Meta Editor/MQL5
Are you downloading from code base then you can just copy and paste the code from the website into MetaEditor and compile them.
If you mean you are downloading from Market then the file will always be un-readable since it is compiled and can not be opened in MetaEditor as such but when this file is placed into (normally) the Indicator/Market folder then it should be able to load it onto a chart, given that it is executed on the same machine it was purchased on.
So first, please specify the source of your downloads because it is currently unknown.
My code language is at a novice level, but what I can tell you is I am downloading the indicators directly from this website (MQL5) and the icon on my desktop is the Meta Editor 4. I am not sure what you mean by 'downloading from Market', but I am pretty sure I am not doing that. Here are the two different screens showing up on my bottom tool bar. The screen on the left is what opens up if I open Meta Editor from my MT4 desktop and the screen on the right is a window that opens up when I try to download the indicators from the MQL5 website
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I tried sending an email to support about this, but would like to see if anyone else is having this problem.
I had 2 different MT4 desktop versions downloaded on my laptop. When I downloaded them it had downloaded an MQL5 icon onto my desktop as well. I had been downloading indicators from the MQL5 website into my MT4 with no problems. As it turns out I wanted to delete one of my MT4 platforms from one of the brokers off my laptop. When I did that, the icon disappeared. Now when I am trying to download an indicator, it downloads into an un-readable file, which I cannot transfer into the MT4 I am using.
I decided to reinstall the other MT4 desktop version that I had deleted thinking it would get me back the MQL5 icon, which it did,but for some reason, now they are not transferring into my MT4 Meta Editor I am using. If I leave the Meta Editor window open and then re-download the indicators, a 2nd Meta Editor window opens showing the indicators in there, but they continue to not show up in the Meta Editor for the MT4 I am using. It's like there are two separate Meta Editors for my account. I have no idea why it is doing this.
I need these indicators and need direction on what I can do. Please advise.