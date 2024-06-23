Trading Systems Based on Signal Indicators - page 17
I am trying to trade BrainTrending for MT5 here:
MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots
GBPUSD, M30, 2013.04.02
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
bt gbpusd
Just to have some opnion about it ...
BrainTrend2Stop indicator was frozen on the chart (it is not refreshed) ...
This indicator was unfrozen :) seems - the line of this indicator is appearing after some bars ... some kind of anti-repainting :)
MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots
GBPUSD, M30, 2013.04.02
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
br asctrend m30
This indicator was unfrozen :) seems - the line of this indicator is appearing after some bars ... some kind of anti-repainting :)
But as I see - it is not big problem for future possible EA for example - just look at the chart:
MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots
GBPUSD, M30, 2013.04.02
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
moving later
So, it means - stop loss will be moved by trailing stop later ...
So, anyway - it is possible to trade - we can see from the image that it is 30 pips in profit for now. But I like to move stop loss based on BrainTrend2Stop indicator but in our case - it is impossible. Seems indicator is having the bug/issue
MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots
GBPUSD, M30, 2013.04.02
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
You can download indicators from this post and try by yourself for example.
Yes, BrainTrending system is profitable but some indicators should be improved and should be tuned according to the traders' needs sorry.
+57 pips in profit. Seems we need EA for BT system
MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots
GBPUSD, M30, 2013.04.02
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
57 pips in profit
+62 pips in profit for equity open trades
MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots
GBPUSD, M30, 2013.04.02
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
62 pips in profit
We need EA. Because I can not do it alone :)
This is final statement for today - see image - this is +80 pips in profit and I am closing this trade:
MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots
GBPUSD, M30, 2013.04.02
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
80 pips final
What is the meaning of all my posts here?
I am estimating the pairs to trade and the direction of those pairs - in the morning for the current day! I am doing it in the morning or in the aftrenoon as a forecasting. After that - I am openning the trades and you will see the results ( in the evening ). I am doing it for many weeks here by every day on this thread on the way as "trade with me" for example.
How can you make same forecasting? I am using indicators from CodeBase ... free indicators. If you need template and all the indicators to download from one post - look at few pages back and you will find it. If any question - just ask me on the thread. Which thread? Main thread for it is this one: Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5
That's all news for today.