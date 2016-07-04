New MetaTrader 4 Platform build 940: Optimized for high-resolution screens

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New MetaTrader 4 Platform build 940: Optimized for high-resolution screens

MetaTrader 4 platform update is to be released on Friday, December 11, 2015. The update will feature the following changes:

  1. Terminal: The terminal interface has been completely adapted for high resolution screens (4K). All user interface elements are properly displayed on large screens. On smaller screens, the UI elements are automatically enlarged for better readability.




  2. MQL4: Fixed a bug that could occasionally cause "Error writing EX4" during compilation in Windows 10.
  3. MQL4: Fixed a bug that could occasionally cause errors while loading external DLLs in scripts and Expert Advisors.
  4. Hosting: Fixed migration of trading environment with a custom indicator containing an EX4 library call, if the indicator is called from an Expert Advisor.
  5. Signals: Fixed error notifications on the signal subscription page. For example, notifications about the absence of required symbols for copying, about different trading conditions, etc.
  6. MetaEditor: Fixed arrangement of open windows, if one of them is maximized. Open files can be tiled, cascaded, arranged vertically and horizontally using appropriate commands of the Window menu.
  7. Fixed errors reported in crash logs.

The update will be available through the LiveUpdate system.

 

Is there any source about the compatibility issues between the old and newer (i guess build 920 and above) compilers? 

We are getting  these errors: http://prntscr.com/9bqvf3

 
Few weeks ago, I reported some Timer event and performance issues of MT4 Build 920+.
My concern is if somebody investigates them and finds workaround?
 

Is there a means where one can select to do an update? I was  running the FXDD build 910 version. This morning I upgraded to Build 920. What a disaster. yesterday my IC MArket platform crashed and I had to do a com plete new installation. Today the same thing happened with FXDD. To make matters worse is that all my profiles and templates which worked in build 910 now let the Build 920 crash.


What is happeneing here.

 
Where can one get the Build 910 exe files.
 
Xiangdong Guo:
Few weeks ago, I reported some Timer event and performance issues of MT4 Build 920+.
My concern is if somebody investigates them and finds workaround?
You are answered today
 
My Windows 10 just updated yesterday, and suddenly all indicators I purchased from market does not work at all. I uninstalled and installed MT4 build 940, and I still cant make indicators from markets work. The "Download" button is also not available on my Market Tab on MT4 because it was downloaded in previous MT4.

Anyone can help?
Mo
 
Mohamed Elsayed:
My Windows 10 just updated yesterday, and suddenly all indicators I purchased from market does not work at all. I uninstalled and installed MT4 build 940, and I still cant make indicators from markets work. The "Download" button is also not available on my Market Tab on MT4 because it was downloaded in previous MT4.

Anyone can help?
Mo
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/62712
Windows 10 upgrade : what you should know !
Windows 10 upgrade : what you should know !
  • www.mql5.com
You will lost 1 activation for your products bought on the Market. - - Category: general
 
Is there any method to downgrad from build 940 to build 920?
 
Ahmed Soliman:
Is there any method to downgrad from build 940 to build 920?
I believe the only way is if you have the build 920 executable. Even then, other items would have been upgraded. Sending you a PM mate
 
how can i get this update ?
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