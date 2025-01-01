Economic Calendar
Reserve Bank of New Zealand Press Conference
Country:
New Zealand
NZD, New Zealand dollar
Source:
Sector:
Money
|High
|Next Event
|Importance
RBNZ Press Conference is the main PR event of the New Zealand regulator. During the Press Conference, the Reserve Bank Governor or Deputy Governor explains decisions concerning the monetary policy, describes their views on the prospects of economic development and answers questions. If the regulator's statements contain some hints at the upcoming tightening of the monetary policy, this may have a short-term positive impact on NZD quotes.