MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal build 821: Updated Signals Window and Trading Signal Registration Command

  1. Terminal: Added ability to set Stop Loss and Take Profit levels in market order placing dialog for symbols having Market and Exchange execution types. If the values of the levels are specified in points, the final value of placed Stop Loss and Take Profit prices is calculated based on the order's market price at the moment the request was placed in the client terminal.




  2. Terminal: Added display of trading levels' deviation from the market's, position's or order's price in points and client deposit currency when dragging trade levels of orders and stops.




  3. Terminal: Added display of trading levels' deviation from the market's, position's or order's price in points and client deposit currency into trade levels' tooltips.




  4. Terminal: Added "Enable dragging of trade levels with 'Alt' key" option - when enabled, dragging of trade levels is performed only in case Alt key is pressed.




  5. Terminal: Added currency display in the client account's status bar.




  6. Terminal: Modified drawing Fibonacci Arc object - the arcs are drawn "to the past" only till the graphical object's midpoint level to facilitate visualization.
  7. Terminal: Added MQL5 application publication date column at Code Base tab.
  8. Terminal: Fixed display of the empty Depth of Market in Extended mode.
  9. Terminal: Fixed errors in trade commands of the Depth of Market's context menu.
  10. Terminal: Now, graphical objects created from MQL5 applications cannot be restored after deletion using Undo command (Ctrl+Z).
  11. Terminal: Fixed highlighting the deals performed by SL\TP at the trading history tab.
  12. Terminal: Fixed assignment of "hot keys" for MQL5 applications in the context menu of Navigator window.
  13. Terminal: Fixed behavior of signals at Alerts tab - conditions related to prices are checked at the moment the price changes instead of periodical checks performed without considering prices.
  14. Terminal: Fixed restoring SL\TP values in points in the trade requests placing dialog after the failure of a trade request.
  15. Terminal: Fixed errors of results normalization in the terminal's and tester's trading reports.
  16. Terminal: Fixed display of custom indicators with DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM2 style.
  17. Terminal: Fixed display of quick trade panel when changing the chart's color scheme.
  18. Terminal: Fixed default generation of trailing stop level sets.
  19. Terminal: Fixed occasional incorrect activation of alerts.
  20. Signals: Revised display of signal list:

    • Added signal price column and paid/free signals filter.
    • Added signal type column - Demo, Contest or Real.
    • Removed brokerage company and trading server names.



  21. Signals: Added command for registering a trading signal bound to the allocated account on MQL5 web site to the trading account's context menu of the Navigator window.




  22. Signals: Revised the dialog for unsubscribing from a signal in order to reduce the risk of the accidental unsubscribing from paid signals. Now, users should additionally agree to unsubscribing terms before performing the action.
  23. MQL5: Now, CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE event is generated when the chart's vertical scale is changed.
  24. MQL5: Fixed check of price and stop level validity when placing and modifying pending orders - now, TRADE_RETCODE_INVALID_PRICE response code is returned in case of the order's invalid price instead of TRADE_RETCODE_INVALID_STOPS.
  25. MQL5: Fixed launch of Expert Advisors when the terminal is launched from the command line and Symbol parameter is absent in the parameters list - in this case, an Expert Advisor is launched at the first chart of the current profile.
  26. MQL5: Fixed compilation of an application having a large number of resource files (more than 256).
  27. MQL5: Standard Library. Added diagram generation mode - "with accumulation" - CChartCanvas::Accumulative() property.
  28. MQL5: Standard Library. Added control of the allowed order and order expiration types before placing trading orders in CTrade class.
  29. Market: Added the button for testing paid Expert Advisors and indicators directly from Market tab. Test button appears after downloading Expert Advisors' demo versions and indicators. When pressing the button, Strategy Tester tab with the appropriate Expert Advisor or indicator appears.




  30. MetaTester: Fixed an error in caching trading history that could sometimes lead to receiving incorrect deal properties.
  31. MetaTester: In the visual testing mode, fixed indicator chart display in a separate subwindow in case this indicator has been generated based on another one.
  32. MetaTester: Added permission for placing SL and TP from MQL5 applications in Exchange and Market Execution modes during testing and optimization.
  33. MetaTester: Fixed an error during re-optimization in All symbols optimization mode.
  34. MetaTester: Fixed handling expiration of pending orders with Specified day mode.
  35. MetaTester: All properties (ChartGetDouble, ChartGetInteger functions) of the main chart are now displayed during the visual testing, except Window Handle value.
  36. MetaTester: Presence of OnTester access point is checked when launching optimization according to Custom max criterion. In case the point is absent, optimization is not launched and the appropriate entry appears in the journal.
  37. MetaEditor: Added ability to change window size in the debugger.




