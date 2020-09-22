MetaTrader 4 Platform Update Build 735: Virtual Hosting and Enhanced News
Hi,
Where do we go to get the link to download Build 735 for MT4
Thanks
4000:https://www.mql4.com/files/mt4setup.exe
Hi,
Where do we go to get the link to download Build 735 for MT4
Thanks
if I good understand, if my EA uses any class in Include/*.mqh or library in Libraries/*.mq4 than these migrate together with EA to Virtual Server?
OnInit() function of my EA loads some values from external files which, when I am working locally on my computer, are placed in .../MQL4/Files/ and .../tester/files/. Will these files also migrate to Virtual Server?
please how can i purchase the vps to my live account i cant see register a virtual server when i click on my live account
"Thus, you always can change the number of charts and the list of symbols, the set of launched programs and their input parameters, the terminal settings and Signal subscription" Do we perform synchronisation manually each time we make any adjustment of the number of charts and the list of symbols, the set of launched programs and their input parameters, the terminal settings and Signal subscription?
Brian:
Hi,
Where do we go to get the link to download Build 735 for MT4
Thanks
You can only download MT4 from brokers now. Not the Metaquotes website.
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MetaTrader 4 platform update is to be released on Friday, October 17, 2014. It contains the following changes:
Virtual servers are hosted by MetaQuotes Software Corp.'s partner companies
Allocating a Virtual Server
To receive a virtual terminal on a virtual server, connect using the necessary trading account and execute "Register a Virtual Server" command in the context menu.
Virtual Hosting Wizard window appears. It shows how the virtual hosting network works. The process of obtaining a virtual server consists of three steps. First, you will find out how to prepare for migration. After that, you will select the nearest virtual server with minimal network latency to your broker's trade server.
You can choose 360 free minutes provided to each registered MQL5.community user or select one of the offered service plans. Finally, you will select the data migration mode depending on your objectives:
After selecting the migration mode, you can launch the virtual server immediately by clicking "Migrate now" or do that later at any time.
Preparing for Migration
Before launching the virtual terminal, you should prepare an active environment for it - charts, launched indicators and Expert Advisors, Signal copying parameters and the terminal settings.
Migration
Migration is transferring the current active environment from the client terminal to the virtual one.
Migration is performed during each synchronization of the client terminal. Synchronization is always a one-direction process - the client terminal's environment is moved to the virtual terminal but never vice versa. The virtual terminal status can be monitored via requesting the terminal's and Expert Advisors' logs as well as virtual server's monitoring data.
To perform synchronization, execute "Synchronize Environment" command and select migration type.
Thus, you always can change the number of charts and the list of symbols, the set of launched programs and their input parameters, the terminal settings and Signal subscription.
When performing migration, all data is recorded in the client terminal's log.
After the synchronization, open the virtual terminal's main journal to examine the actions performed on it.
Working with the Virtual Terminal
The rented virtual server status can also be easily monitored from the client terminal. Execute "Details" command in the context menu.
The information is presented in four tabs:
Support for rich content
Now the news support rich design and multimedia content.
Receiving the news released while the terminal is disconnected
Earlier, the terminal only received the news released while it was connected to the server. Now, the terminal connects to the server and downloads previously published news from it.
Separate storage of news for each server
Before this update, all received news were stored in a single database and were all displayed when a user connected to any account. Now news from each trading server are stored separately. Accordingly, only the news from a particular server are displayed when connected to a particular account. This provides a better structure of news items and a more convenient work with them.
Fixed errors reported on the forum and in crash logs.
The update will be available through the LiveUpdate system.