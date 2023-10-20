List of changes in MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal builds - page 12

MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal build 574

  1. Terminal: Fixed accounting of a tick size in prices when placing orders from a chart.
  2. MQL5: Fixed initialization of a string variable.
  3. MQL5: Fixed an error that caused different results in the x32 and x64 versions of an Expert Advisor.
  4. MQL5: Added CHART_WINDOW_YDISTANCE property - receiving window top coordinates by its index.
  5. MetaTester: Fixed receiving information about processor.
  6. MetaTester: Optimized working with orders and deals history.
  7. Fixed errors reported on the forum and in crash logs.
  8. Updated documentation.

The update is available through the LiveUpdate system from January 13, 2012.

The MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal can be downloaded at https://download.mql5.com/cdn/web/metaquotes.software.corp/mt5/mt5setup.exe

 

Preliminary Announcement of the MetaTrader 5 Updates

Over the next few days, we will release the MetaTrader 5 update. After the release of the update, we will publish additional news containing the full list of changes and the build number. The following changes are planned:

MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal build 581

  1. Terminal: Included the release version of the MQL5 Market. Applications can be purchased from the terminal now.
  2. Terminal: Fixed binding of file extensions in Windows Explorer.
  3. Terminal: Fixed recalculation of panel size for a minimized window.
  4. Terminal: Enhanced logging of email sending errors.
  5. MQL5: Added support for parallel computing using OpenCL.
  6. MQL5: Changed behavior of the Bars() function - if necessary, the cache of historical data for the appropriate period is recalculated, but without downloading additional history from the server.
  7. MQL5: Fixed checking for the existence of a trading symbol before requesting its history.
  8. MQL5: Fixed passing of coordinates in mouse events - added correction for the window frame.
  9. MQL5: Fixed passing of reference to a string for the x64 version.
  10. MQL5: Fixed calculation of a string passed to the DLL for the x64 version.
  11. MQL5: Fixed handling of ChartRedraw call in graphical objects of the "Chart" type.
  12. MQL5: Standard Library. Fixed FormatOrder(...) methods of classes CHistoryOrderInfo and COrderInfo.
  13. MQL5: Standard Library. Fixed the CiCustom::Initialize method.
  14. MetaTester: Fixed restoring of balance in testing settings.
  15. MetaTester: Optimized scanning of the list of available agents.
  16. MetaTester: Fixed setting of a deal price in the MqlTradeResult structure for Instant Execution.
  17. MetaTester: Expanded checking for the integrity of historical data on tester agents.
  18. Fixed errors reported on the forum and in crash logs.
  19. Updated documentation.

The update is available through the LiveUpdate system from February 3, 2012.

The MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal can be downloaded at https://download.mql5.com/cdn/web/metaquotes.software.corp/mt5/mt5setup.exe

 

Preliminary Announcement of the MetaTrader 5 Updates

Over the next few days, we will release the MetaTrader 5 update. After the release of the update, we will publish an additional news containing the full list of changes and the build number. The following changes are planned:

MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal build 586
  1. Terminal: Fixes in the MQL5 Market.
  2. Terminal: Added showing of trade levels for the "Chart" graphical object.
  3. Terminal: Fixed errors connected with password change.
  4. Terminal: Added the "Anchor Point" property (OBJPROP_ANCHOR) for the "Bitmap Label" object.
  5. Terminal: Fixed the "Code Base" tab.
  6. Added translation of the interface into Czech.
  7. Terminal: The interface of the Web installer translated into Chinese, French, German, Portuguese, Russian and Spanish.
  8. MQL5: Fixed an error in the Bars() function for the W1 and MN timeframes.
  9. MQL5: Fixes in the OpenCL support.
  10. MQL5: Standard Library. Published classes of controls processing mouse events.
  11. MQL5: Standard Library. Fixed an error in the CExpertTrade::SetOrderExpiration method.
  12. MetaTester: Fixed display of balance in the list of testing agents.
  13. MetaTester: Fixed an error that could damage string parameters of an Expert Advisor during optimization.
  14. MetaTester: Fixed generation of testing reports.
  15. Fixed errors reported on the forum and in crash logs.
  16. Updated documentation.

The update is available through the LiveUpdate system from February 9, 2012.

The MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal can be downloaded at https://download.mql5.com/cdn/web/metaquotes.software.corp/mt5/mt5setup.exe

 

Preliminary Announcement of the MetaTrader 5 Updates

Over the next few days, we will release the MetaTrader 5 update. After the release of the update, we will publish an additional news containing the full list of changes and the build number. The following changes are planned:

MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal build 590

  1. Terminal: Fixed display of swap calculation mode in symbol specification.
  2. Terminal: Fixed resetting of current prices in Market Watch for changed symbol parameters.
  3. Market: Added the pressed state of the "Download" button when downloading a file.
  4. MQL5: Fixed calling of functions from DLL.
  5. MQL5: Added a property of MQL5 programs - #property icon. It is used to specify the application icon in the MQL5 Market.
  6. MQL5: Added error ERR_FILE_WRITEERROR.
  7. MQL5: Standard Library. Fixed the CList::Insert method.
  8. MQL5: Standard Library. Fixed the CExpertSignal::Direction method.
  9. MQL5: Standard Library. Fixed methods CSpreadBuffer::RefreshCurrent, CTimeBuffer::RefreshCurrent, CTickVolumeBuffer::RefreshCurrent, CRealVolumeBuffer::RefreshCurrent.
  10. MetaTester: Fixed testing and optimization of trial versions or free Expert Advisors from the Market when using agents with different bitness.
  11. MetaTester: Fixed errors that could appear when switching to a different account opened on the same trade server.
  12. MetaEditor: Fixed search in the Code Base section.
  13. MetaEditor: Added an option for downloading examples from the Code Base in search results.
  14. MetaEditor: Added a keyboard shortcut Ctrl+W for closing a source code window.
  15. Fixed errors reported on the forum and in crash logs.
  16. Updated documentation.

The update will be available through the LiveUpdate system.

 
MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal build 597
  1. Terminal: Fixed display of swap calculation mode in symbol specification.
  2. Terminal: Fixed resetting of current prices in Market Watch for changed symbol parameters.
  3. Terminal: Fixed placing of pending orders in an empty Market Depth.
  4. Terminal: Fixed saving of SL and TP of a position for one-click trading.
  5. Market: Added the pressed state of the "Download" button when downloading a file.
  6. MQL5: Option "Allow DLL" moved to the "Dependencies" page.
  7. MQL5: Fixed calling of functions from DLL.
  8. MQL5: Added a property of MQL5 programs - #property icon. It is used to specify the application icon in the MQL5 Market.
  9. MQL5: Added error ERR_FILE_WRITEERROR.
  10. MQL5: Fixed an error in the ObjectGetValueByTime() function.
  11. MQL5: Standard Library. Fixed the CList::Insert method.
  12. MQL5: Standard Library. Fixed the CExpertSignal::Direction method.
  13. MQL5: Standard Library. Fixed methods CSpreadBuffer::RefreshCurrent, CTimeBuffer::RefreshCurrent, CTickVolumeBuffer::RefreshCurrent, CRealVolumeBuffer::RefreshCurrent.
  14. MQL5: Standard Library. Fixed an error in the example of the custom indicator RSI.
  15. MetaTester: Fixed testing and optimization of Expert Advisors downloaded from the Market, using agents with different bitness.
  16. MetaTester: Fixed errors that could appear when switching to a different account opened on the same trade server.
  17. MetaTester: Fixed change of location of panels in a collapsed application window.
  18. MetaEditor: Enabled support of MQL5 Storage, a personal MQL5 source codes storage designed for the versioned storing of files and managing projects directly from MetaEditor 5 in a handy manner. Check the "Use MQL5 Storage" box in your MQL5.community profile to start using the storage.





  19. MetaEditor: Added the "Journal" tab in the toolbar.
  20. MetaEditor: Fixed search in the Code Base section.
  21. MetaEditor: Added an option for downloading examples from the Code Base in search results.
  22. MetaEditor: Added a keyboard shortcut Ctrl+W for closing a source code window.
  23. Fixed errors reported on the forum and in crash logs.
  24. Updated documentation.

The update is available through the LiveUpdate system from February 23, 2012.

The MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal can be downloaded at https://download.mql5.com/cdn/web/metaquotes.software.corp/mt5/mt5setup.exe

 

Preliminary Announcement of the MetaTrader 5 Updates


Over the next few days, we will release the MetaTrader 5 update. After the release of the update, we will publish an additional news containing the full list of changes and the build number. The following changes are planned:

MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal build 602

  1. Terminal: Changed the algorithm of storing MQL5.com accounts passwords - previously saved passwords will be reset, their re-entering will be required.
  2. Terminal: Fixed the average price display on the buy/sell buttons of the Depth of Market.
  3. MQL5: Changed behavior of the graphical objects created from MQL5 programs. When creating such objects, their parameters are not saved as default ones.
  4. MQL5: Added DLL usage warning in MQL5 programs properties dialogue box.
  5. MQL5: Fixed ChartRedraw() function processing for "Chart" graphical objects.
  6. MQL5: Fixed the value returned by OBJPROP_ANGLE property of "Trend by Angle" type graphical objects.
  7. MQL5: Fixed memory leak when testing in 32-bit version.
  8. MQL5: Changed design of MQL5 programs properties dialogue box.
  9. MQL5: Fixed the functioning of the switch operator with signed and unsigned types.
  10. MQL5: Standard Library. Fixed closing of the panel dialogue box in CAppDialog class.
  11. MetaEditor: Fixed MQL5 Storage errors.
  12. MetaEditor: Moved basic MQL5 Storage operation commands to the first level context menus.
  13. MetaEditor: Enhanced logging when working with MQL5 Storage.
  14. Fixed errors reported in crash logs.
  15. Updated documentation.
 

MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal build 607

  1. Terminal: Changed the algorithm of storing MQL5.com accounts passwords - previously saved passwords will be reset, their re-entering will be required.
  2. Terminal: Fixed the average price display on the buy/sell buttons of the Depth of Market.
  3. Terminal: Fixed drawing the lines of orders trading levels on a chart.
  4. MQL5: Changed behavior of the graphical objects created from MQL5 programs. When creating such objects, their parameters are not saved as default ones.
  5. MQL5: Added DLL usage warning in MQL5 programs properties dialogue box.
  6. MQL5: Fixed ChartRedraw function processing for "Chart" graphical objects.
  7. MQL5: Fixed the value returned by OBJPROP_ANGLE property of "Trend by Angle" type graphical objects.
  8. MQL5: Fixed memory leak when testing in 32-bit version.
  9. MQL5: Changed design of MQL5 programs properties dialogue box.
  10. MQL5: Fixed the functioning of the switch operator with signed and unsigned types.
  11. MQL5: Standard Library. Fixed closing of the panel dialogue box in CAppDialog class.
  12. MetaEditor: Fixed MQL5 Storage errors.
  13. MetaEditor: Moved basic MQL5 Storage operation commands to the first level context menus.
  14. MetaEditor: Enhanced logging when working with MQL5 Storage.
  15. Fixed errors reported in crash logs.
  16. Updated documentation.

The update is available through the LiveUpdate system from March 9, 2012.

The MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal can be downloaded at https://download.mql5.com/cdn/web/metaquotes.software.corp/mt5/mt5setup.exe

 

Preliminary Announcement of the MetaTrader 5 Updates

Over the next few days, we will release the MetaTrader 5 update. After the release of the update, we will publish additional news containing the full list of changes and the build number. The following changes are planned:

  1. Terminal: Added new display mode of volumes "Amount" for forex instruments in the Depth of Market. The new mode allows you to see requests in lots and in the quoted currency.


  2. Terminal: In the dialogs of properties of Bitmap and Bitmap Label, added tooltips to show long paths of image files.

  3. MQL5: Added new methods FrameAdd, FrameFirst, FrameNext and FrameInputs, allowing testing agents to pass their own custom data frames to the terminal and allowing the terminal to read them.
    With the new methods you can implement distributed computing to produce results in any convenient form, and not only in the form of one or more numeric values. By connecting to the MQL5 Cloud Network, you can solve any distributed tasks in MQL5, not necessarily, however, related to the financial markets.

  4. MQL5: Added new entry points OnTesterInit, OnTesterDeinit and OnTesterPass. During the optimization of an Expert Advisor with these entry points, a chart to attach the EA to is created in the terminal. When a new data frame is received from testing agents, OnTesterPass is called, in which the received data can be read and analyzed.
    A detailed description is available in the documentation.

  5. MQL5: Added new method ResourceCreate, which allows to create a resource of an image in the memory based on the array of the description of pixels. The created resource can be assigned to graphical objects Bitmap and Bitmap Label. A detailed description is available in the documentation.

  6. MQL5: Added new properties TERMINAL_MEMORY_PHYSICAL, TERMINAL_MEMORY_TOTAL, TERMINAL_MEMORY_AVAILABLE, TERMINAL_MEMORY_USED, TERMINAL_X64, TERMINAL_OPENCL_SUPPORT, TERMINAL_DISK_SPACE, TERMINAL_CPU for TerminalInfoInteger.
    New features allow MQL5 programs to analyze the environment in which they run, and based on this make decisions about the use of various resources. These properties will be useful in complex Expert Advisors that require large amounts of resources. Now, during the optimization of such an Expert Advisor in the MQL5 Cloud Network, you can implement checks of available memory of an agent in the EA's OnInit, and in case of a potential shortage of memory not to start the testing process.
    A detailed description is available in the documentation.

  7. MQL5: Fixed optimizer error, which could result in incorrect calculations with floating point.
  8. MQL5: Fixed the terminal crash error which occurred when using exceptions inside its own DLL in Windows Server 2008 R2 and Windows Server 2008.
  9. MQL5: Standard Library. Fixed an error of self-deletion of an indicator in the CAppDialog::CreateIndicator method.
  10. MQL5: Standard Library. The BackGround method has been renamed to Background in control objects.

  11. MetaTester: Changed the operation of the testing method "on open prices". As before, OnTick of an Expert Advisor runs only at the opening of the bar, but instead of M1 OHLC ticks, high, low and close states the tested bar are used. Due to this, stops and pending orders may trigger at a price different from the stated one. This has led to a multiple acceleration of tests.

  12. MetaTester: Increased the total speed of optimization.
  13. MetaTester: The algorithm of checking restrictions on the aggregate positions volume now exactly matches that used on the server.
  14. MetaEditor: In the log of changes of the MQL5 Storage you now can revert changes to a certain revision.



  15. MetaEditor: Fixed an error in case-insensitive search in the Code Base and articles for the Russian language.
  16. MetaEditor: In the Navigator, added the display of .h and .cpp files.
  17. Fixed errors reported on the forum and in crash logs.
  18. Updated documentation.
The update will be available through the LiveUpdate system.
