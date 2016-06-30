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Indicators

ResSupFibo - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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The indicator displays a price momentum for a symbol accompanied by Fibo retracement markup. Pink and blue lines are displayed on a chart, as well as Fibo retracement markup indicating a market entry direction. Sell if the price breaks through the lower line and buy if it pierces the upper one. The indicator works best on H1 and higher. Support/resistance lines are calculated as local extreme values per the number of bars defined by iPeriod input parameter.

input uint  iPeriod=24;                     //price extremums searching period

The countdown for searching extreme values starts from the bar set in SignalBar.

input uint SignalBar=1;                     //bar index for searching extremums

Fig.1. ResSupFibo

Fig.1. ResSupFibo

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15271

ResSup ResSup

The indicator displays a symbol price momentum.

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