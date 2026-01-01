CalendarSections

Federal Reserve System (Fed) Senior Loan Officer Opinion Survey on Bank Lending Practices

Country:
United States
USD, US dollar
Source:
Board of Governors of Federal Reserve System
Sector:
Money
Low
Fed Senior Loan Officer Opinion Survey on Bank Lending Practices is conducted quarterly and covers questions on changes in regulatory requirements and loan periods provided by domestic banks, as well as demand for loans among enterprises and households. Up to eighty major US banks and up to twenty-four branches and agencies of foreign banks participate in the survey. One or two additional surveys may be conducted during the year in some cases.