MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal build 441
  1. Terminal: Fixed the display of graphical objects with a zero date in the anchor point.
  2. Terminal: Fixed refreshing of the list of open windows during mass closure.
  3. MQL5: The Standard Library - fixed a function for checking the maximum lot CAccountInfo::MaxLotCheck.
  4. MQL5: Added the Section 'Indicator styles in examples'
  5. MetaTester: Fixed repeated processing of stops.
  6. MetaTester: Added export of optimization results in OpenXML.
  7. MetaTester: Added saving of a report of optimization results for the optimization started from the command line.
  8. MetaTester: Fixed the display of the indicator of the history quality; added tooltips.
  9. Fixed errors reported on the forum and in crash logs.
  10. Updated documentation.
MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal build 448
  1. Terminal: Added the MQL5.Codebase tab - downloaded MQL5 programs are automatically compiled, placed in the Downloads directory (separate one for Expert Advisors, scripts and indicators) and applied to the chart:




  2. MQL5: Added support for parametric constructors.
  3. MQL5: Fixed handling of string parameters of a custom indicator.
  4. MQL5: Fixed message "'switch' - out of memory", which appears during compilation of MQL5 programs.
  5. MQL5: Fixed an error in compilation of recursive functions.
  6. MQL5: Standard Library - added options for controlling the use of market patterns (Include\Expert\Signal\*.mqh).
  7. MQL5: Added illustrations in the descriptions of the modules of trading signals.
  8. MetaTester: Fixed repeated processing of stops.
  9. MetaEditor: Added highlighting of constructor parameters.
  10. MetaEditor: Added support for automatic placement of the source text after opening in a web browser for Chrome and Opera.
  11. Fixed errors reported on the forum and in crash logs.
  12. Updated documentation.
MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal build 450
  1. Terminal: Fixed crash of the client terminal under Windows XP.
  2. MQL5: Fixed the default call of the constructor of objects.
  3. MQL5: Fixed export of functions without parameters.
  4. MQL5: Fixed incorrect compiler warnings.
  5. MQL5: Added explanation of parametric constructor.
  6. Fixed errors reported on the forum and in crash logs.
MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal build 458
  1. Terminal: Added the possibility to scale the price chart using the mouse in the fixed scale mode.
  2. Terminal: Fixed the display of volumes in the "Exposure" tab.
  3. Terminal: Fixed scanning of Cloud servers.
  4. MQL5: Added generation of the CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE event when scrolling the price chart.
  5. MQL5: Fixed compilation errors related to the false recognition of constructors.
  6. MQL5: Fixed operations of comparison of single-byte types with constants.
  7. MQL5: Fixed classes of signal generators in the MQL5 Wizard.
  8. MetaTester: Optimized interaction between the terminal and testing agents. Communication protocol is optimized for the Cloud servers.
  9. MetaEditor: Fixed highlighting of the arguments of built-in overloaded MQL5 functions.
  10. Fixed errors reported on the forum and in crash logs.
  11. Updated documentation.
MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal build 463

  1. Terminal: Fixed work with MQL5 Market.
  2. MQL5: Fixed "tree optimization error" in compiler.
  3. MQL5: Updated standard library.
  4. MQL5 Reference: Added examples for 25 technical indicators.
  5. MetaTester: Preliminary work to launch Visual testing mode.
  6. MetaTester: Separated statistics of testing via Cloud server and local testing.
  7. MetaTester: Fixed LiveUpdate for tester agents.
  8. Fixed errors reported on the forum and in crash logs.
  9. Updated documentation

MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal build 466
  1. Terminal: Added a new implementation of the Depth of Market:




  2. Terminal: Redesigned colored buttons in the trade dialogs.
  3. Terminal: Fixed resuming of download of the current day price history for the first-time history download.
  4. Terminal: Fixed display of the "Codebase" tab.
  5. MQL5: Updated the Standard Library - fized CTrailingFixedPips and CTrailingMA.
  6. MetaTester: Optimized the use of Cloud servers.
  7. MetaTester: Fixed saving of the list of disabled Cloud servers.
  8. MetaTester: Fixed crashes of a testing agent in case multiple terminals connect to it.
  9. MetaTester: Fixed memory freeing after an idle state and the arrival of new testing parameters.
  10. MetaEditor: Fixed creation of indicators with DRAW_FILLING in the MQL5 Wizard.
  11. Fixed errors reported on the forum and in crash logs.
  12. Updated documentation.

MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal build 468
  1. MetaTester: Added a mode of visual testing. Visualization is possible only for a single testing on a local agent.




  2. MetaTester: Minimized logging in Cloud agents.
  3. MetaTester: Cloud agents remove all files from the tester\agent_folder\MQL5\Files folder after the testing is completed.
  4. MetaTester: Implemented a better memory freeing by agents (remote and cloud) after downtime.
  5. MetaTester: Added automatic recompilation of Expert Advisors compiled for debugging.
  6. MetaTester: Changed the calculation of the performance counter.
  7. MetaTester: The performance counter is now used only for cloud agents.
  8. MQL5: Fixed the ChartSaveTemplate function.
  9. MQL5: Updated the Standard Library.
  10. Fixed errors reported on the forum and in crash logs.
  11. Updated documentation.

MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal build 470
  1. Terminal: Fixed drawing of the "Fibo Fan" object.
  2. Terminal: Fixed control over the displaying of scales in the "Chart" graphical object.
  3. MQL5: Fixed reloading of an Expert Advisor when changing an account.
  4. MetaTester: Added keyboard navigation through chart during visual testing.
  5. MetaTester: Changed the speed of visual testing for different positions of the speed controller.
  6. MetaTester: Added support for custom indicators in a template for visual testing.
  7. MetaTester: Added logging of information about changes in an agent's settings.
  8. MetaTester: Changed the Data Window location during visual testing.
  9. MetaTester: Introduced a common limit on the number of testing and optimization parameters - 1024.
  10. MetaTester: Fixed release of resources during testing and optimization.
  11. MetaTester: Fixed the behavior of the log clearing command. Now all agents, including those form the MQL5 Could, receive this command.
  12. MetaTester: Fixed creation of paths to data in the visual testing mode.
  13. MetaTester: Fixed displaying of the chart scale during visual testing.
  14. MetaTester: Fixed displaying of the tick chart during visual testing.
  15. MetaTester: Fixed loading of a changed EX5 library.
  16. MetaTester: Fixed agent operation when calling non-existing agents.
  17. Fixed errors reported on the forum and in crash logs.
  18. Updated documentation.

MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal build 478

  1. Terminal: Optimized algorithm of selecting the best access point for connection.
  2. Terminal: Added a possibility to filter news without a category.
  3. Terminal: Fixed sorting of the news list for the news with the same time of arrival.
  4. Terminal: Fixed drawing of a frame of the "Rectangle Label" object.
  5. Terminal: Fixed update of the state of a client account when performing balance operations on the trade server.
  6. Terminal: Fixed work with the list of servers when opening a demo account. Now control is not blocked during scanning.
  7. MQL5: Fixed debugging when the "Allow DLL imports" option is disabled.
  8. MQL5: Fixed handling of the "Allow DLL imports" option in custom indicators.
  9. MQL5: Updated the Standard Library - added the CTrade::OrderCheck method.
  10. MetaTester: Added display of indicator data in the Data Window in the visualization mode.
  11. MetaTester: Added support for Live Update of remote testing agents through a Cloud server.
  12. MetaTester: Added a dialog of global variables in the visualization mode. The dialog is called by pressing F3.
  13. MetaTester: Added display of the counter of used agents when working with a Cloud server.
  14. MetaTester: Fixed display of spread in the Data Window in the visualization mode.
  15. MetaTester: The visualization button is inactive for mathematical calculations.
  16. MetaTester: Fixed highlighting of the SL and TP columns in the list of open positions in the visualization mode.
  17. MetaTester: Added calculation of daily statistics (Bid Low, Bid High, etc.) in the Market Watch.
  18. MetaTester: Improved chart navigation in the the visualization mode.
  19. MetaTester: Fixed generation of the last bar before the beginning of testing in the M1 OHLC mode.
  20. MetaTester: Fixed disabling of trading in the tester when trading is disabled in the client terminal.
  21. MetaTester: Expanded the available set of ports for the installation of remote testing agents.
  22. MetaTester: Added display of network traffic in the list of running services of remote agents.
  23. MetaTester: Added periodic selection of the best Cloud server for connection.
  24. MetaTester: Fixed display of captions on optimization charts.
  25. MetaTester: Fixed early termination of testing when working with a Cloud server.
  26. Fixed errors reported on the forum and in crash logs.
  27. Updated documentation.


Preliminary Announcement of the MetaTrader 5 Updates build 480

Over the next few days, we will release the MetaTrader 5 update. The following changes are planned:

  1. Terminal: Fixed calculation of exposure for non-forex instruments.
  2. Terminal: Fixed an error which could prevent from setting the magic number and comment to a position at reversal.
  3. Terminal: Fixed the text of the error stating that it is impossible to send a request with no connection to a server.
  4. Terminal: Fixed an error with shift of indicators on the chart when pressing the Home key.
  5. Terminal: Fixed update with open windows of agent managers or visual testing.
  6. Terminal: When allocating new accounts, the fastest server is selected by default.
  7. MQL5: Fixed passing of strings in the 64-bit version. The error could cause crash.
  8. MQL5: In debugging, fixed incorrect displaying of values ​​of the elements of arrays, which are members of an object.
  9. MQL5: Added the FileGetInteger() functions for obtaining file properties.
  10. MQL5: Updated the Standard Library - in CChart added methods for working with indicators.
  11. MQL5: Updated the Standard Library - in CChart added methods BringToTop, EventObjectCreate and EventObjectDelete.
  12. MQL5: Updated the Standard Library - in CChartObjectBitmap added methods X_Offset and Y_Offset.
  13. MetaTester: Fixed an error which could prevent from seting Stop Loss and Take Profit for the instruments with swap calculation through position re-opening.
  14. MetaTester: Fixed display task progress percentage of remote agents.
  15. MetaTester: Optimized chart drawing for large data volume.
  16. MetaTester: Optimized distribution of tasks to Cloud servers.
  17. Fixed errors reported on the forum and in crash logs.
  18. Updated documentation.
The live update will be available through the LiveUpdate system.
