument are now shown in a separate Details tab of the Market Watch:



  2. Terminal: Fixed downloading of the terminal and MetaEditor documentation files.
  3. Terminal: Fixed setting of filtration parameters in a trading history after an account is changed.
  4. Terminal: Redesigned the server selection dialog box that appears when opening a demo account.
  5. Terminal: Fixed and accelerated displaying of the Depth of Market.
  6. Terminal: Fixed saving of an Expert Advisor running on a chart when changing a profile.
  7. Terminal: Fixed displaying of emails requiring confirmation of a client certificate for further authorization.
  8. Terminal: Fixed terminal crash when a Windows session is closed with a failure.
  9. MQL5: Fixed control of the visibility of graphical objects on different timeframes.
  10. MQL5: Fixed values of the clrAqua and clrFuchsia color constants.
  11. MQL5: Expanded validation of timeseries data requests.
  12. MQL5: Fixed changing of size of dynamic arrays.
  13. MQL5: Changed version of .ex5 files. All MQL5 programs must be recompiled.
  14. MetaTester: Expanded control over the use of resources by Cloud tester agents (use of CPU, memory and hard disk).
  15. MetaTester: Fixed validation of dates of single test intervals.
  16. MetaTester: Fixed reset of the list of selected symbols before each test pass.
  17. MetaTester: Fixed scanning and displaying of the list of available Cloud servers.
  18. Fixed errors reported on the forum and in crash logs.
  19. Updated documentation.

 

MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal build 540

  1. Terminal: Trade and price characteristics of a trading instrument are now shown in a separate Details tab of the Market Watch:

  2. Terminal: Fixed downloading of the terminal and MetaEditor documentation files.
  3. Terminal: Fixed setting of filtration parameters in a trading history after an account is changed.
  4. Terminal: Redesigned the server selection dialog box that appears when opening a demo account.
  5. Terminal: Fixed and accelerated displaying of the Depth of Market.
  6. Terminal: Fixed saving of an Expert Advisor running on a chart when changing a profile.
  7. Terminal: Fixed displaying of emails requiring confirmation of a client certificate for further authorization.
  8. Terminal: Fixed terminal crash when a Windows session is closed with a failure.
  9. Terminal: Fixed incorrect display of monetary values ​​for systems, whose languages ​​are with the left to right text direction.
  10. Terminal: Changes made to improve stability of the terminal under Wine.
  11. MQL5: Fixed control of the visibility of graphical objects on different timeframes.
  12. MQL5: Fixed values of the clrAqua and clrFuchsia color constants.
  13. MQL5: Expanded validation of timeseries data requests.
  14. MQL5: Fixed changing of size of dynamic arrays.
  15. MQL5: Changed version of .ex5 files. All MQL5 programs must be recompiled.
  16. MQL5: In classes of arrays of primitive type, added linear search methods.
  17. MetaTester: Expanded control over the use of resources by Cloud tester agents (use of CPU, memory and hard disk).
  18. MetaTester: Fixed validation of dates of single test intervals.
  19. MetaTester: Fixed reset of the list of selected symbols before each test pass.
  20. MetaTester: Fixed scanning and displaying of the list of available Cloud servers.
  21. MetaTester: Added proxy support in connections to the Cloud network.
  22. MetaTester: Fixed the "no history" error in optimizations run using the Cloud network.
  23. MetaTester: In the visual tester corrected automatic adding of custom indicators that are plotted in a separate window.
  24. Fixed errors reported on the forum and in crash logs.
  25. Updated documentation.
The update is available through the LiveUpdate system from November 13, 2011.


The MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal can be downloaded at https://download.mql5.com/cdn/web/metaquotes.software.corp/mt5/mt5setup.exe

 

MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal build 545

  1. Terminal: Fixed checking of a selected symbol when opening a new order placing dialog.
  2. Terminal: Fixed adding of a symbol into the selection list in subscription to the Depth of Market when switching to another account.
  3. Terminal: Fixed and optimized scanning for available servers when opening a demo account.
  4. Terminal: Optimized and accelerated initial initialization and switching between accounts.
  5. Terminal: Expanded connection checking when receiving information about the amount of funds available on an MQL5 account.
  6. Terminal: Fixed loss of positions of the terminal bars after start of a debugger.
  7. Terminal: Fixed drawing of boundaries of an indicator's vertical scale for small window size.
  8. MQL5: Changed version of .ex5 files. All MQL5 programs must be recompiled.
  9. MQL5: Fixed errors in operation of dynamic arrays.
  10. MQL5: Fixed release of an array after a failed call of MarketBookGet.
  11. MQL5: Fixed setting of the last error after a call of OrderCheck.
  12. MQL5: Fixed an error that caused the removal of an Expert Advisor in case creation of the indicator used in it failed.
  13. MetaTester: Expanded logging of connection of an agent to the MQL5 Cloud using a proxy.
  14. MetaTester: Optimized work with the history in the tester agent.
  15. MetaTester: Modified algorithm of task distribution among the servers of the MQL5 Cloud.
  16. MetaTester: Fixed initialization of cross symbols during repeated testing.
  17. MetaTester: Fixed cleanup of a testing file buffer.
  18. MetaTester: Optimized use of traffic by tester agents when working with MQL5 Cloud.
  19. Fixed errors reported on the forum and in crash logs.
  20. Updated documentation.


 

MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal build 555

  1. Terminal: Fixed checking of a selected symbol when opening a new order placing dialog.
  2. Terminal: Fixed adding of a symbol into the selection list when subscribing to the Depth of Market when you switch to another account.
  3. Terminal: Fixed and optimized scanning for available servers when opening a demo account.
  4. Terminal: Optimized and accelerated initial initialization and switching between accounts.
  5. Terminal: Expanded connection checking when receiving information about the amount of funds available on an MQL5 account.
  6. Terminal: Fixed loss of positions of the terminal bars after start of a debugger.
  7. Terminal: Fixed drawing of boundaries of an indicator's vertical scale for small window size.
  8. Terminal: Fixed forming of the list of substitution of available symbols in Market Watch.
  9. Terminal: Fixed setting of order expiration time in the dialogs of pending order placing and modification.
  10. Terminal: Redesigned the dialog of placing market orders in the Exchange Execution mode.
  11. Terminal: Added showing of information about the public part of the client certificate for the extended authorization mode.
  12. Terminal: Fixed calculation of order execution price based on the bid volume in the Depth of Market.
  13. MQL5: Changed version of .ex5 files. All MQL5 programs must be recompiled..
  14. MQL5: Fixed errors in operation of dynamic arrays.
  15. MQL5: Fixed release of an array after a failed call of MarketBookGet.
  16. MQL5: Fixed setting of the last error after a call of OrderCheck.
  17. MQL5: Fixed an error that caused the removal of an Expert Advisor in case creation of the indicator used in it failed.
  18. MQL5: Fixed call of the parametric constructor of the static variable of a function.
  19. MQL5: Fixed optimization of inline functions.
  20. MQL5: Standard Library: Added a new set of classes for creating dialogs and display panels MQL5 programs.
  21. MetaTester: Added use of a single history database by agents of one computer to reduce the volume of downloaded history. The common database is located in the bases directory near the agents data directories.
  22. MetaTester: Optimized work with the history database - reduced the number of disk accesses.
  23. MetaTester: Enhanced logging agent to connect through a proxy MQL5 Cloud.
  24. MetaTester: Optimized work with the history in the tester agent.
  25. MetaTester: Modified algorithm of task distribution among the servers of the MQL5 Cloud.
  26. MetaTester: Optimized distribution of testing tasks among the servers of the MQL5 Cloud during genetic optimization.
  27. MetaTester: Fixed initialization of cross symbols during repeated testing.
  28. MetaTester: Fixed cleanup of a testing file buffer.
  29. MetaTester: Optimized use of traffic by tester agents when working with MQL5 Cloud.
  30. MetaTester: Added information about the number of a pass during export of optimization results in XML. 
  31. MetaTester: Extended check of the availability of funds when using the MQL5 Cloud.
  32. MetaTester: Fixed errors that could result in the appearance of different testing results on different agents.
  33. MetaEditor: Fixed setting of debug points.
  34. MetaEditor: Optimized work of MetaAssist.
  35. Fixed errors reported on the forum and in crash logs.
  36. Updated documentation.


