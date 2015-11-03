MetaTrader 4 Platform Beta Build 865: Web Trading, Direct Payment for Hosting and One-Time Passwords

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MetaTrader 4 Platform Beta Build 865: Web Trading, Direct Payment for Hosting and One-Time Passwords

The beta version of the updated MetaTrader 4 platform is to be released on Friday, August 28, 2015. We will update our public MetaQuotes-Demo server located at demo.metaquotes.net:443. We invite all traders to join the testing of the new platform, evaluate all its features and help developers to fix the errors.

To update MetaTrader 4 platform to build 865, connect to demo.metaquotes.net:443 server.

The final build of the new MetaTrader 4 platform will be released after the public beta test.


MetaTrader 4 Client Terminal build 865

  1. Web Trading: The first web version of the trading platform has been released. All trading and analytical features of a desktop terminal can now be accessed from a web browser! The web platform is safe to use - any transmitted information is securely encrypted. Trading account passwords are encrypted and stored only in your browser's local storage.

    Web trading is available from a MQL5.community account. Go to the new "Trade" page.
    The web platform is currently under test. Only accounts opened at the MetaQuotes-Demo server can be used to connect to the platform.



    Add a trade account: specify the number and the server name, and then enter the password to connect to it.



    The interface of the web platform is similar to the desktop version and is therefore easy to understand. The following basic functions are currently available:

    • All types of trading operations: placing market and pending orders
    • Real-time quotes in the Market Watch
    • Customizable price charts
    • 9 chart timeframes
    • Basic analytical objects: horizontal, vertical and trend line, equidistant channel and Fibonacci lines

    The features of the web platform will be further expanded.



    Trading accounts can be managed from the new "Trading Accounts" section of the user profile.




  2. Hosting: Payments for Virtual Hosting can now be transferred straight from the payment systems.

    To pay for hosting services, users don't need to log in to the MQL5.community account and add money to it. The hosting platform rent can now be paid straight from the platform using one of the payment systems. If you do not have enough money on your account, click "Next" and go to the direct payment procedure.



    Select one of the available systems and make an online money transfer:



    To maintain a clear and unified history of rented virtual hosting platforms, the required amount will be transferred to your MQL5.community account first, from which a payment for the service will be made.
    You can easily access and review all your payments from your MQL5.community Profile.

  3. Terminal: New OTP authentication feature. Use of OTP (one-time password) provides an additional level of security for trading accounts. The user is required to enter a unique one-time password every time to connect to an account.

    One-time passwords are generated in the MetaTrader 4 mobile terminals for iPhone or Android.
    How to enable OTP
    To start using one-time passwords, a trading account must be linked to a password generator, which is actually the MetaTrader 4 Mobile Terminals for iPhone and Android.
    The use of the OTP option should be enabled on a trade server. OTP can be used on the MetaQuotes-Demo server.
    Go to the Settings of the mobile terminal and select OTP. For security reasons, when the section is opened for the first time, a user is requested to set a four-digit password. The password must be entered every time to access the password generator.



    In the window that opens, select "Bind to account".



    Next, specify the name of the server on which the trading account was opened, the account number and the master password to it. The "Bind" option should be kept enabled. It must be disabled, if the specified account needs to be unbound from the OTP generator to stop using one-time password.

    Once the "Bind" button at the top of the window is tapped, a trading account is bound to the generator, and an appropriate message appears.



    Likewise, an unlimited number of accounts can be bound to the generator.

    The one-time password is displayed at the top of the OTP section. Underneath, a blue bar visualizes the password lifetime. Once the password expires, it is no longer valid, and a new password is generated.

    Additional Commands:

    • Change Password - change the generator password.
    • Synchronize Time - synchronize the time of the mobile device with the reference server.

    The accuracy requirements are connected with the fact that the one-time password is linked to the current time interval, and this time should be the same on the client terminal and the server side.

    How to Use OTP in the Desktop Terminal

    After a trading account is bound to the OTP generator, a one-time password will be additionally requested during every connection to it from the desktop terminal:



  4. Terminal: We have created a series of video tutorials about Signals, Market and Virtual Hosting to help users quickly learn the features of the trading platform. The videos can be accessed straight from the trading platform:



    All the videos are available on the official MetaQuotes Software Corp. YouTube channel.

  5. Terminal: The list of trading symbol parameters has been significantly expanded. A new command for opening specification details has been added in the context menu of Market Watch.


    The following parameters have been added:

    • Minimal volume - minimal volume of a deal for the symbol.
    • Maximal volume - maximal volume of a deal for the symbol.
    • Volume step - step of volume changes.
    • Freeze level - freeze distance for orders and positions that are close to the market. If the price of an order or a position is at a distance equal to or less than the freeze level, modification, removal and closure of the order or position is prohibited.
    • Margin percentage defines the charged percent of the basic margin value, which is calculated in accordance with the instrument type.
    • Margin currency - the currency used for margin calculation.
    • Trade - type of symbol trading permission: Full access - close and open positions; Close only; No - trading is disabled.
    • Execution - the execution type of the instrument: Instant, Request or Market.
    • 3-days swap - day of the week when a triple swap is charged.
    • First trade - the financial instrument trading started on this date.
    • Last trade - the financial instrument trading ends on this date.

  6. Terminal: The process of selecting programs to run in the Strategy Tester has become much easier. The list is displayed now as a tree in accordance with the directories in which Expert Advisors and indicators are stored.



  7. Terminal: Fixed occasional deletion of the last added graphical object instead of the selected one.
  8. Terminal: Fixed filling of graphical channel object, such as Regression Channel, Equidistant Channel, etc.
  9. Terminal: Fixed verification of inputs of the Bollinger Bands indicator.
  10. Terminal: Fixed occasional terminal freezing during long-time news viewing.
  11. Terminal: User interface translations into German and Portuguese have been updated.
  12. Terminal: The terminal interface has been further adapted for high resolution screens (4K).
  13. Market: Added direct product purchasing using UnionPay.
  14. Market: Operation with the product database in the MQL5 Market has been revised and optimized.
  15. Market: Anonymous purchasing has been disabled for terminals on VPS. The purchase now requires specification of a MQL5.community account in the terminal setting: Tools - Options - Community.
  16. Tester: Fixed use of spread specified in testing parameters for Expert Advisor optimization. In the older versions, the current spread could be used instead of the specified one.
  17. MQL4: The ArrayCopy function has been fixed and optimized - the performance speed has increased by 20%, copying of the array to itself has been fixed.
  18. MQL4: Fixed an error that could lead to terminal crash after deletion of graphical objects from MQL4 programs.
  19. MQL4: Fixed behavior of StringToTime during transmission of only time without date as a string (e.g. "21:03"). Before the update, a date corresponding to UTC was used for the date. Now it uses the current date in the local timezone.
  20. MQL4: Increased recompilation speed of MQL4 programs during the first start of the terminal with a new compiler version.
  21. Hosting: Fixed migration of FTP export settings. These settings are specified on tab Tools - Options - FTP.
  22. MetaEditor: Fixed forced stop of debugging and profiling of MQL4 programs. In older versions, debugging and profiling could fail to stop in some cases.
  23. MetaEditor: Added UI translation into Thai.
  24. Fixed errors reported in crash logs.

The update will be available through the LiveUpdate system.

 
I start try. let see what happend
 
I've connected to the "demo.metaquotes.net:443" server but I am not receiving an update to build 865.
 
I connected to the demo.metaquotes.net:443" but still not receiving update software. how can i update manually
 
Please restart your terminal to apply live updates
[Deleted]  

otp is not work on mt4 for android.

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