  38. MetaEditor: Added edit commands:

    • "Increase Line Indent (Tab)"\"Decrease Line Indent (Shift +Tab)" - add/remove indentation at the beginning of the highlighted lines.

    • "Make Uppercase (Ctrl+Shift+U)\Make Lowercase (Ctrl+U)" - convert all the characters of the highlighted text to uppercase/lowercase.


  39. MetaEditor: Added prohibition against adding files larger than 64 megabytes to MQL5.Storage.
  40. Fixed errors reported in crash logs.
  41. Updated documentation.

MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal build 842: Scalper Depth of Market for All Symbols

  1. Terminal: Added display of the scalper Depth of Market for the symbols having no external one:




    The new Depth of Market allows placing, modifying and deleting orders quickly and with maximum clarity providing best opportunities for profitable trading.


  2. Terminal: Added ability to place stop orders via the Depth of Market:


    When pressing buy or sell button on a price level, the terminal automatically defines the type of the placed order - stop or limit - and passes it to the trade server.


  3. Terminal: Added command for displaying the history of deals on the chart:



  4. Terminal: Added execution time of successful trading requests in the terminal journal:
    2013.07.24 11:22:14    Trades    '1085833': deal #125358548 buy 2.00 EURUSD at 1.32148 done (based on order #131370869)
    2013.07.24 11:22:14    Trades    '1085833': order #131370869 buy 2.00 / 2.00 EURUSD at 1.32148 done in 37 ms
    2013.07.24 11:22:14    Trades    '1085833': accepted instant buy 2.00 EURUSD at 1.32148
    2013.07.24 11:22:14    Trades    '1085833': instant buy 2.00 EURUSD at 1.32148

  5. Terminal: The time of opening and closing of orders, execution of deals and placing positions is now displayed up to seconds in the list of opened orders and positions, trading history and trade reports.
  6. Terminal: Added display and ability to manage Limit price for Stop-Limit orders to the chart's trading levels.
  7. Terminal: Fixed drawing the indicators having DRAW_SECTION, DRAW_ZIGZAG, DRAW_COLOR_SECTION and DRAW_COLOR_ZIGZAG display styles when using a shift in the indicator.
  8. Terminal: Fixed saving the chart after debugging or profiling.
  9. Terminal: Fixed display of SL-TP levels in the Depth of Market.
  10. Terminal: Fixed display of market orders in the Depth of Market.
  11. Terminal: Fixed symbol display in the trading dialog in case description is too long.
  12. Terminal: Optimized terminal operation in case of a large number of selected symbols.
  13. Terminal: Fixed and enhanced translation of the graphic interface into Italian, Portuguese and French.
  14. Terminal: Fixed terminal help update in Portuguese.
  15. Terminal: Added translation of the client terminal's help in French.
  16. Signals: Added display of Equity chart and signal reviews to the information about a signal. Added warning of the last trading transaction date.




  17. Signals: Added display of new signals that have appeared over the past 3 days to the signals tab.
  18. MQL5: Added ResourceReadImage function - this function passes the graphic resource data created by ResourceCreate() function or saved in EX5 file during compilation to the array.
    bool  ResourceReadImage(
   const string      resource_name,       // name of the graphic resource for reading
   uint&             data[],              // array for receiving data from the resource
   uint&             width,               // width of the copied area from the resource
   uint&             height,              // height of the copied area from the resource
   );
  19. MQL5: Added ResourceFree function allowing MQL5 application developers to manage memory consumption when actively working with resources.
  20. MQL5: Added additional operation mode for working with OpenCL for CLContextCreate function - CL_USE_CPU_ONLY - only OpenCL emulation on CPU is allowed.
  21. MQL5: Fixed MQL5 programs execution errors when working in 64-bit Windows 8.
  22. MQL5: Limited the number of warnings delivered during compilation down to 100 ones.
  23. MQL5: Added CLGetInfoInteger() function for obtaining properties of OpenCL devices.
  24. MQL5: Standard Library. Improved controls library - added ability to work with several applications in one subwindow.
  25. MetaTester: Fixed setting position ID when executing rollovers with re-opening.
  26. MetaEditor: Fixed undoing changes when working with MQL5.Storage.
  27. MetaEditor: Fixed operation of "Make Uppercase" and "Make Lowercase" commands in case there are non-Latin characters in the line.
  28. MetaEditor: Fixed MetaAssist operation.
  29. MetaEditor: Added translation of online help into Chinese.
  30. Fixed errors reported in crash logs.
  31. Updated documentation.

MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal build 858: Push Notifications of Transactions and Alerts on the Chart

  1. Terminal: Added ability to send push notifications of transactions occurring on the client account: placing, changing and removing orders and deals, activation of pending orders and SL-TP, margin call and stop-out events.




  2. Terminal: Added display and managing alerts from the chart. Alerts created from charts are automatically set to expire. The expiration time depends on the chart timeframe:
    • For minute timeframes the expiration is set in hours. The number of hours corresponds to the number of minutes in the timeframe. For example, the expiration will be set to 1 hour on M1 timeframe, to 5 hours on M5 timeframe, to 30 hours on M30 timeframe, etc.
    • For hourly timeframes the expiration is set in days. The number of days corresponds to the number of hours in the timeframe. For example, the expiration will be set to 1 day on H1 timeframe, to 2 days on H2 timeframe, to 6 days on H6 timeframe, etc.
    • On a daily timeframe the expiration will be set to 24 days.
    • On a weekly timeframe the expiration will be set to 2 weeks.
    • On a monthly timeframe the expiration will be set to 2 months.




    When management of trading levels from the chart is allowed, alert's price value can be changed by its dragging to a new price level. Alerts can be disabled or removed using a context menu of the appropriate level on the chart.

  3. Terminal: Added a tooltip having stop and limit prices for stop-limit orders in the list of open orders and positions.
  4. Terminal: Added ability to sort a symbol list in Symbols dialog.
  5. Terminal: Added the possibility to scale the price chart using the mouse wheel while holding down Ctrl button.
  6. Terminal: Improved display precision of Gann and Fibonacci graphical objects and their levels.
  7. Terminal: Improved the vertical scaling algorithm for tools having a set price increment.
  8. Terminal: Fixed errors in displaying the interface in Wine (for Linux, Mac).
  9. Terminal: Fixed errors in generating trailing stop placing menu.
  10. Terminal: Fixed an error in closing a chart having a custom indicator that could sometimes lead to lagging when closing a chart.
  11. Terminal: Fixed display of text news in the news dialog.
  12. Terminal: Fixed an error that sometimes hindered from publishing screenshots on MQL5.com website.
  13. Terminal: Fixed assignment of "hot keys" for the built-in indicators.
  14. Terminal: Updated translation of the interface into Bulgarian and Italian.
  15. Signals: Fixed subscription to signals in Wine (for Linux, Mac).
  16. MQL5: Now, CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE event is generated when the chart's scale is changed.
  17. Added MQL5_MEMORY_LIMIT (available via MQL5InfoInteger function) - it returns the maximum amount of dynamic memory for an MQL5 program in megabytes. This limitation applies only to the dynamic objects of MQL5 applications (arrays, objects, strings).
  18. MQL5: Multidimensional arrays of primitive types can now be initialized by a one-dimensional sequence: 
    int a[2][2]={0,1,2,3};
    Previously, the following entry has been necessary 
    int a[2][2]={{0,1},{2,3}};
  19. MQL5: Fixed an error when the call of Bars() function sometimes did not lead to reconfiguration of the price history caches when it was necessary.
  20. MQL5: Fixed passing the link to the array of pointers.
  21. MQL5: Fixed FileSeek function operation when using SEEK_CUR flag and reading from file till this function is called.
  22. MQL5: Standard Library. Added CFlameCanvas class ("Include\Canvas\FlameCanvas.mqh") and an example of its application called Flame Chart ("Indicators\Examples\Canvas\FlameChart.mq5") - this example demonstrates the possibilities of generating custom images on the chart by means of MQL5.



  23. MetaTester: Fixed initial deposit's value reset in the testing window when changing its size.
  24. MetaTester: Fixed testing stop when using custom indicators with an infinite loop in OnInit entry point.
  25. MetaTester: Fixed filtering deals in the history tab of the visual tester. The error has occurred in case there have been deals at more than two symbols.
  26. MetaTester: Fixed recalculation of custom indicators simultaneously working on a single symbol with different time frames.
  27. MetaEditor: The works on using the single compiler and MQL5 IDE for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 are underway:

    MQL5 on MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5
    Instead of working on MQL4 -> MQL5 compatibility, we have decided to go the opposite way. We have transferred the maximum possible amount of MQL5 language functions and features fully preserving MQL4 functionality. In other words, all powerful MQL5 functions, including ООP and the native code compiler, will become available in MQL4. To achieve this, we have developed a unified compiler that automatically supports both MQL4 and MQL5 languages. MetaEditor will also become a unified application both for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 platforms. Thus, it will be possible to compile both MQL4 and MQL5 from any version.