The update is available through the LiveUpdate system from December 1, 2011.

The MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal can be downloaded at https://download.mql5.com/cdn/web/metaquotes.software.corp/mt5/mt5setup.exe

 

MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal build 560

  1. Terminal: Improved notification of canceled orders in the Exchange Execution mode.
  2. Terminal: Added correct display of prices for the orders placed in the Market Execution mode.
  3. Terminal: Improved operation of the client terminal under Wine.
  4. Terminal: Fixed display of indicators with the DRAW_ARROW drawing style.
  5. Terminal: Fixed adding of objects with the option of showing the properties dialog.
  6. Terminal: During authorization, information about the time and address of the last successful connection is shown in the terminal log.
  7. Terminal: Added support of forced change of the master password at next login.



  8. Terminal: Fixed display of the tick chart.
  9. MQL5: Added an event of mouse cursor move CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE and a chart event CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE.
  10. MQL5: Added a function for saving resources into a file - ResourceSave.
  11. MQL5: Standard library - added automatic support of resizing of bars and dialog boxes in the library of controls.
  12. MQL5: Standard library - added support of mouse events in the library of controls.
  13. MetaTester: Optimized traffic used when passing optimization results.
  14. MetaTester: Optimized selection of a Cloud server by an agent based on scanning results.
  15. MetaTester: Enhanced logging of changes in the list of Cloud servers.
  16. MetaTester: Fixed calculation of return for cross symbols.
  17. MetaTester: Fixed connection of tester agents to a Cloud server through a proxy.
  18. Fixed errors reported on the forum and in crash logs.
  19. Updated documentation.

 
MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal build 565
  1. Terminal: Improved notification of canceled orders in the Exchange Execution mode.
  2. Terminal: Added correct display of prices for the orders placed in the Market Execution mode.
  3. Terminal: Improved operation of the client terminal under Wine.
  4. Terminal: Fixed display of indicators with the DRAW_ARROW drawing style.
  5. Terminal: Fixed adding of objects with the option of showing the properties dialog.
  6. Terminal: During authorization, information about the time and address of the last successful connection is shown in the terminal log.
  7. Terminal: Added support of forced change of the master password during the next login.




  8. Terminal: Fixed display of the tick chart.
  9. MQL5: Added an event of mouse cursor move CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE and a chart event CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE.
  10. MQL5: Added a function for saving resources into a file - ResourceSave.
  11. MQL5: Fixed execution of the command of adding an indicator to a chart.
  12. MQL5: Disabled prohibition to use the SendMail function in indicators.
  13. MQL5: Added check of use of numeric data types in functions ArrayMin, ArrayMax, ArraySort.
  14. MQL5: Fixed the GetValueByTime function for graphical objects.
  15. MQL5: Added generation of the CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE event when releasing the left mouse button.
  16. MQL5: Standard library - added automatic support of resizing of bars and dialog boxes in the library of controls.
  17. MQL5: Standard library - added support of mouse events in the library of controls.
  18. MetaTester: Optimized traffic used when passing optimization results.
  19. MetaTester: Optimized selection of a Cloud server by an agent based on scanning results.
  20. MetaTester: Enhanced logging of changes in the list of Cloud servers.
  21. MetaTester: Fixed calculation of return for cross symbols.
  22. MetaTester: Fixed connection of tester agents to a Cloud server through a proxy.
  23. MetaTester: Fixed requesting of the trade history with the start and end dates specified.
  24. MetaTester: Fixed setting of shift of the left chart border in a template for visual testing.
  25. MetaTester: Fixed setting of prices in Market Watch before testing.
  26. Fixed errors reported on the forum and in crash logs.
  27. Updated documentation.
The update is available through the LiveUpdate system from December 25, 2011.


The MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal can be downloaded at https://download.mql5.com/cdn/web/metaquotes.software.corp/mt5/mt5setup.exe

 
MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal build 567
  1. Terminal: Fixed control of the deal size in the Depth of Market window.
  2. Terminal: Fixed display of the name of a brokerage company in reports.
  3. Terminal: Fixed saving of the last deal volume in default settings after closing a position.
  4. Terminal: Fixed opening of stop level modification dialog by double-clicking on a position.
  5. Terminal: Fixed display of time and address of the last connection - now they are shown only when you connect with the master password.
  6. MQL5: Added a warning shown when freeing memory at an invalid pointer.
  7. MetaTester: Fixed distribution of tasks to Cloud agents.
  8. MetaTester: Fixed passing of the Profit Factor in optimization results.
  9. Fixed errors reported on the forum and in crash logs.
  10. Updated documentation.

The update is available through the LiveUpdate system from December 26, 2011.

The MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal can be downloaded at https://download.mql5.com/cdn/web/metaquotes.software.corp/mt5/mt5setup.exe


 

MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal build 570

  1. Terminal: A double click on the vertical axis scale or pressing "5" on a numpad restores the scale of the chart.
  2. Terminal: Enhanced check of the incoming flow of prices.
  3. Terminal: Enhanced check of the incoming flow of transactions of the Depth of Market.
  4. Terminal: Fixed update of account data in the login dialog.
  5. Terminal: Fixed update of the deposit currency in the header of the "Exposure" tab.
  6. MQL5: Added trade symbol properties - SYMBOL_SESSION_*.
  7. MQL5: Fixed check for availability of private and protected methods.
  8. MQL5: Fixed problem with receiving strings from the DLL.
  9. MetaTester: Fixed setting of prices in the Market Watch when restarting optimization.
  10. MetaTester: Fixed generation of ticks in multicurrency testing.
  11. MetaTester: Fixed distribution of tasks for MQL5 Cloud agents.
  12. MetaTester: Fixed requesting of the trade history with the start and end dates specified.
  13. Fixed errors reported on the forum and in crash logs.
  14. Updated documentation.
 

MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal build 572

  1. Terminal: A double click on the vertical axis scale or pressing "5" on a numpad restores the scale of the chart.
  2. Terminal: Enhanced check of the incoming flow of prices.
  3. Terminal: Enhanced check of the incoming flow of transactions of the Depth of Market.
  4. Terminal: Fixed update of account data in the login dialog.
  5. Terminal: Fixed update of the deposit currency in the header of the "Exposure" tab.
  6. MQL5: Added trade symbol properties - SYMBOL_SESSION_*.
  7. MQL5: Fixed check for availability of private and protected methods.
  8. MQL5: Fixed problem with receiving strings from the DLL.
  9. MetaTester: Fixed setting of prices in Market Watch when restarting optimization.
  10. MetaTester: Fixed generation of ticks in multicurrency testing.
  11. MetaTester: Fixed distribution of tasks for MQL5 Cloud agents.
  12. MetaTester: Fixed requesting of the trade history with the start and end dates specified.
  13. Fixed errors reported on the forum and in crash logs.
  14. Updated documentation.

The update is available through the LiveUpdate system from January 10, 2012.

The MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal can be downloaded at https://download.mql5.com/cdn/web/metaquotes.software.corp/mt5/mt5setup.exe

