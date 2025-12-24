The Retail Sales m/m indicator reflects a change in the retail sales in South Africa, in the reported month compared to the previous month. It reflects a change in actual value including VAT.

South Africa's trade industry includes 5 sub-sectors: wholesale, automobile sales, real estate, food and beverages (that is restaurants and catering) and retail. Retail includes resale of products without alteration.

The indicator is calculated based on a monthly survey conducted by Statistics South Africa among nearly 3,000 companies registered as VAT payers. The research sample covers all types of retail enterprises: non-specialized retail points of sale, food and beverage stores, pharmacies, clothes and shoe retailers, furniture and household appliances, equipment, etc. The companies are divided into four categories depending on sales volumes. Based on this, companies from different groups are assigned weights.

The month-over-month estimates are seasonally adjusted to eliminate seasonal and calendar fluctuations. Nevertheless, such an adjustment is based on long-term time series and does not fully take into account the Black Friday effect, on which sales have increased particularly sharply in recent years. To assess long-term trends in retail sales, it is recommended to use the year-over-tear version of the Retail Sales indicator.

The indicator of monthly retail sales is part of the calculation of GDP and its components, which are used for monitoring the state of economy and developing the monetary policy. Also, the received data enable the analysis of comparative effectiveness of the retail industry.

Retail Sales growth indicates an increase in consumer activity and can have a positive impact on rand quotes.

