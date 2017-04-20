New MetaTrader 4 Build 910: Enhanced Code Base and Improved Interface for Windows 10
Hi.
With new version installed (Build 910), use of CopyTime does not work for backtesting.
When I use this code line below and run on backtesting, I get the latest time for current server time for today which is wrong. For example, if I backtest from 2012 8 Aug 12:00.
The first Tnew[0] value should be 2012 8 Aug 12:00 during back testing but I get to see Tnew[0] value is actually Today's date 2015 Nov 20 16:31.
datetime Tnew[1]; CopyTime(Symbol(), PERIOD_CURRENT,0,1,Tnew);
I need to clarify if other people saw this behaviour too.
If I am right, this is bug after new build.
Because of this bug, all my expert advisor are not working in back testing simulation.
Kind regards.
Hi.
With new version installed (Build 910), use of CopyTime does not work for backtesting.
When I use this code line below and run on backtesting, I get the latest time for current server time for today which is wrong. For example, if I backtest from 2012 8 Aug 12:00.
The first Tnew[0] value should be 2012 8 Aug 12:00 during back testing but I get to see Tnew[0] value is actually Today's date 2015 Nov 20 16:31.
I need to clarify if other people saw this behaviour too.
If I am right, this is bug after new build.
Because of this bug, all my expert advisor are not working in back testing simulation.
Kind regards.
Yes I am experiencing the exact same problem.
I use CopyHigh and CopyLow and they aren't working either.
After Update to windows 10 my indicators from the marketplace dont work anymore
What to do ?
After Update to windows 10 my indicators from the marketplace dont work anymore
What to do ?
The demo testing limitation is actuallly not a nice thing.
Sometimes we want to spend lots of time optmizing and testing EAs with different pairs, before buying it. Now we will not be able to do so anymore.
Also I like to have a separate computer only to optmize the EAs settings. I use the activations only in my VPS...
But now I will be obliged to use one extra license in my personal computer if I want top keep using it for optimizations.
Hi.
With new version installed (Build 910), use of CopyTime does not work for backtesting.
When I use this code line below and run on backtesting, I get the latest time for current server time for today which is wrong. For example, if I backtest from 2012 8 Aug 12:00. etc........
Unfortunately it seems the problem extends beyond the copy function.
The build 910 has made Strtegy Tester virtually useless.
I have an indicator that was working perfectly until the update from my broker today at now brings strategy tester to a standstill.
They seem to be determined to push us to looks for an alternative platform.
very frustrating
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New MetaTrader 4 Build 910: Enhanced Code Base and Improved Interface for Windows 10
MetaTrader 4 platform update is to be released on Thursday, November 12, 2015. The update will feature the following changes:
The update will be available through the LiveUpdate system.