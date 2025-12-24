CalendarSections

S&P Global Hong Kong Purchasing Managers Index (PMI)

Hong Kong
HKD, Hong Kong dollar
S&P Global
Business
Markit Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) reflects business environment conditions in Hong Kong manufacturing sector. The indicator is calculated monthly based on the survey of company managers, during which they evaluate sales, amount of orders, employment and forecasts. PMI is one of the indicators measuring the confidence of large businesses in the country's economic development. The indicator growth can have a positive effect on Hong Kong dollar quotes.

The chart of the entire available history of the "S&P Global Hong Kong Purchasing Managers Index (PMI)" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Nov 2025
52.9
50.7
51.2
Oct 2025
51.2
50.5
50.4
Sep 2025
50.4
49.9
50.7
Aug 2025
50.7
49.2
49.2
Jul 2025
49.2
49.2
47.8
Jun 2025
47.8
49.2
49.0
May 2025
49.0
48.1
48.3
Apr 2025
48.3
49.5
48.3
Mar 2025
48.3
48.4
49.0
Feb 2025
49.0
48.8
51.0
Jan 2025
51.0
50.1
51.1
Dec 2024
51.1
48.7
51.2
Nov 2024
51.2
53.1
52.2
Oct 2024
52.2
50.8
50.0
Sep 2024
50.0
48.2
49.4
Aug 2024
49.4
50.4
49.5
Jul 2024
49.5
49.2
48.2
Jun 2024
48.2
50.4
49.2
May 2024
49.2
50.4
50.6
Apr 2024
50.6
50.8
50.9
Mar 2024
50.9
48.3
49.7
Feb 2024
49.7
48.8
49.9
Jan 2024
49.9
51.5
51.3
Dec 2023
51.3
49.5
50.1
Nov 2023
50.1
49.2
48.9
Oct 2023
48.9
49.7
49.6
Sep 2023
49.6
49.6
49.8
Aug 2023
49.8
49.8
49.4
Jul 2023
49.4
50.4
50.3
Jun 2023
50.3
51.5
50.6
May 2023
50.6
53.0
52.4
Apr 2023
52.4
53.7
53.5
Mar 2023
53.5
52.6
53.9
Feb 2023
53.9
50.4
51.2
Jan 2023
51.2
49.1
49.6
Dec 2022
49.6
49.0
48.7
Nov 2022
48.7
48.6
49.3
Oct 2022
49.3
49.6
48.0
Sep 2022
48.0
51.8
51.2
Aug 2022
51.2
52.4
52.3
Jul 2022
52.3
53.7
52.4
Jun 2022
52.4
53.4
54.9
May 2022
54.9
46.9
51.7
Apr 2022
51.7
42.4
42.0
Mar 2022
42.0
45.8
42.9
Feb 2022
42.9
49.8
48.9
Jan 2022
48.9
51.7
50.8
Dec 2021
50.8
51.7
52.6
Nov 2021
52.6
51.3
50.8
Oct 2021
50.8
52.5
51.7
