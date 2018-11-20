Signal systems (ASCTrend and other modification) - page 8

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Look at this thread - I hope - you will find something

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/general

 

Renamed shi silver trend signal (works the same as the original)

moosin_indicator.ex4

Files:
moosin_indicator.ex4  11 kb
moosin.png  39 kb
 
tampa:
Renamed shi silver trend signal (works the same as the original) moosin_indicator.ex4

Does the "works the same as the original" that it repaints as the original?

 
whisperer:
Does the "works the same as the original" that it repaints as the original?

Yes, it does repaint (like every "shi" indicator)

 
tampa:
Yes, it does repaint (like every "shi" indicator)

Then why the hell they rename it?

 

Brainwashing System

The beginning

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread

After

  1. Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) - the thread  

We may see +168 pips in profit in case of trading by stop loss/trailing stop line:


============

Signal Systems


The beginning

  1. Signal systems, the beginning, part #1 (MT3)
  2. Signal systems, the beginning, part #2 (MT4)

After

  1. The main Signal systems thread is this one
============
 

AscTrend system, the beginning - 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Signal Systems

Sergey Golubev, 2018.08.29 18:47

And this is the recent chart of Dashcoin/USD with some explanation - 

Dashcoin/USD by Metatrader 5


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