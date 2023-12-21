web TERMINAL trading real account - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I have no suggestions for server : which broker i have to use ?
As I understand from your first post that you already opened real account with some broker, right?
And you can not connect this account to Web terminal, right?
----------
In Metatrader (not webterminal) - Tools - Options - Server
to see the name of the broker's server.
----------
In Webterminal: when you are trying to connect your real account to Webterminal so you will be asked to fill the following:
Do you know the name of the broker you already opened the account with?
So, write the first letters of this name to get the list of the servers.
I thought i can trade immediately on this website through the web terminal platform as the demo i used before, why i have to sign up with a good broker ? which one do you use ?
Thanks for your reply, but i have real money on this website to trade now
I thought i can trade immediately on this website through the web terminal platform as the demo i used before, why i have to sign up with a good broker ? which one do you use ?
Because MetaQuotes (this website) is not a broker.
MetaQuotes is providing trading platform (MT4 and MT5), mql5 portal with the forum and commercial services, and demo account for practics.
MetaQuotes is nit providing any real account to trade with real money.
You can open demo account with any broker and trade (for free), or you can open real account with any broker (and trade too).
didin't know i have to open a account with a broker, i just created an account here and i thought it was enough but apparently not
You created community account to login to this mql5 portal (to open this thtread for example, and to participate in the services such as the Signals, the Market) -
Now you need trading account (free demo account with MetaQuotes or with any others, or real money account with any broker):
But i have money on this website i did a transfer via paypal, so how can i use this money right now :( ?
Which broker to you use or recommend for me ? especially for forex
MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account
-----------------
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
how do i get set up from here
Sergey Golubev, 2017.01.09 05:52
Find a Server by the Broker's Name
Another convenient new feature of MetaTrader 5 is adding brokers' servers by their names. With the previous version, you had to contact your broker to find out the IP address of the trade server or download a special client terminal. Now, you simply enter the name of the broker. The system automatically finds the server with the specified name and adds it to the list.
Give me advice please for a good broker
Thanks for your reply Sergey it help me a lot
But i have money on this website i did a transfer via paypal, so how can i use this money right now :( ?
Which broker to you use or recommend for me ? especially for forex
Oh, oh, you 've got it all wrong!
You can't use the money deposited into this website to fund your real forex account.
MQL5.com money is only used for purchases in the market or signals.
In order to trade with real money, you have to open a real forex account and deposit into it money though your broker.
We can't suggest you a broker, this is your concern.
Search for the best brokers in terms of low spreads and competitive trading tools and not be dazzled by offers and rebates.
Thanks for your reply Sergey it help me a lot
But i have money on this website i did a transfer via paypal, so how can i use this money right now :( ?
Which broker to you use or recommend for me ? especially for forex
About money you deposited to mql5 portal/website: read this part of the article: MQL5.community Payment System
If you deposited it mistakenly so write to the service desk asking them to help (help with withdrawal, or use this money to buy the product on the Market or subscribe to the Signal).
----------------
As to the broker so any recommendation/deep discussion about the brokers are prohibited on the forum so you should select it by yourself for example.