    MQL5 Storage with MetaTrader 4
    It will be easier for developers to manage source code versions, participate in team operations and synchronize files.

    Improving the security of application codes in MetaTrader 4
    New EX4/EX5 files are provided with a serious and completely revised protection, as compared to the old EX4.

    Market of MetaTrader 4 applications
    Transition to the new compiler that supports resources and conventional protection suited for each user's PC will allow users to develop and sell full-fledged applications. There is no need to worry about the protection of EX4/EX5 files sold via the Market - they do not contain bytecode but only a pure native code signed by our private key. This solution puts in order all the diversity of existing programs and protects the sellers.

  28. MetaEditor: Fixed highlighting MetaAssist entry points.
  29. MetaEditor: Fixed search without considering letter case in the line consisting of non-Latin characters.
  30. MetaEditor: Fixed input using the standard on-screen keyboard.
  31. MetaEditor: Fixed updating the contents of Articles and Codebase tabs.
  32. Fixed errors reported in crash logs.
  33. Updated documentation.

MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal build 868: Unconditional Synchronization of Signal Positions and Fixing Errors

  1. Signals: Added the option for unconditional synchronization of positions between a signal source and a subscriber's account. If enabled, synchronization of positions (including closing open positions not related to the signal) during the initial synchronization of the subscriber's and signal source's state is performed without additional confirmation.




    This option is necessary when using signals on VPS (Virtual Private Server). It can also be used to increase the synchronization reliability when working with the already selected signal.

  2. Terminal: Added automatic setting of the alert expiration time when placing it via the depth of market.
  3. Terminal: Fixed display of the depth of market in the extended mode when showing trading symbols with a large spread.
  4. Terminal: Fixed display of search results in the terminal working under Wine (Linux and Mac).
  5. MQL5: Removed unconditional display of the symbol name in Chart graphical object.
  6. MQL5: Fixed ConvertTimePriceToXY function behavior - now, ERR_CHART_WRONG_PARAMETER error code is returned in case correct calculation is impossible.
  7. MQL5: Standard Library. Fixed CIndicators::TimeframesFlags method.
  8. MQL5: Standard Library. Controls. Now, drop-down lists are always displayed on top of other controls.
  9. MetaTester: Fixed testing stop when using custom indicators with an infinite loop in OnInit entry point.
  10. MetaEditor: Fixed errors causing a memory leak during the mass replacements of a substring in a document.
  11. MetaEditor: Fixed an error in the custom indicator generation wizard that added OnTradeTransaction entry point.
  12. Fixed errors reported in crash logs.
  13. Updated documentation.

MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal build 871

  1. MQL5: Fixed an issue that prevented testing of experts containing custom indicators in the form of a resource . Error affected including experts from MQL5 Market.
  2. MQL5: Added support for conditional compilation # if [n] def, # else and # endif.
  3. MQL5: Added macros _DEBUG and _RELEASE, when compiled *. Mq5 macro __ MQL5__, when compiled *. Mq4 __ MQL4__.
  4. Market: Optimized with MQL5 Market when using multiple instances of the client terminal.
  5. MetaTester: Fixed display of tabs and test results when testing the indicator.
  6. MetaTester: Fixed display of signatures by using the cursor in the "crosshairs" to measure the distance between the bars in the visual test.
  7. MetaTester: Fixed crash tester at the completion of testing.
  8. Fixes for crash logs.
  9. Updated documentation.

Preliminary Announcement of the MetaTrader 5 Updates build 876: Terminal Journal with Milliseconds and MQL4BUILD/MQL5BUILD Macros


Over the next week, we will release the MetaTrader 5 update. After the release of the update, we will publish an additional news containing the full list of changes and the build number. The following changes are planned:

  1. Terminal: The time is displayed up to milliseconds in the client terminal's, MetaEditor's and MetaTester's Journal.




  2. Terminal: Improved scanning and searching for servers in demo account opening dialog - scanning speed has been increased and additional search for access points for the servers having no connection has been added.




