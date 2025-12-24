Swedish Gross Domestic Product (GDP) y/y reflects changes in the total value of all goods and services produced in Sweden in the current quarter compared to the same quarter of the previous year. This variant of the indicator is adjusted to remove the effect of holidays and days off.

Swedish GDP is calculated applying expenditure and production approach. According to the first approach, the total expenditure for all final goods and services produced in the country during the reporting period is calculated. First, expenditures are calculated for the individual components, which are then added to aggregate GDP. In the production approach, GDP is calculated based on the aggregated value added. Since the resulting values in these two approaches may differ (the difference can be up to 0.9 percentage points), a group of experts conduct additional analysis of the components to balance the calculation of the final GDP.

In the production approach for GDP calculation, interim costs are subtracted from the total value of manufactured goods for calculating the value added. Expenditures are determined based on current prices to which the deflator is applied.

Expenditure approach is the sum of all final expenditures within the economy. This includes final expenditure on consumption, gross capital formation and net exports of goods and services.

GDP is the main indicator of the national economy state and an important indicator of the country's level of development. The GDP growth can be seen as positive for the Swedish krona.

