Bank of England (BoE) Bank Liabilities Survey reflects a change in the balance of UK lenders, the level of capital and transfer pricing in the banking environment.

The balance and volume of bank capital affects money supply (the amount of money circulating in the country's financial system), the conditions and volumes of lending to households and businesses and, consequently, the overall national economic prospects. Also, the assessment of bank liabilities contributes to the assessment of systemic risks.

It is a quarterly survey of banking and non-banking lenders who are asked about the situation in the past three months and about expectations in the coming three months. The questionnaire includes a number of questions about lending volumes and prices. Respondents evaluate changes in relative terms (from "very strong/many" to "very weak/little", etc.).

The indicator growth can have a positive effect on GBP quotes.