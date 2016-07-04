New MetaTrader 4 Platform build 940: Optimized for high-resolution screens
Is there any source about the compatibility issues between the old and newer (i guess build 920 and above) compilers?
We are getting these errors: http://prntscr.com/9bqvf3
Few weeks ago, I reported some Timer event and performance issues of MT4 Build 920+.
My concern is if somebody investigates them and finds workaround?
Is there a means where one can select to do an update? I was running the FXDD build 910 version. This morning I upgraded to Build 920. What a disaster. yesterday my IC MArket platform crashed and I had to do a com plete new installation. Today the same thing happened with FXDD. To make matters worse is that all my profiles and templates which worked in build 910 now let the Build 920 crash.
What is happeneing here.
Where can one get the Build 910 exe files.
Xiangdong Guo:You are answered today
Few weeks ago, I reported some Timer event and performance issues of MT4 Build 920+.
My concern is if somebody investigates them and finds workaround?
My Windows 10 just updated yesterday, and suddenly all indicators I purchased from market does not work at all. I uninstalled and installed MT4 build 940, and I still cant make indicators from markets work. The "Download" button is also not available on my Market Tab on MT4 because it was downloaded in previous MT4.
Anyone can help?
Mo
Anyone can help?
Mo
Mohamed Elsayed:https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/62712
My Windows 10 just updated yesterday, and suddenly all indicators I purchased from market does not work at all. I uninstalled and installed MT4 build 940, and I still cant make indicators from markets work. The "Download" button is also not available on my Market Tab on MT4 because it was downloaded in previous MT4.
Anyone can help?
Mo
My Windows 10 just updated yesterday, and suddenly all indicators I purchased from market does not work at all. I uninstalled and installed MT4 build 940, and I still cant make indicators from markets work. The "Download" button is also not available on my Market Tab on MT4 because it was downloaded in previous MT4.
Anyone can help?
Mo
Windows 10 upgrade : what you should know !
- www.mql5.com
You will lost 1 activation for your products bought on the Market. - - Category: general
Is there any method to downgrad from build 940 to build 920?
Ahmed Soliman:I believe the only way is if you have the build 920 executable. Even then, other items would have been upgraded. Sending you a PM mate
Is there any method to downgrad from build 940 to build 920?
Is there any method to downgrad from build 940 to build 920?
how can i get this update ?
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New MetaTrader 4 Platform build 940: Optimized for high-resolution screens
MetaTrader 4 platform update is to be released on Friday, December 11, 2015. The update will feature the following changes:
The update will be available through the LiveUpdate system.