Markit Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) reflects business environment conditions in Hong Kong manufacturing sector. The indicator is calculated monthly based on the survey of company managers, during which they evaluate sales, amount of orders, employment and forecasts. PMI is one of the indicators measuring the confidence of large businesses in the country's economic development. The indicator growth can have a positive effect on Hong Kong dollar quotes.

The chart of the entire available history of the "S&P Global Hong Kong Purchasing Managers Index (PMI)" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.