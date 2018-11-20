Signal systems (ASCTrend and other modification) - page 8
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Look at this thread - I hope - you will find something
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/general
Renamed shi silver trend signal (works the same as the original)
moosin_indicator.ex4
Renamed shi silver trend signal (works the same as the original) moosin_indicator.ex4
Does the "works the same as the original" that it repaints as the original?
Does the "works the same as the original" that it repaints as the original?
Yes, it does repaint (like every "shi" indicator)
Yes, it does repaint (like every "shi" indicator)
Then why the hell they rename it?
Brainwashing System
The beginning
After
We may see +168 pips in profit in case of trading by stop loss/trailing stop line:
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Signal Systems
The beginning
After
1. How to Start with MT5, a summary ! (incl the previous thread:How to start with MetaTrader and forex, the beginning)
MetaTrader 4 Help - Client Terminal – User Guide
MetaTrader 5 Help - Trading Platform — User Manual
2. All (not yet) about Strategy Tester, Optimization and Cloud
3. ASCTREND SYSTEM summary (incl 2 good EAs)
4. BRAINTRADING SYSTEM HowTo
5. PriceChannel Parabolic system (incl 2 versions of the EA)
6. Market Condition Evaluation (2 EAs were created)
7. Ichimoku
8. Financial and trading videos - Table of Contents
9. All about Calendar tab and Macro Economic Events
10. All about MQL5 Wizard : create robots without programming
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AscTrend system, the beginning -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Signal Systems
Sergey Golubev, 2018.08.29 18:47
And this is the recent chart of Dashcoin/USD with some explanation -