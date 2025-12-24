CalendarSections

South Africa Retail Sales y/y

Country:
South Africa
ZAR, South African rand
Source:
Statistics South Africa
Sector:
Consumer
Low 2.9% 3.4%
3.0%
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
2.8%
2.9%
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
The Retail Sales m/m indicator reflects a change in the retail sales in South Africa, in the reported month compared to the previous month. It reflects a change in actual value including VAT.

South Africa's trade industry includes 5 sub-sectors: wholesale, automobile sales, real estate, food and beverages (that is restaurants and catering) and retail. Retail includes resale of products without alteration.

The indicator is calculated based on a monthly survey conducted by Statistics South Africa among nearly 3,000 companies registered as VAT payers. The research sample covers all types of retail enterprises: non-specialized retail points of sale, food and beverage stores, pharmacies, clothes and shoe retailers, furniture and household appliances, equipment, etc. The companies are divided into four categories depending on sales volumes. Based on this, companies from different groups are assigned weights.

The month-over-month estimates are seasonally adjusted to eliminate seasonal and calendar fluctuations. Nevertheless, such an adjustment is based on long-term time series and does not fully take into account the Black Friday effect, on which sales have increased particularly sharply in recent years. To assess long-term trends in retail sales, it is recommended to use the year-over-tear version of the Retail Sales indicator.

The indicator of monthly retail sales is part of the calculation of GDP and its components, which are used for monitoring the state of economy and developing the monetary policy. Also, the received data enable the analysis of comparative effectiveness of the retail industry.

Retail Sales growth indicates an increase in consumer activity and can have a positive impact on rand quotes.

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "South Africa Retail Sales y/y" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Oct 2025
2.9%
3.4%
3.0%
Sep 2025
3.1%
2.4%
2.2%
Aug 2025
2.3%
3.3%
5.7%
Jul 2025
5.6%
2.9%
1.7%
Jun 2025
1.6%
3.4%
4.3%
May 2025
4.2%
3.5%
5.2%
Apr 2025
5.1%
4.1%
1.2%
Mar 2025
1.5%
1.5%
4.1%
Feb 2025
3.9%
4.5%
7.0%
Jan 2025
7.0%
3.6%
3.2%
Dec 2024
3.1%
3.3%
7.6%
Nov 2024
7.7%
2.3%
6.2%
Oct 2024
6.3%
0.9%
Sep 2024
0.9%
1.5%
3.2%
Aug 2024
3.2%
1.7%
Jul 2024
2.0%
4.1%
Jun 2024
4.1%
0.8%
May 2024
0.8%
0.6%
Apr 2024
0.6%
2.3%
Mar 2024
2.3%
0.2%
-0.7%
Feb 2024
-0.8%
0.2%
-2.0%
Jan 2024
-2.1%
0.1%
3.2%
Dec 2023
2.7%
-0.3%
-1.0%
Nov 2023
-0.9%
-1.0%
-2.3%
Oct 2023
-2.5%
1.0%
1.0%
Sep 2023
0.9%
1.2%
-0.3%
Aug 2023
-0.5%
1.4%
-1.0%
Jul 2023
-1.8%
1.7%
-1.8%
Jun 2023
-0.9%
1.9%
-1.6%
May 2023
-1.4%
2.2%
-1.8%
Apr 2023
-1.6%
2.5%
-1.5%
Mar 2023
-1.6%
2.8%
-0.7%
Feb 2023
-0.5%
3.1%
-0.8%
Jan 2023
-0.8%
3.6%
-0.5%
Dec 2022
-0.6%
4.0%
0.8%
Nov 2022
0.4%
4.6%
-0.7%
Oct 2022
-0.6%
4.9%
-0.4%
Sep 2022
-0.6%
5.0%
2.1%
Aug 2022
2.0%
4.7%
8.9%
Jul 2022
8.6%
4.1%
-2.3%
Jun 2022
-2.5%
4.5%
0.1%
May 2022
0.1%
4.9%
4.3%
Apr 2022
3.4%
5.6%
1.7%
Mar 2022
1.3%
7.0%
-0.9%
Feb 2022
-0.9%
8.3%
7.7%
Jan 2022
7.7%
8.5%
3.2%
Dec 2021
3.1%
9.2%
2.7%
Nov 2021
3.3%
10.4%
1.9%
Oct 2021
1.8%
12.4%
2.1%
Sep 2021
2.1%
16.1%
-1.5%
1234
