Forecast and levels for EURO - page 4
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cheers and thanks for the market analysis. You have a point on most of the outlooks but don't you think we see 1.14 and 1.15 and then a move down to 1.08+-?
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Sergey Golubev, 2017.05.21 08:57
Weekly EUR/USD Outlook: 2017, May 21 - May 28 (based on the article)
EUR/USD reached the highest in six months, mostly enjoying the weakness of the dollar. PMIs, a key German survey and the ECB meeting minutes stand out in the last full week of May.
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Sergey Golubev, 2017.05.22 15:10
Big Week for Global Markets (based on the article)
EUR/USD Rockets-through 1.1200
"Of recent, we’ve seen a concerted effort from the European Central Bank to allay concerns of QE-taper. We heard Mario Draghi speak to this at the most recent ECB meeting, remarking that the bank hadn’t yet begun discussions around exit strategies; but judging by price action, markets aren’t necessarily buying that idea, as Mr. Draghi’s dovish assurances merely brought on a quick support test, and this was followed by three weeks of strength as EUR/USD has run from a post-ECB low of 1.0839 up to a fresh six-month high of 1.1246."
USD/JPY is Back in the Bearish Channel
"The latter portion of April and the early portion of May saw the return of the USD/JPY bullish theme, as the pair broke out of the downward sloping channel that had governed price action since the open of the New Year. But the reversal on Tuesday and Wednesday broke below a key zone of support comprising the area from 111.61-112.40; and now we can see this ‘zone’ acting as near-term support by capping the highs over the past three trading days."
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Sergey Golubev, 2017.05.24 06:48
EUR/USD: Bullish: Still bullish (based on efxnews article)
United Overseas Bank (UOB) is suggesting for traders to exit from buy position in case the price will go closer to 1.1300 resistance level:
EUR/USD April-June 2017 Forecast: ranging rally within narrow s/r levels
W1 price is below Ichimoku cloud for the primary bearish market condition with the ranging within the following support/resistance levels:
Chinkou Span line is below the price indicating the bearish ranging condition by direction, Trend Strength indicator is estimating the secondary rally for now, and Absolute Strength indicator is evaluating the trend as a ranging. Non-lagging Tenkan-sen/Kijun-sen signal is for ranging bearish market condition for now and for very near future for example.
- 1.0828 resistance level located below the cloud in the beginning of the secondary rally to be resumed, and
- 1.0493 support level located far below Ichimoku cloud in the bearish area of the chart.
Trend:W1 - ranging bearish
This was correct analysis (for W1 timeframe): the price broke 1.0828 resistance to above for the secondary rally. Besides, weekly price broke Ixchimoku cloud to above for the bullish reversal. And the s/r levels for now are the following:
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Sergey Golubev, 2017.05.29 06:49
Weekly EUR/USD Outlook: 2017, May 28 - June 04 (based on the article)
EUR/USD had a positive week in general, rising as prospects continue looking better in the euro-zone in comparison to the US. The upcoming week features preliminary inflation figures and PMIs.
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Sergey Golubev, 2017.05.30 17:24
Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, USD/JPY and USD/CNH: The Conference Board Consumer Confidence
2017-05-30 15:00 GMT | [USD - CB Consumer Confidence]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - CB Consumer Confidence] = Level of a composite index based on surveyed households.
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From official report:
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EUR/USD M5: range price movement by The Conference Board Consumer Confidence news events
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USD/JPY M5: range price movement by The Conference Board Consumer Confidence news events
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USD/CNH M5: range price movement by The Conference Board Consumer Confidence news events
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Sergey Golubev, 2017.05.31 19:25
EUR/USD - daily price is on weekly resistance to be tested; 1.1268 level is the key (based on the article)
Daily price is on bullish ranging within 1.1268 weekly resistance level and 1.1095 support level. If the price crosses 1.1268 resistance so the bullish trend will be continuing, otherwise - bullish ranging within the levels.
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Sergey Golubev, 2017.06.02 15:00
Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, NZD/USD and USD/CAD: Non-Farm Employment Change
2017-06-02 13:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Payrolls]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Non-Farm Payrolls] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.
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From official report:
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EUR/USD M5: range price movement by Non-Farm Payrolls news events
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NZD/USD M5: range price movement by Non-Farm Payrolls news events
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USD/CAD M5: range price movement by Non-Farm Payrolls news events
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