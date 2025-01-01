Economic Calendar
Bank of Mexico Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes
Country:
Mexico
MXN, Mexican peso
Source:
Sector:
Money
|Medium
|Next Event
|Importance
Bank of Mexico Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes are published eight times a year, two weeks after the Governing Board meeting. They provide Governing Board members' explanations to the monetary policy decision. The minutes also contain insights into the economic conditions that influence the decision and into expected short-term monetary policy changes. The Minutes may have a short-term impact on the Mexican peso depending on their contents.