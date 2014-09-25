MetaTrader 4 Platform Update Build 710: Exposure, New Showcase of Signals and Manual Operations during Copy Trading
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MetaTrader 4 platform update is to be released on Friday, September 26, 2014. It contains the following changes:
Support for mobile terminals MetaTrader 4 for Windows Mobile and Windows Mobile SE has ended
These terminals will not be able to connect to the new server versions. This decision is based on the current situation in the mobile device market and obsolescence of the Windows Mobile platform. The last update of Windows Mobile was released about 4 years ago, while new mobile devices running this platform are not produced.
MetaTrader 4 Client Terminal build 710
In earlier versions, the SL/TP levels could be set only from MQL4 applications in this execution mode.
To view logs, open the context menu of the Journal tab and run the Browse command.
The upper part of the window contains the search bar to search in the log (only precise case sensitive search is performed) and the filter of entries (Full, Only errors). Time range for search can also be set. After specifying all the necessary search conditions, press the "Request" button.
Share your ideas and trading achievements in the Blogs!
This tab contains the following information:
In earlier version such a pending order was deleted. Now such an order stays unmodified. An appropriate error message appears in the journal.
New features in the list of signals:
Signal view page has been updated. A new option allows to add signals to favorites. The total state of the signal account is displayed when hovering the mouse pointer at "Growth". Signals statistics expanded:
New tabs:
Synchronization with the signal provider will be performed. Positions and orders that were opened not based on the subscription signal are left unchanged. The user can perform any operations with them.
Fixed errors reported on the forum and in crash logs.
MetaTrader 4 MultiTerminal build 710
The update will be available through the LiveUpdate system.