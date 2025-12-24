Economic Calendar
Japan Household Spending y/y
|Medium
|-3.0%
|2.7%
|
1.8%
|Last release
|Importance
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
|-0.5%
|
-3.0%
|Next release
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
Japan's Household Spending Index y/y measures the total expenditure by Japanese households in the given month compared to the same month of the previous year. The index is calculated based on a statistical sample of domestic households.
The calculation includes expenditures on food, housing, utilities, furniture, clothing, health, education, transport, communication, leisure activities, etc. Japan is characterized by the low price of food and the high price of communication among developed countries.
Household spending measures changes in inflation-adjusted values for all expenditures by consumers. The index is viewed as an indicator of economic growth and consumer optimism. It allows measuring the level of inflation in the country. It is thought that consumption activity has been suppressed in recent years because of the gradual rise in prices despite the lack of wage increases.
A higher than expected index should be taken as positive/bullish for JPY, while a lower than expected index should be taken as negative/bearish for JPY.
Last values:
actual data
forecast
The chart of the entire available history of the "Japan Household Spending y/y" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values of the economic indicator for the specified dates.
A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.
