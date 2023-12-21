web TERMINAL trading real account - page 3

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Ok i get it everything now, fortunately i just did a transfer of 10 dollars it's fine, thanks Eleni,

But how friends of me trade in real with the mobile applications meta trader 5 ? and i can't do with a laptop, strange ...

Which brokers you advise me please ?
 
Martin Vanhove:
Ok i get it everything now, fortunately i just did a transfer of 10 dollars it's fine, thanks Eleni,

But how friends of me trade in real with the mobile applications meta trader 5 ? and i can't do with a laptop, strange ...

Which brokers you advise me please ?

No advice on brokers, make your own search.

 
So this platform just help me to trade, see the trends etc... but not with real money, so pity
ok do you have a website that regroups the best for me ?
 
ok but how explain me that on the mobile app of meta traders you can trade for real money ? there are a lot of youtube video about this
 
Martin Vanhove:
ok but how explain me that on the mobile app of meta traders you can trade for real money ? there are a lot of youtube video about this

You can trade though mobile apps too, as long as you open a real trading account through a broker.

 
Martin Vanhove:
ok but how explain me that on the mobile app of meta traders you can trade for real money ? there are a lot of youtube video about this

You want to understand everything just for one hour 
:)

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

How to Start with Metatrader 5

Sergey Golubev, 2017.03.28 08:27

As many people are asking about "How to open account with MT5" and "How to add the broker to MT5" so I want to remind the following links:

MetaTrader 5 HelpOpen an Account

MetaTrader 5 Android OS HelpOpening a Demo Account 

MetaTrader 5 iPhone/iPad Help - Connecting to an Account and Opening a Demo Account 

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Simplified way to request a real account in MetaTrader 5 Android


 
thanks both of you, you help me so much i appreciate.

" Simplified way to request a real account in MetaTrader 5 Android "

So you can trade with real money by the mobile app meta trader and withdraw our profits, right ? but not by laptop
 
Martin Vanhove:
thanks both of you, you help me so much i appreciate.

" Simplified way to request a real account in MetaTrader 5 Android "

So you can trade with real money by the mobile app meta trader and withdraw our profits, right ? but not by laptop

I am on tablet now (Asus Vivo tablet) ... you can trade on laptop, PC or tablet ... and deposit, trade and withdraw.

You can start with the demo account first ... 

Example (this link is on the bottom of this page https://www.metatrader5.com )


MetaTrader 5 Trading Platform for Forex, Stocks, Futures,CFD
MetaTrader 5 Trading Platform for Forex, Stocks, Futures,CFD
  • www.metatrader5.com
MetaTrader 5 allows you to enjoy the freedom of movement to the full extent — you can stay active while trading from smartphones and tablets. The Web Platform provides even more possibilities and allows you to work from any web browser and any device. By choosing the most convenient way from a variety of options, you can trade 24 hours a day...
 

Some more links - 

----------------

Where Do I start from?

MetaTrader 4 Help - Client Terminal – User Guide  
MetaTrader 5 Help - Trading Platform — User Manual

Where Do I start from?
Where Do I start from?
  • 2017.07.25
  • www.mql5.com
Hi fam! Am a total newbie in the forex niche... Just signed up here on this platform... Please where do i start from? I need help...
 

more - 

--------------

Just for newbies (if you are new to this website for example) - it is strongly recommended to read the following articles/posts/threads - 

1. User Memo

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

How to Start with Metatrader 5

Sergey Golubev, 2016.12.30 17:26

Just some reminding about how to insert code to the post (for new users/newbies) - read here, and read whole the article: MQL5.community - User Memo

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2. How to make a search on the forum/mql5 portal

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3. Summaries

3.1. How to Start with MT5, a summary ! (incl the previous thread:How to start with MetaTrader and forex, the beginning) 
    MetaTrader 4 Help - Client Terminal – User Guide 
    MetaTrader 5 Help - Trading Platform — User Manual

3.2. All (not yet) about Strategy Tester, Optimization and Cloud

3.3. ASCTREND SYSTEM summary (incl 2 good EAs)

3.4. BRAINTRADING SYSTEM HowTo

3.5. PriceChannel Parabolic system (incl 2 versions of the EA)

3.6. Market Condition Evaluation (2 EAs were created)

3.7. Ichimoku

3.8. Financial and trading videos - Table of Contents

3.9. All about Calendar tab and Macro Economic Events

3.10 All about MQL5 Wizard : create robots without programming

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4. First key article:
MetaTrader 5 - More Than You Can Imagine! 

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5. The second key article:
Limitless Opportunities with MetaTrader 5 and MQL5 

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6. How to add the broker to MT5:

6.1. MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account

6.2. MetaTrader 5 Android OS Help - Opening a Demo Account 

6.3. MetaTrader 5 iPhone/iPad Help - Connecting to an Account and Opening a Demo Account

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7. Signals

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8. Market

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9. MQL5 VPS for MT4/MT5

9.1. How to subscribe to VPS https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/187872#comment_4851530 

9.2. You can move your VPS subscription from one account to another 
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172120#comment_4166892

9.3. MQL5 VPS description
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172553#comment_4185979 

9.4. Monitor VPS 
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/188920#comment_4800677 

9.5. Synchronize - 
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/211508 

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10. Brokers

10.1. Find a Server by the Broker's Name:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page88#comment_3981953  
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820

10.2. Help for beginners
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214904

10.3. US brokers
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/12423/page500#comment_4736742

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11. Promotion:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page88#comment_3982032  
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page88#comment_3982030  
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page88#comment_3982036  

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12. Freelance, decompilation, the rules, examples of the decompiled code:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/203200 

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13. General rules and best pratices of the Forum

13.1. Thread with the discussion

13.2. Forum rules

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14. The thread about threadswhat's going around the forum everywhere  
Good thread if you are looking for something new and modern (and free one)

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15. MT5, mql5, mql5.com suggestions for improvement thread

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16. How to subscribe to topic or  invite a person into the topic - the thread

============

MetaTrader 4 Help
MetaTrader 4 Help
  • www.metatrader4.com
For making a decision to trade, reliable on-line information is necessary. For that, quotes and news are delivered at the terminal in the real-time mode. On basis of on-line delivered quotes, it is possible to analyze markets using technical indicators and line studies. Expert advisors allow to work off routine of observing markets and the own...
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