Mexico Aggregate Demand n.s.a. y/y

Country:
Mexico
MXN, Mexican peso
Source:
National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI)
Sector:
Consumer
Low 1.1%
0.3%
Last release Importance Actual Forecast Previous
Previous
0.7%
1.1%
Next release Actual Forecast Previous
Previous
Aggregate Demand y/y, n.s.a. represents the percentage change in the total volume of goods and services, consumed by Mexican population in the reported quarter compared to the same quarter of the previous year. The aggregate demand includes private consumption, government consumption, gross fixed capital formation, inventory changes and the export of goods and services. Goods and services intended for intermediate consumption in all industries are excluded from the calculation. These figures are not seasonally adjusted. Since the Aggregate Demand usually grows and falls in parallel to GDP, higher than expected values may have a positive effect on the Mexican peso quotes.

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "Mexico Aggregate Demand n.s.a. y/y" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
3 Q 2025
1.1%
0.9%
0.3%
2 Q 2025
0.3%
0.7%
-0.2%
1 Q 2025
-0.2%
-0.5%
1.9%
4 Q 2024
1.9%
0.1%
2.3%
3 Q 2024
2.3%
0.4%
2.1%
2 Q 2024
2.1%
0.9%
2.6%
1 Q 2024
2.6%
1.3%
2.6%
4 Q 2023
2.6%
2.7%
3 Q 2023
2.7%
2.3%
4.8%
2 Q 2023
4.8%
2.7%
5.4%
1 Q 2023
5.4%
3.0%
4.1%
4 Q 2022
4.1%
3.6%
6.4%
3 Q 2022
6.4%
4.3%
4.8%
2 Q 2022
4.8%
6.2%
2.9%
1 Q 2022
2.9%
9.1%
3.0%
4 Q 2021
3.0%
13.7%
8.1%
3 Q 2021
8.1%
6.2%
23.3%
2 Q 2021
23.3%
-8.5%
-2.9%
1 Q 2021
-2.9%
-3.5%
-5.1%
4 Q 2020
-5.1%
-13.1%
-11.4%
3 Q 2020
-11.4%
-24.6%
-21.6%
2 Q 2020
-21.6%
-1.8%
-1.9%
1 Q 2020
-1.9%
-2.8%
-1.6%
4 Q 2019
-1.6%
-1.2%
-0.3%
3 Q 2019
-0.3%
-3.2%
-1.0%
2 Q 2019
-1.0%
1.8%
1.4%
1 Q 2019
1.4%
4.4%
2.7%
4 Q 2018
2.7%
3.6%
3 Q 2018
3.6%
4.0%
2 Q 2018
4.0%
2.4%
1 Q 2018
2.4%
3.0%
4 Q 2017
3.0%
2.5%
3 Q 2017
2.5%
2.7%
2 Q 2017
2.6%
4.0%
1 Q 2017
4.0%
1.9%
4 Q 2016
1.9%
1.6%
3 Q 2016
1.6%
2.1%
2 Q 2016
2.1%
2.5%
1 Q 2016
2.5%
2.4%
4 Q 2015
2.4%
3.6%
3 Q 2015
3.6%
3.0%
2 Q 2015
3.0%
3.5%
1 Q 2015
3.5%
4.0%
4 Q 2014
4.0%
3.0%
3 Q 2014
3.0%
1.9%
2 Q 2014
1.9%