  3. Terminal: Fixed and optimized client terminal, MetaEditor and MQL5 help.
  4. Terminal: origin.txt file is automatically generated in the terminal data folder. This file contains the path to the installation directory that data folder corresponds to.
  5. Terminal: Fixed display of the context help in a number of dialogs, windows and control elements.
  6. Terminal: Fixed occasional terminal freezing during prolonged continuous operation (longer than 2-3 days).
  7. Terminal: Fixed occasional loss of the list of saved client accounts.
  8. Terminal: Fixed an error causing "pack bar error" messages in the Journal.
  9. Market: Fixed and optimized MQL5 Market data storage and update.
  10. MQL5: Fixed an error in overloading the function templates.
  11. MQL5: Added __MQL4BUILD__ and __MQL5BUILD__ macros - MQL5 compiler versions in MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 client terminals respectively. These macros can be used for displaying information about the compiler version used for compiling EX4\EX5 file in Experts log of the client terminal:
    //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//---
   Print(__FILE__," compiled with ",__MQL5BUILD__," build");
//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
  12. Signals: Fixed comparison of Forex trading symbols of the form EURUSD <=> EURUSD.ABC in case there are several symbols having similar main part (EURUSD), and trading is disabled for one of them.

  13. Signals: Fixed signals copying when performing balance and credit operations on the subscriber's account. The total amount of client's funds is changed after a balance/credit operation is performed. If the percentage value of signals copying has decreased by more than 1% afterwards (the volume of copied trades is calculated considering the ratio of the subscriber's and provider's balance), the subscriber's account is forcedly synchronized with the provider's one. This is done to correct the subscriber's current positions according to the new copying percentage value.

    If the subscriber's funds have increased due to the balance or credit operation, no forced synchronization is performed.

  14. MetaEditor: Fixed working with the clipboard when inserting non-Unicode text.
  15. MetaEditor: Fixed scrolling the navigator tree when moving folders using drag'n'drop.
  16. Fixed errors reported in crash logs.
  17. Updated documentation.

MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal build 880: Terminal Journal with Milliseconds and MQL4BUILD/MQL5BUILD Macros

  1. Terminal: The time is displayed up to milliseconds in the client terminal's, MetaEditor's and MetaTester's Journal.




  2. Terminal: Improved scanning and searching for servers in demo account opening dialog - scanning speed has been increased and additional search for access points for the servers having no connection has been added.




  3. Terminal: Fixed and optimized client terminal, MetaEditor and MQL5 help.
  4. Terminal: origin.txt file is automatically generated in the terminal data folder. This file contains the path to the installation directory that data folder corresponds to.
  5. Terminal: Fixed display of the context help in a number of dialogs, windows and control elements.
  6. Terminal: Fixed occasional terminal freezing during prolonged continuous operation (longer than 2-3 days).
  7. Terminal: Fixed occasional loss of the list of saved client accounts.
  8. Terminal: Fixed an error causing "pack bar error" messages in the Journal.
  9. Terminal: Added MetaTrader 5 terminal and MQL5 language helps in Turkish.
  10. Market: Fixed and optimized MQL5 Market data storage and update.
  11. MQL5: Fixed an error in overloading the function templates.
  12. MQL5: Added __MQL4BUILD__ and __MQL5BUILD__ macros - MQL5 compiler versions in MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 client terminals respectively. These macros can be used for displaying information about the compiler version used for compiling EX4\EX5 file in Experts log of the client terminal:
    //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//---
   Print(__FILE__," compiled with ",__MQL5BUILD__," build");
//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }

  13. Signals: Fixed comparison of Forex trading symbols of EURUSD <=> EURUSD.ABC form in case there are several symbols having similar main part (EURUSD), and trading is disabled for one of them.

  14. Signals: Fixed signals copying when performing balance and credit operations on the subscriber's account. The total amount of client's funds is changed after a balance/credit operation is performed. If the percentage value of signals copying has decreased by more than 1% afterwards (the volume of copied trades is calculated considering the ratio of the subscriber's and provider's balance), the subscriber's account is forcedly synchronized with the provider's one. This is done to correct the subscriber's current positions according to the new copying percentage value.

    If the subscriber's funds have increased due to the balance or credit operation, no forced synchronization is performed.

  15. Signals: Fixed copying positions in case Fill or Kill (FOK) market order execution mode is forbidden.
  16. MetaEditor: Fixed working with the clipboard when inserting non-Unicode text.
  17. MetaEditor: Fixed scrolling the navigator tree when moving folders using drag'n'drop.
  18. Fixed errors reported in crash logs.
  19. Updated documentation.

MetaTrader 5 Platform Update Build 900: Magazines in MetaTrader Market and New MetaViewer

MetaTrader 5 platform update is to be released on Friday, February 28, 2014. It will contain the following changes::

  1. Market: Added new product category in MetaTrader AppStore - Magazines. Now, users can buy not only trading applications but also trading and financial magazines quickly and easily.




