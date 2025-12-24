Economic Calendar
Sweden Industrial New Orders m/m
Swedish Industrial New Orders Indicator m/m reflects a change in new orders received by private companies in Sweden during the reported month compared to the previous month. The indicator reflects orders in all sectors of Swedish production, including manufacturing, mining, refining, energy production and others.
Statistics Sweden collects data for index calculation via monthly online surveys of industrial companies with at least 20 employees or a net turnover more than SEK 50 million. New order data is collected as part of a general industry survey.
The index is calculated over the seasonally adjusted data series. Furthermore, previous-period data can be revised as new data is received.
Industrial orders reflect future production volumes, due to which the index is considered a leading production indicator. An increase in new industrial orders is a favorable factor, which indicates the expansion of the national economy. Higher than expected indicator readings can be seen as positive for Swedish krona quotes.
forecast
The chart of the entire available history of the "Sweden Industrial New Orders m/m" macroeconomic indicator.
A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market.
