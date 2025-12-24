Foreign Exchange Reserves reflect the total value of Hong Kong's foreign reserves, securities, bank deposits, obligations, treasury bills, special drawing right and gold reserves. A higher than expected value can be seen as positive for the Hong Kong dollar quotes, while lower values are usually seen as negative.

The chart of the entire available history of the "Hong Kong Foreign Exchange Reserves" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.