Median Consumer Price Index y/y reflects changes in prices corresponding to the 50th percentile (in CPI basket weights) of distribution of changes in prices for 55 CPI components. The change as compared to the same month of the previous year is calculated. The index evaluates a basket of goods and services, which account for a larger share of household expenditures. Median Common CPI serves as a measure of consumer sentiment and national inflation. Median CPI growth can be seen as positive for the Canadian dollar quotes.

The chart of the entire available history of the "Canada Median CPI y/y" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.