Maximum

Gets index of the highest element of the array in the specified range.

int  Maximum(
   int  start,     // starting index
   int  count      // number of elements
   ) const

Parameters

start

[in]  Starting index of the search range.

count

[in]  Search range size (number of elements).

Return Value

Index of the highest element in the specified range.