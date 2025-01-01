Economic Calendar
Bank of Korea Monetary Policy Board Meeting
Country:
South Korea
KRW, South Korean won
Source:
Sector:
Money
The Bank of Korea (BOK) Monetary Policy Board Meeting is held eight times a year. A report based on decisions taken is published after the meeting. External economic relations, market infrastructure and payments, law, supervision of banks, corporate governance and other issues are discussed during the meetings. Decisions taken during the meeting can indirectly affect the South Korean won rates.