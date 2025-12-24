The Consumer Confidence Indicator reflects the sentiment of individuals regarding the economic activity. It is calculated based on a monthly survey of households, which includes consumers' opinion on the following: general economic situation in Mexico, respondents' own financial condition, as well as their saving and spending intentions. The survey participants give an estimate of trends over the past twelve months and a forecast for the next twelve months. The short-term outlook of the Mexican economy is measured based on the Consumer Confidence Index.

The chart of the entire available history of the "Mexico Consumer Confidence Indicator" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.