    Just like MetaTrader 5 applications, magazines can be purchased at MQL5.community Market as well as directly via MetaTrader 5 terminal. All magazines are accompanied by detailed descriptions and screenshot galleries:




    The latest magazine issues are always displayed in the showcase, while the previous ones can be found on the Archive tab.
    To buy a magazine, you should have an MQL5.com account and the necessary amount of funds on it. The account data should be specified at the Community tab of the terminal settings:




    Click Buy on the magazine's page to purchase it. Purchase confirmation dialog appears:




    To continue, agree to the rules of using the Market service and enter your MQL5.community password. After that, the specified amount of funds will be withdrawn from your account and the magazine will be downloaded. Buy button will be replaced by Open one.

    Magazine files are downloaded to My Documents\MQL5 Market\Magazines\[Magazine name]\[Issue name]. The download may be performed in two formats:
    • MQB - this protected format is used for paid magazines. When purchasing and downloading a magazine file, it is encoded so that it can be opened only on the PC it has been downloaded to. Generation of an encoded copy is called activation. Each magazine can be activated at least 5 times on different hardware. Magazine sellers can increase the number of activations at their sole discretion.
    • PDF - this format is used for free magazines. After downloading, such file can be moved and viewed on other devices.

    The special component called MetaViewer has been added to MetaTrader 5 terminal allowing users to view MQB files. This application is launched when you click Open at the downloaded magazine page. If User Account Control system is enabled on the user's PC, the user will be prompted to allow the terminal to associate MQB files with MetaViewer during the first launch. After the association, MQB files are automatically opened in MetaViewer when launched from Windows file explorer.



    If you click ОК, the files are associated and the selected magazine issue is opened in MetaViewer immediately. If you click Cancel, only the magazine issue is opened.



    MetaViewer is a convenient application for viewing books and magazines in MQB and PDF formats. Keyboard arrows are used to turn over the pages: left and right arrows - for page-by-page navigation, while up and down arrows - for scrolling. MetaViewer menu and control panel contain additional commands for setting the journal's view and navigation:
    • File - commands for opening the files and exiting the program.
    • View - display settings: interface language, page look, enabling control panel and status bar, as well as page rotation.
    • Navigation - navigation commands: switching between the pages, moving to the first, last or selected page.
    • Zoom - page scale management commands: zooming in and out, fitting height, width and actual page size.
    • Help - information about the program and useful links.

  2. Terminal: added MQL tab to EX5 file properties. The tab contains the program's icon as well as its name and description specified in the application's source code via the appropriate #property parameters.



    The tab appears only after MetaViewer is registered in the system. If a current user has sufficient rights and User Account Control system is disabled, MetaViewer is registered automatically during the terminal's first launch after the update. Otherwise, the user will see the dialog window requesting a one-time elevation of rights for MetaViewer during the first attempt to open a magazine.




  3. Terminal: Added MQL5.community fast registration dialog in case a user has no account. Now, an MQL5.community account can be created without the need to leave the terminal.



    Specify login and email address in the registration window. After clicking Register, an email for MQL5.community account activation is sent to the specified address.

    MQL5.community account allows traders to use additional powerful services:
    • MetaTrader 5 AppStore - users can buy MetaTrader 5 apps or download them for free directly from the terminal. MetaTrader 5 AppStore offers hundreds of various applications and their number is constantly increasing.
    • Signals - users can subscribe to trading signals provided by professional traders and make profit. Trading operations are automatically copied from provider's account to subscriber's one. The service also allows selling your own trading signals. A trading account can be connected to the monitoring system in a few clicks.
    • Jobs - a freelance service allowing customers to securely order the development of MetaTrader 4 and 5 applications. The orders are executed by experienced programmers. The service also allows you to make profit by developing programs ordered by customers.


  4. Terminal: Added information about margin charging rates for various order types, as well as the list of spreads that may include orders and positions for the symbol, to the trading symbol data dialog.

    Margin Rates:

    A multiplier for calculating margin requirements relative to the margin's main amount is specified for each order type. The main amount of margin is calculated depending on the specified calculation method (Forex, CFD, Futures, etc.).

    • Long positions rate
    • Short positions rate
    • Limit orders rate
    • Stop orders rate
    • Stop-Limit orders rate

    Calculation of margin requirements is described in details in the client terminal user guide.

    Spreads:

    The margin can be charged on preferential basis in case trading positions are in spread relative to each other. The spread is defined as the presence of the oppositely directed positions at related symbols. Reduced margin requirements provide traders with more trading opportunities.

    The spread has two legs - A and B. The legs are the oppositely directed positions in a spread - buy or sell. The leg type is not connected with some definite position direction (buy or sell). It is important that trader's positions at all leg's symbols are either long or short.

