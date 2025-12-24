India's Trade Balance measures the difference between exports and imports over the reporting period, expressed in Indian rupee. The indicator reflects the structure of the country's trade with its partners. Economists use the indicator to evaluate the structure and intensity of trade flows between countries. It is also considered an important indicator of economic development.

When exports exceed imports, a trade surplus is formed. It is an indication of high production level. It also shows that the nation produces more goods and services than it can consume.

India's largest trade partners are the US, EU and China. Since 1990s, India has a general trade deficit, with the deficit tending to increase.

The impact of Indian imports on rupee quotes is ambiguous and depends on the context of business cycles and other economic indicators, such as production dynamics. For example, in economy recession conditions, countries begin to export more in order to create jobs. In India, a decreasing deficit is considered as favorable, and thus the higher than expected index growth can be seen as positive for the INR quotes. Conversely, an increase in the deficit may push the national currency quotes down.

