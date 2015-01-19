The WebRequest function has two call options, the first option is used to send simple queries, the example of it is available in the QuotesDemo script.

The second function option allows you to create queries of any type (GET, POST, HEAD, etc.) indicating your own set of headers. This options allows implementing flexible interaction with various Web services. This script is an example of how to post a message on the MQL5.com site.



Warning: avoid sending too frequent automated requests to web sites, because most of sites block too frequent calls. The mql5.com site also has protection against too frequent requests, and an error in the code may lead to blocking of your account.

When you start the script, enter your mql5.com login and password.



#property description "Sample script posting a user message " #property description "on the wall on mql5.com" input string InpLogin = "" ; input string InpPassword = "" ; input string InpFileName = "EURUSDM5.png" ; input string InpFileType = "image/png" ;

You may use your own image name in the InpFileName parameter, do not forget to save the image file in the data_folder/MQL5/Files/ and in the InpFileType parameter set the correct MIME type.



Thus, using WebRequest() you can arrange automatic posting of messages containing current market analysis and forecast of probable price actions.

Note

Please note that In the second version of the WebRequest() function, the following parameters passed by the user in the header are ignored, the following values are always used in them:



"Accept-Language: en\r

" "Accept-Charset: *,utf-8\r

" "Connection: Keep-Alive\r

" "Proxy-Connection: Keep-Alive\r

" "Pragma: no-cache\r

" "Cache-Control: no-cache\r

" ,

The Host parameter is also ignored, its value is taken from the URL.

