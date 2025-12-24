Economic Calendar
Sweden Consumer Price Index (CPI) m/m
|Medium
|2.3%
|1.6%
|
3.1%
|Last release
|Importance
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
|-0.3%
|
2.3%
|Next release
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
Sweden's Consumer Price Index (CPI) m/m reflects a change in prices for goods and services from a consumer basket, in the given month compared to the previous one. The CPI reflects price changes from the perspective of households, which represent the end consumers of goods and services, and thus the index demonstrates the price change for the entire private domestic consumption.
The index is calculated as a change in the value of goods and services included in a fixed consumer basket. The basket includes goods and services which are representative of household spending. These are food and drink, clothing, electricity and water supply, and services (health, transportation, communications, entertainment, education, etc.).
The index is calculated based on actual prices at which consumers purchase goods and services, taking into account discounts and special offers. The index is seasonally adjusted to enable efficient tracking of month-over-month changes.
The Consumer Price Index is the key indicator to measure inflation and the state of national economy. This index may affect interest rates, tax incentives, wages and government benefits. Being a measure of inflation, the CPI may have a strong impact on the value of the Swedish krona. The indicator growth can be seen as positive for the SEK quotes.
Last values:
actual data
forecast
The chart of the entire available history of the "Sweden Consumer Price Index (CPI) m/m" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values of the economic indicator for the specified dates.
A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.
Economic calendar widget for your website
Create your own calendar of economic events. To do this, simply specify its size and display period. You can freely use this widget on your websites. In return, we ask you to keep the provided code unchanged.
The Calendar data are provided as is. The economic news release frequency and schedule, as well as the economic parameters' values may change without our knowledge. You can use the provided information, but you accept all the risks associated with making trade decisions based on the Calendar data.
Use official plugin for WordPress websites