    Several symbols with their own volume rates can be set for each spread leg. These rates are shown in parentheses, for example, LKOH-3.13 (1).

    Take a look at the following example:

    • leg А consists of GAZR-9.12 and GAZR-3.13 symbols having the ratios of 1 and 2 respectively;
    • leg В consists of GAZR-6.13 symbol having the ratio of 1.

    To keep positions in the spread, a trader should open positions of 1 and 2 lots for GAZR-9.12 and GAZR-3.13 respectively in one direction and a position of 1 lot for GAZR-6.13 in another.

    Margin column displays margin charging type at this spread:

    • Specific values ​​mean charging a fixed margin for a spread in a specified volume. The first value specifies the volume of the initial margin, while the second one specifies the volume of the maintenance one.

    • Maximal - initial and maintenance margin values are calculated for each spread leg. The calculation is performed by summing up the margin requirements for all leg symbols. The margin requirements of the leg having a greater value will be used for the spread.

    • CME Inter Spread - the rates (in percentage value) for margin are specified: the first one is for the initial margin, while the second is for the maintenance one. The total margin value will be defined by summing up the margin requirements for all symbols of the spread and multiplying the total value by the specified rate.

    • CME Intra Spread - two values for margin increase are specified: the first value is for the initial margin, while the second is for the maintenance one. During the calculation, the difference between the total margin of A leg symbols and the total margin of B leg symbols is calculated (the difference in absolute magnitude is used, so that it does not matter what leg is a deductible one). According to the type of the calculated margin, the first (for the initial margin) or the second (for the maintenance one) value is added to the obtained difference.

    The specified margin is charged per spread unit - for the specified combination of positions. If any part of the position does not fit the spread, it will be charged by an additional margin according to the symbol settings. If the client's current positions have the volume the specified combination fits in several times, the charged margin is increased appropriately. For example, suppose that A and B symbols with the ratios of 1 and 2 are in spread. If a client has positions for these symbols with the volumes of 3 and 4 respectively, the total margin size is equal to the doubled value from the spread settings (two spreads: 1 lot of A and 2 lots of B, 1 lot of A and 2 lots of B) plus the margin for the single remaining A symbol lot.

    Spreads are described in details in the client terminal user guide.

  5. Terminal: Fixed the depth of market freezing when the best bid price is higher than the best ask one.
  6. Terminal: Fixed setting the fill policy type for market trade requests depending on the trade symbol's execution type and allowed filling modes.
  7. Terminal: Fixed display of incorrect SL and TP values in the position open dialog in case there is a position with placed SL and TP levels and the levels are placed "In Points". Incorrect SL and TP level values in points have previously been inserted to these fields. Beginning with the new build, the values in the above mentioned case are displayed in prices regardless of the level placing mode.
  8. Terminal: Fixed occasional incomplete display of the trading history for the current day.
  9. Terminal: Reduced memory consumption during MQL5 CodeBase and MQL5 Market operation.
  10. Terminal: Fixed working with context menus when using touch screen devices powered by Microsoft Windows 8 or higher.
  11. Market: Added product activation confirmation dialog displaying the number of remaining activations.




    Each application purchased in MetaTrader AppStore is additionally protected, so that it can be launched only on the PC it has been downloaded to during the purchase. Generation of an encoded copy is called activation. Each product can be activated at least 5 times on different hardware. Sellers can increase the number of activations at their sole discretion.

    The new dialog protects users from wasting activations by informing that their number is limited.

  12. MQL5: Fixed crash when initializing primitive type arrays by a sequence.
  13. MQL5: Fixed errors when working with #ifdef/#else/#endif conditional compilation macros.
  14. MQL5: MQL5 language compiler moved to MetaEditor. The compiler will be available for download as a separate .exe file.
  15. Signals: Added information about a signal, to which an account is subscribed, to the Navigator window:




    If the account is subscribed to the signal, the appropriate icon with the signal's name is shown for it. When hovering the mouse cursor over the name, the subscription's expiration date is displayed. The context menu contains commands for viewing the signal and unsubscribing from it. The latter one is displayed only if the appropriate trading account is currently active in the terminal.

    The subscription icon makes working with signals more convenient.

