Sweden's Consumer Price Index (CPI) m/m reflects a change in prices for goods and services from a consumer basket, in the given month compared to the previous one. The CPI reflects price changes from the perspective of households, which represent the end consumers of goods and services, and thus the index demonstrates the price change for the entire private domestic consumption.

The index is calculated as a change in the value of goods and services included in a fixed consumer basket. The basket includes goods and services which are representative of household spending. These are food and drink, clothing, electricity and water supply, and services (health, transportation, communications, entertainment, education, etc.).

The index is calculated based on actual prices at which consumers purchase goods and services, taking into account discounts and special offers. The index is seasonally adjusted to enable efficient tracking of month-over-month changes.

The Consumer Price Index is the key indicator to measure inflation and the state of national economy. This index may affect interest rates, tax incentives, wages and government benefits. Being a measure of inflation, the CPI may have a strong impact on the value of the Swedish krona. The indicator growth can be seen as positive for the SEK quotes.

