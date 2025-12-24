The Industrial Production Index y/y, n.s.a. reflects the percentage change in production volumes in Mexico, in the reported month compared to the same month of the previous year. The indicator calculation includes variables related to the mining industry; electricity, water and gas production, transmission and distribution to the end user; construction volumes; processing industry's production volumes. The indicator data is not seasonally adjusted. The indicator growth can be seen as positive for the Mexican peso quotes.

The chart of the entire available history of the "Mexico Industrial Production n.s.a. y/y" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.