  16. Signals: Added legend for equity, growth, balance and distribution graphs. Also, marks displaying funds depositing and withdrawal have been added to the equity graph. When hovering the mouse cursor over the balance operation triangle, a tooltip with the operation sum is displayed:




  17. MetaEditor: Fixed the loss of focus in the code editing window that occurred after the first compilation.
  18. MetaEditor: Fixed automatic scrolling of the compilation window to the first warning if there are no errors.
  19. MetaEditor: Fixed highlighting predefined _DEBUG and _RELEASE macros in the source code.
  20. MetaEditor: Fixed operation of snippets if the automatic entering of line indentations is disabled.
  21. Fixed errors reported in crash logs.
  22. Updated documentation.

MetaTrader 5 platform update is to be released on Friday, March 7, 2014. It will contain the following changes:

MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal build 910

  1. Terminal: Fixed errors and crashes when working in Wine (for Linux, Mac).
  2. Terminal: Fixed display of Gann Grid graphical object's central line when zooming.
  3. MQL5: Fixed an occasional error when downloading .ex5 files.
  4. MQL5: Fixed operation of StringToCharArray and StringToTime functions.
  5. Fixed errors reported in crash logs.
  6. Updated documentation.
MetaTrader 5 Platform Update Build 930: Books in MetaTrader Market


MetaTrader 5 platform update is to be released on Friday, April 11, 2014. It will contain the following changes:

  1. Market: Another new product category has been added to MetaTrader AppStore following trading and financial magazines - Books. Now, you can purchase the works of well-known traders and analysts along with trading robots and indicators. The range of books is increasing daily.



    Just like MetaTrader 5 applications, books can be purchased at MQL5.community Market as well as directly via MetaTrader 5 terminal. All books are accompanied by descriptions and screenshots:




    Before making a purchase, you can download a preview - the first few pages of a book. The exact number of available pages is defined by a seller.

    To buy a book, you should have an MQL5.com account and the necessary amount of funds on it. The account data should be specified at the Community tab of the terminal settings:



    Click Buy on the book's page to purchase it. Purchase confirmation dialog appears:



    To continue, agree to the rules of using the Market service and enter your MQL5.community password. After that, the specified amount of funds will be withdrawn from your account and the book will be downloaded. Buy button will be replaced by Open one.

    Book files are downloaded to My Documents\MQL5 Market\Books\. The download may be performed in two formats:

    • MQB - this protected format is used for paid books. When purchasing and downloading a book file, it is encoded so that it can be opened only on the PC it has been downloaded to. Generation of an encoded copy is called activation. Each book can be activated at least 5 times on different hardware. Book sellers can increase the number of activations at their sole discretion.
    • PDF - this format is used for free books and previews. After downloading, such file can be moved and viewed on other devices.

    The special component called MetaViewer has been added to MetaTrader 5 terminal allowing users to view book files. MetaViewer is a convenient application for viewing books and magazines in MQB and PDF formats. Keyboard arrows are used to turn over the pages: left and right arrows - for page-by-page navigation, while up and down arrows - for scrolling.



  2. Terminal: Fixed display of Fibonacci Fan graphical object's levels when zooming. A layout could be displaced in earlier builds.
  3. Terminal: Fixed an error that in some cases prevented graphical objects from being drawn on the chart.
  4. Terminal: Fixed errors and terminal crashes when working in Wine (for Linux and Mac OS), including crashes that occurred while opening the user guide.
  5. Terminal: Updated translation of the interface into Arabic.
  6. Market: Revised display of products in MetaTrader AppStore. Applications, magazines and books feature new design:



  7. Market: Fixed resumed download of large files (primarily, magazines and books) from the Market.
  8. MQL5: Changed StringSplit function operation. Previously, ";A;" string was split into NULL and "A" substrings using ';' separator. Now, it is split into "","A" and "" substrings.
  9. MQL5: Fixed checking and tracking parameter and operand constancy.
  10. Signals: Added additional checks for the allowed trading modes at a symbol when copying signals. If a signal arrives at a subscriber's account but only closing of positions is allowed at that symbol, this will no longer cause complete termination of signals copying and forced closing of all positions. Now, if a signal for position opening arrives at a subscriber's account, the platform perceives that as the command to synchronize subscriber's and provider's accounts. A signal for position closing is handled as usual.
  11. MetaTester: Added interface translations into French, Japanese and Arabic. Updated translations into German, Italian, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Turkish and Chinese.
  12. MetaEditor: Fixed highlighting and navigation through a hieroglyphic text.
  13. MetaEditor: Fixed selecting a default trading symbol during an MQL5 application profiling. The default symbol is specified in Debug tab of MetaEditor options.
  14. MetaEditor: Fixed display of the tab characters in search results. Previously, the tab characters were ignored and string content was displayed with no spaces.
  15. Fixed errors reported in crash logs.
  16. Updated documentation.

