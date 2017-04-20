New MetaTrader 4 Build 910: Enhanced Code Base and Improved Interface for Windows 10

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New MetaTrader 4 Build 910: Enhanced Code Base and Improved Interface for Windows 10

MetaTrader 4 platform update is to be released on Thursday, November 12, 2015. The update will feature the following changes:

  1. Code Base: Fixed and accelerated downloading MQL4 programs from the Code Base. Download free source codes of trading robots and indicators directly in the platform.



  2. Terminal: Fixed unloading price history from memory. An error occurred previously in case of insufficient memory.
  3. Terminal: Fixed display of some user interface elements when working in Windows 10.
  4. Terminal: Fixed removing graphical objects from the chart using the Backspace key.
  5. Signals: Improved and fixed translations of the trading signals showcase.
  6. MQL4: Added the SYMBOL_VISIBLE read-only property to the ENUM_SYMBOL_INFO_INTEGER enumeration.
  7. MQL4: Fixed template operation.
  8. MQL4: Fixed the ArrayCopy function behavior when copying a string array in case the data area of a data source and receiver overlap entirely or partially.
  9. Tester: Added a limitation when testing demo versions of indicators and Expert Advisors from MQL5 Market. Now, testing of paid products' demo versions is forcefully completed one week prior to the current terminal date.
  10. MetaEditor: Fixed occasional conflicts between tooltips and other applications.
  11. Fixed errors reported in crash logs.

The update will be available through the LiveUpdate system.

 
Great, I am using window 10.
 
GREAT :D
 
please add more time frame  2, 6,8 and 12 hours. i badly need these time frames for my analysis, i dont like mt5 looks like kids station
 

Hi.

With new version installed (Build 910),  use of CopyTime does not work for backtesting.

When I use this code line below and run on backtesting, I get the latest time for current server time for today which is wrong. For example, if I backtest from 2012 8 Aug 12:00.

The first Tnew[0] value should be 2012 8 Aug 12:00 during back testing but I get to see Tnew[0] value is actually Today's date 2015 Nov 20 16:31.


   datetime Tnew[1];
   
   CopyTime(Symbol(), PERIOD_CURRENT,0,1,Tnew);

 

I need to clarify if other people saw this behaviour too.

If I am right, this is bug after new build.

Because of this bug,  all my expert advisor are not working in back testing simulation.

Kind regards.

 
Young Ho Seo:

Hi.

With new version installed (Build 910),  use of CopyTime does not work for backtesting.

When I use this code line below and run on backtesting, I get the latest time for current server time for today which is wrong. For example, if I backtest from 2012 8 Aug 12:00.

The first Tnew[0] value should be 2012 8 Aug 12:00 during back testing but I get to see Tnew[0] value is actually Today's date 2015 Nov 20 16:31.


 

I need to clarify if other people saw this behaviour too.

If I am right, this is bug after new build.

Because of this bug,  all my expert advisor are not working in back testing simulation.

Kind regards.

Yes I am experiencing the exact same problem. 

 

I use CopyHigh and CopyLow and they aren't working either. 

 
Please report all suspected bugs to the service desk. Cheers
 

After Update to windows 10 my indicators from the marketplace dont work anymore

What to do ? 

 
Johannes Jilles van Duijn:

After Update to windows 10 my indicators from the marketplace dont work anymore

What to do ? 

I think the upgrade of your PC voided market products' activations. You should re-activate them (most of the products have 5-10 activations) in the Purchased tab of the terminal.
 

The demo testing limitation is actuallly not a nice thing.

Sometimes we want to spend lots of time optmizing and testing EAs with different pairs, before buying it. Now we will not be able to do so anymore.

Also I like to have a separate computer only to optmize the EAs settings. I use the activations only in my VPS...

But now I will be obliged to use one extra license in my personal computer if I want top keep using it for optimizations.

 
Young Ho Seo:

Hi.

With new version installed (Build 910),  use of CopyTime does not work for backtesting.

When I use this code line below and run on backtesting, I get the latest time for current server time for today which is wrong. For example, if I backtest from 2012 8 Aug 12:00.   etc........

Unfortunately it seems the problem extends beyond the copy function.

The build 910 has made Strtegy Tester virtually useless.

I have an indicator that was working perfectly until the update from my broker today at now brings strategy tester to a standstill.

They seem to be determined to push us to looks for an alternative platform.

very frustrating

  

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