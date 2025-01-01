- Delta
- Reserve
- Resize
- Shutdown
- Add
- AddArray
- Insert
- InsertArray
- AssignArray
- Update
- Shift
- Delete
- DeleteRange
- At
- CompareArray
- Minimum
- Maximum
- InsertSort
- Search
- SearchGreat
- SearchLess
- SearchGreatOrEqual
- SearchLessOrEqual
- SearchFirst
- SearchLast
- SearchLinear
- Save
- Load
- Type
Delta
Sets the comparison tolerance.
|
void Delta(
Parameters
delta
[in] The new value of the comparison tolerance.
Return Value
No
Note
Comparison tolerance is used in the search. Values are considered equal if their difference is less than or equal to tolerance. The default tolerance is 0.0.
Example:
|
//--- example for CArrayDouble::Delta(double)